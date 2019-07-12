Will Licon Breaks 10-Year Old Texas Swim Center Pool Record in 200 Breast

2019 ST TXLA SPEEDO SOUTHERN SECTIONALS

July 11-14th

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX

Hosted by Longhorn Aquatics

Long Course Meters

Psych Sheet

Live Results

University of Texas postgrad Will Licon has broken the Texas Swim Center Pool Record in the 200 meter breaststroke. Racing on Friday evening at day 2 of the 2019 Austin Sectionals meet, Licon swam a 2:08.88. That broke one of the oldest pool records still standing in Austin: Eric Shanteau‘s 2:09.97 from the 2009 Austin Grand Prix.

Comparative Splits:

50m 100m 150m 200m Total Time Will Licon New Pool Record 29.71 32.66 33.25 33.26 2:08.88 Eric Shanteau Old Pool Record 30.14 32.88 33.65 33.30 2:09.97

That’s the third-fastest time of his career, behind only the 2:08.14 that he swam at the 2016 Olympic Trials and the 2:08.72 that he swam in finals at Summer Nationals in 2018.

That swim last summer earned him a 3rd-place finish at Nationals, which left him just-barely short of the team for Pan Pacs. The 24-year old will race at the Pan American Games instead, which run from August 6th-10th in Lima, Peru.

The time ranks Licon 15th in the world, jumping Cody Miller’s 2:08.98 from Bloomington as the fastest 200 breaststroke time by an American this year. Before Friday, his fastest time outside of a National Championship meet was a 2:09.4 at the 2017 Pro Swim Series meet in Atlanta.

Race Video: