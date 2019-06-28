Team USA Training Camp to Be Held in Singapore Ahead of World Championships

Singapore’s OCBC Aquatic Centre will host Team USA’s swimming delegation from July 8th-17th. Following the training camp, Team USA will make the final leg of the journey to Gwangju, South Korea, to ready for the 2019 FINA World Championships.

See the latest version of the World Championship roster here (a new roster with updated stroke 50s, at least, should be out soon).

Per a representative from USA Swimming, Team USA will be the only delegation training at the OCBC during the time of the camp. The training camp will be closed to the public, though the Olympic training camp prior the 2016 Rio Olympics at Georgia Tech welcomed one public viewing of a practice.

The OCBC Aquatic Centre houses two 50-meter pools and a diving well. The main competition pool is 10 lanes and 3 meters deep, while the warmup & training pool is 8 lanes and varies between 1.35 and 2. meters in depth. The diving well, which is 5 meters deep, can also be arranged as a short course 25 meter pool. There is stadium seating along both sides of the pool for 3,000 total spectators, with the ability to add 3,000 more temporary seats, for when the facility hosts major competition.

The OCBC Aquatic Centre was built as part of the larger $1.3 billion Singapore Sports Hub, or SSH, which also includes the 55,000-seat, retractable-roof National Stadium, the 12,000-seat Singapore Indoor Stadium, a water sports facility for kayaking and canoeing, a water park, sports museum, and other amenities.

The OCBC Aquatic Centre will host the third stop of the 2019 FINA World Cup from August 15th-17th. Unlike past years, the 2019 World Cup will be swum exclusively in long course.

A drawing of the venue shows the two 50-meter pools, one designated for competition, the other for training and warmup, as well as a diving well directly beside the main competition pool.

A layout of the facility intended for athletes competing at the 2019 Singapore National Swimming Championships can be found here. A ‘venue events guide’ for the facility can found here.