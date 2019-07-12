Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How To Watch The 2019 FINA World Championships

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
  • Diving: Friday, July 12 – Saturday, July 20, 2019
  • Artistic Swimming: Friday, July 12 – Saturday, July 20, 2019
  • Beach water polo: Saturday, July 13 – Friday, July 19, 2019 (non-medal event)
  • Open water swimming: Saturday, July 13 – Friday, July 19, 2019
  • Water polo: Sunday, July 14 – Saturday, July 27, 2019
  • Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
  • High diving: Monday, July 22 – Wednesday, July 24, 2019
  • Meet site
  • FinaTV Live Stream
  • Live results

The 2019 FINA World Championships kick off today, expanded to a whopping seven disciplines over 17 days. Here’s how you can follow all of it:

FINAtv Live Stream

FINA will be live streaming the entire event on its own streaming platform, FINAtv. Coverage here does require a fee, though.

BBC Streams & Highlights

The British Broadcasting Company will be streaming some sessions live and providing highlights of other sessions through a mix of their television, online streaming and radio platforms. They have a schedule published to their website, mostly based around the major events for British athletes.

CBC Streams

The Canadian Broadcasting Company will also be live streaming some events. It’s unclear whether pool swimming will be in that mix when it begins, but the CBC already has links for open water swimming, diving and artistic swimming (formerly known as synchronized swimming).

NBC/The Olympic Channel

Diving schedule here

Stream schedule starting with day 1 of swimming

Doug

Hey FINA – if you want more people to care about your sport, make it easier to watch.

Nobody I’ve ever met gets the Olympic channel and no one is going to want to pay $25 to watch on your stupid website. Because you’ve made it so needlessly difficult and expensive to watch live, a fraction of existing fans and zero new fans are going to do so. This sport’s demographics are country-clubby enough already – make your product more accessible and stream the sessions live on youtube.

