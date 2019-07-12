Will Licon Breaks 10-Year Old Texas Swim Center Pool Record in 200 Breast

2019 ST TXLA SPEEDO SOUTHERN SECTIONALS
- July 11-14th
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX
- Hosted by Longhorn Aquatics
- Long Course Meters
University of Texas postgrad Will Licon has broken the Texas Swim Center Pool Record in the 200 meter breaststroke. Racing on Friday evening at day 2 of the 2019 Austin Sectionals meet, Licon swam a 2:08.88. That broke one of the oldest pool records still standing in Austin: Eric Shanteau‘s 2:09.97 from the 2009 Austin Grand Prix.
Comparative Splits:
|50m
|100m
|150m
|200m
|Total Time
|Will Licon
|New Pool Record
|29.71
|32.66
|33.25
|33.26
|2:08.88
|Eric Shanteau
|Old Pool Record
|30.14
|32.88
|33.65
|33.30
|2:09.97
That’s the third-fastest time of his career, behind only the 2:08.14 that he swam at the 2016 Olympic Trials and the 2:08.72 that he swam in finals at Summer Nationals in 2018.
That swim last summer earned him a 3rd-place finish at Nationals, which left him just-barely short of the team for Pan Pacs. The 24-year old will race at the Pan American Games instead, which run from August 6th-10th in Lima, Peru.
The time ranks Licon 15th in the world, jumping Cody Miller’s 2:08.98 from Bloomington as the fastest 200 breaststroke time by an American this year. Before Friday, his fastest time outside of a National Championship meet was a 2:09.4 at the 2017 Pro Swim Series meet in Atlanta.
