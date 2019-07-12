After In-Season 1:57 2Back, Casas Expecting “Big Things” at Nationals (Video)

2019 ST TXLA SPEEDO SOUTHERN SECTIONALS
- July 11-14th
- Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX
- Hosted by Longhorn Aquatics
- Long Course Meters
- Psych Sheet
- Results on MeetMobile
Reported by Spencer Penland.
The first day of Speedo Sectionals in Austin kicked off with a bang. Day one played host to the 200 backstroke, 1oo breast, 200 fly, and 100 free. Rising Texas A&M sophomore Shaine Casas ran (or swam) away with the men’s 200 back. Casas blew past his old personal best of 1:58.65, clocking a 1:57.34. He was out in a speedy 26.91, then posted very consistent splits of 30.21, 30.02, and 30.20 on the last three 50s. Additionally, Casas won the race by 5.5 seconds.
