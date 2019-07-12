After In-Season 1:57 2Back, Casas Expecting “Big Things” at Nationals (Video)

2019 ST TXLA SPEEDO SOUTHERN SECTIONALS

July 11-14th

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center, Austin, TX

Hosted by Longhorn Aquatics

Long Course Meters

Psych Sheet

Results on MeetMobile

Reported by Spencer Penland.

The first day of Speedo Sectionals in Austin kicked off with a bang. Day one played host to the 200 backstroke, 1oo breast, 200 fly, and 100 free. Rising Texas A&M sophomore Shaine Casas ran (or swam) away with the men’s 200 back. Casas blew past his old personal best of 1:58.65, clocking a 1:57.34. He was out in a speedy 26.91, then posted very consistent splits of 30.21, 30.02, and 30.20 on the last three 50s. Additionally, Casas won the race by 5.5 seconds.