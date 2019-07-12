Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Behind the Scenes at Team USA Worlds Training Camp with Michael Andrew

While the American swimming team for the 2019 World Championships is preparing for a public training session on Saturday in Singapore, team member Michael Andrew has scooped that viewing with a behind-the-scenes video of the American activities.

The team is currently participating in a training camp at the OCBC Aquatic Centre that runs until they depart for Gwangju, South Korea on July 17th.

Watch below as Andrew takes us behind-the-scenes to the team hotel, team training, team bus ries, and all of the rest of the adventures for Team USA in Singapore.

Andrew is entered in 5 individual events at the 2019 World Championships, more than any other member of Team USA: the 50 back, 50 breast, 50 fly, and 50 free, in addition to the 100 breaststroke. That 100 breaststroke will likely earn him a chance at either prelims or finals of the men’s 400 medley relay as well, and possibly a spot on the mixed medley relay.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
CT Swim Fan

I love stuff like this. Excellent job, Michael!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
8 seconds ago

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!