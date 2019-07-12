How To Watch The 2019 FINA World Championships

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Diving: Friday, July 12 – Saturday, July 20, 2019
- Artistic Swimming: Friday, July 12 – Saturday, July 20, 2019
- Beach water polo: Saturday, July 13 – Friday, July 19, 2019 (non-medal event)
- Open water swimming: Saturday, July 13 – Friday, July 19, 2019
- Water polo: Sunday, July 14 – Saturday, July 27, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- High diving: Monday, July 22 – Wednesday, July 24, 2019
- Meet site
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Live results
The 2019 FINA World Championships kick off today, expanded to a whopping seven disciplines over 17 days. Here’s how you can follow all of it:
FINAtv Live Stream
FINA will be live streaming the entire event on its own streaming platform, FINAtv. Coverage here does require a fee, though.
BBC Streams & Highlights
The British Broadcasting Company will be streaming some sessions live and providing highlights of other sessions through a mix of their television, online streaming and radio platforms. They have a schedule published to their website, mostly based around the major events for British athletes.
CBC Streams
The Canadian Broadcasting Company will also be live streaming some events. It’s unclear whether pool swimming will be in that mix when it begins, but the CBC already has links for open water swimming, diving and artistic swimming (formerly known as synchronized swimming).
NBC/The Olympic Channel
Diving schedule here
Stream schedule starting with day 1 of swimming
