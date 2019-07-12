Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Will Licon Breaks 10-Year Old Texas Swim Center Pool Record in 200 Breast

2019 ST TXLA SPEEDO SOUTHERN SECTIONALS

  • July 11-14th
  • Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX
  • Hosted by Longhorn Aquatics
  • Long Course Meters
  • Psych Sheet
  • Live Results

University of Texas postgrad Will Licon has broken the Texas Swim Center Pool Record in the 200 meter breaststroke. Racing on Friday evening at day 2 of the 2019 Austin Sectionals meet, Licon swam a 2:08.88. That broke one of the oldest pool records still standing in Austin: Eric Shanteau‘s 2:09.97 from the 2009 Austin Grand Prix.

Comparative Splits:

50m 100m 150m 200m Total Time
Will Licon New Pool Record 29.71 32.66 33.25 33.26 2:08.88
Eric Shanteau Old Pool Record 30.14 32.88 33.65 33.30 2:09.97

That’s the third-fastest time of his career, behind only the 2:08.14 that he swam at the 2016 Olympic Trials and the 2:08.72 that he swam in finals at Summer Nationals in 2018.

That swim last summer earned him a 3rd-place finish at Nationals, which left him just-barely short of the team for Pan Pacs. The 24-year old will race at the Pan American Games instead, which run from August 6th-10th in Lima, Peru.

The time ranks Licon 15th in the world, jumping Cody Miller’s 2:08.98 from Bloomington as the fastest 200 breaststroke time by an American this year. Before Friday, his fastest time outside of a National Championship meet was a 2:09.4 at the 2017 Pro Swim Series meet in Atlanta.

Race Video:

