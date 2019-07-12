See Unofficial Entry Lists For The 2019 World Championships Here

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea

The 2019 World Championships begin in Gwangju, Korea today, though pool swimming is still another nine days away from its first session. But SwimSwam has obtained an early copy of entry lists for all events this month.

The start lists don’t have entry times listed, and there are probably changes still coming on these lists, which aren’t necessarily final. But they do give us our first glimpse at what the fields will look like in each of the 42 pool swimming events.

Bear with us, as most of the headings were quickly translated from their original Korean. If you see an error, please let us know and we’ll run back through to double-check our translations:

All Aquatics Disciplines

You can see the full sheet with entries in all aquatics disciplines (swimming, diving, high diving, water polo, artistic swimming and open water swimming) here. Entries for the new beach water polo event are not included.