Behind the Scenes at Team USA Worlds Training Camp with Michael Andrew

While the American swimming team for the 2019 World Championships is preparing for a public training session on Saturday in Singapore, team member Michael Andrew has scooped that viewing with a behind-the-scenes video of the American activities.

The team is currently participating in a training camp at the OCBC Aquatic Centre that runs until they depart for Gwangju, South Korea on July 17th.

Watch below as Andrew takes us behind-the-scenes to the team hotel, team training, team bus ries, and all of the rest of the adventures for Team USA in Singapore.

Andrew is entered in 5 individual events at the 2019 World Championships, more than any other member of Team USA: the 50 back, 50 breast, 50 fly, and 50 free, in addition to the 100 breaststroke. That 100 breaststroke will likely earn him a chance at either prelims or finals of the men’s 400 medley relay as well, and possibly a spot on the mixed medley relay.