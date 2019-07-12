Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

After In-Season 1:57 2Back, Casas Expecting “Big Things” at Nationals (Video)

2019 ST TXLA SPEEDO SOUTHERN SECTIONALS

  • July 11-14th
  • Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX
  • Hosted by Longhorn Aquatics
  • Long Course Meters
Reported by Spencer Penland.

The first day of Speedo Sectionals in Austin kicked off with a bang. Day one played host to the 200 backstroke, 1oo breast, 200 fly, and 100 free. Rising Texas A&M sophomore Shaine Casas ran (or swam) away with the men’s 200 back. Casas blew past his old personal best of 1:58.65, clocking a 1:57.34. He was out in a speedy 26.91, then posted very consistent splits of 30.21, 30.02, and 30.20 on the last three 50s. Additionally, Casas won the race by 5.5 seconds.

4
Cody Miller’s Double Dolphin

Cool!

48 minutes ago
Heyitsme

Love your user

45 minutes ago
Shainecasasfanclub

That kid is an absolute beast!!!!!

15 minutes ago
Martin

As big as the Aggie’s ncaa performance?

6 minutes ago

