Andrea Vergani Expected to Race at World Championships after Marijuana Test

Italian sprinter Andrea Vergani will be eligible again in time to race at the World Championships that start later this month, sources tell SwimSwam.

He was officially entered to the meet by Italy, and his suspension will expire on July 18th. Racing begins at the Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center on July 21st, with heats of Vergani’s lone individual event, the 50 free, starting on July 26th.

The Italian federation announced in April that Vergani had tested positive for cannabis (marijuana) during a test at the Italian National Championships in Riccione, Italy on April 2nd. At that same meet, he swam a 21.53 in the 50 free that broke the Italian National Record and at the time ranked him #1 in the world. He currently ranks 5th in the world in the event.

Marijuana is a banned substance only in competition, and is legal out-of-competition. THC, the psychoactive chemical in marijuana, can show up in a urine test for up to a month after inhalation.

The United States Anti-Doping Association lays out the following arguments for why marijuana is banned in-competition: