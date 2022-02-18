2022 SEC Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2022 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

With only two nights of racing to go at the 2022 SEC Championships, it seems like the Florida men and Tennessee women have the titles on lock. As night 3 wrapped, the Gator’s men’s team sat with 744 points, which is more than 200 points ahead of 2nd place Georgia (496).

The Lady Vols on the other hand has 758.50 points, while Georgia also sits at #2 in the women’s race with 537.

Tennessee’s Mona McSharry will attempt to collect the SEC title in the women’s 100 breast, having attained the top seed of 57.79. In the 200 butterfly, Georgia will lead the way into the final in both the men’s and women’s races courtesy of Dakota Luther (1:53.83) and Luca Urlando (1:40.14).

Following a bronze medal performance in the 50 freestyle, Florida’s Adam Chaney will have a shot at another medal as top seed in the 100 backstroke. Chaney was the only man to crack 45 seconds in the prelims with a 44.91, while Auburn’s Nathaniel Stoffle followed in a 45.74.

Finally, Alabama has secured two top seeds heading into day 3 finals in the form of Rhyan White who posted a 51.08 100 backstroke, and Derek Maas who swam a 51.35 in the 100 breast.

Women’s 200 fly

Riley Gaines pulled off a second SEC title-winning swim in the women’s 200 butterfly, adding to the 200 freestyle crown that she secured earlier on in the meet. Gaines picked up the 200 butterfly title for Kentucky with a 1:51.51, knocking down the SEC record of 1:52.04.

That SEC record was previously held by Georgia’s Dakota Luther who set the mark en route to gold at last year’s SEC Championships. Luther was present in the final as well, delivering a silver medal-winning swim of 1:51.65 (also under her own former SEC record).

This time by Gaines makes her the fastest woman in the NCAA this season, beating Olivia Carter‘s former #1 mark of 1:51.62. Gaines had a best time of 1:54.84 heading into this meet, which she lowered to a 1:54.69 in the prelims before knocking off another 3.18 seconds in the final.

Luther’s teammate Callie Dickinson got herself onto the podium with a 1:55.01, meaning that there was more than a 3-second margin between silver and bronze. Amanda Ray of Florida was just off the podium, placing 4th overall in a 1:55.53.

Notably, B final winner Anna Havens Rice swam a 1:55.86, which is almost 3 seconds faster than her 1:58.79 PB heading into the meet from January 2022.

Men’s 200 fly

Luca Urlando has completed a 3-for-3 victory in his individual events at the 2022 SEC Championships, putting up a 1:39.00 200 butterfly here to claim gold, adding to the 200 IM and 100 butterfly titles he’s already won.

Urlando came as close as possible to cracking the 1:39 barrier and is now the 9th fastest man in the history of the event, just trailing Zheng Quah‘s 2017 swim of 1:38.83. Urlando is now the fastest performer in this event in the NCAA this season, beating Nicholas Albiero‘s 1:39.53 from the ACC Championships prelims today.

500 and 200 freestyle champion Matt Sates, also of UGA, followed Urlando with a 1:39.88, which makes him the #3 man in the NCAA this season behind Urlando and Albiero. Sates dropped 2 seconds from his prelims time of 1:41.91.

Note: Nicholas Albiero swam a 1:37.92 to win ACC gold moments later, replacing Urlando as the top time in the NCAA.

To round out the top 3, Kentucky senior Mason Wilby dropped a 1:40.15. This marks Wilby’s first time under 1:41 in the event, having established a PB of 1:41.08 during prelims to beat his former best of 1:42.26 from 2021 NCAA Championships.

Women’s 100 back

Rhyan White swam her way to a third straight SEC title in the women’s 100 backstroke, hitting a 50.18 to earn gold by more than a second. White has been fairly consistent over the last 3 years at this meet, first hitting a 50.02 conference record in 2020, followed by a 50.36 to win in 2021.

White nearly won the NCAA title last season but was just behind victor Katharine Berkoff who put up a 49.74 for NC State, while White took silver in a 50.21. White was already the second-fastest performer in the NCAA this season with the 50.18 she swam in November, while fellow Olympian Regan Smith holds the top time of 49.97.

Sarah Thompson and Caitlin Brooks‘ 2nd and 3rd place finishes made this year’s SEC podium identical to last year when they finished in the same spots.

Thompson was a 51.27 to take silver in 2021 and took silver here with a 51.35, while Brooks got a repeat bronze medal, improving from a 51.63 last year to a 51.54 this year. Meredith Rees jumped up from 5th last year to 4th place for Missouri this year with a 51.63.

Men’s 100 back

Adam Chaney of the University of Florida not only won the SEC record here, but he also beat Florida’s oldest swimming record on the books. Chaney’s 44.51 100 backstroke was enough to undercut Ryan Lochte‘s 44.60 in the event from back in 2006.

Chaney neared the record at last year’s NCAA Championships when he swam a 44.74 to win the B final (a time that would have gotten him 5th overall in the A final). Chaney dipped under 45 seconds in the prelim with a 44.91 but shaved another 0.40 seconds off in the final. Chaney is now the fastest man in the NCAA this season, ahead of Kacper Stokowski‘s 44.79 from November.

While Chaney was the only one to crack 45, Texas A&M’s Ethan Gogulski put up a 45.42 to get into the wall second, while Alabama’s Matthew Menke touched in third place with a 45.56. That swim from Gogulski is 0.33 seconds better than his prelims time and makes him the 7th fastest man in the NCAA for 2021-2022.

Menke meanwhile was already at #9 nationally with a 45.59 from the Tennessee invitational and retains that ranking with his 45.56 swim.

Second seed Nathaniel Stoffle wound up in 4th place with a 45.60, while his brother Aidan Stoffle actually had the 5th-fastest swim of the session of 45.76, which he swam to win the B-final.

Women’s 100 breast

Tennessee sophomore Mona McSharry and UGA junior Zoie Hartman went head-to-head in the women’s 100 breaststroke for a second straight year. At last year’s SEC Championships, Hartman came out on top with a winning time of 57.40, while McSharry was second in a 57.82.

This year, the roles got reversed as McSharry walked away victorious for the Lady Vols, producing a 57.40 for the win, while Hartman settled for silver in a 58.35. Both of them raced the event at 2021 NCAAs where McSharry wound up 4th overall in a 57.80 and Hartman was 6th in a 58.25.

Behind the leading duo, Alabama freshman Avery Wiseman also found a spot on the podium with a 58.73, shaving nearly a second off the 59.65 she swam in the morning. Wiseman’s best time and season-best is a 57.79 from the Tennessee invite, which would have been fast enough to beat Hartman here for silver.

Arkansas senior Vanessa Herrman was right behind Wiseman with her time of 58.85 for 4th place. That was Herrmann’s first time under 59 seconds, improving upon her 59.18 in November 2021.

Men’s 100 breast

Derek Maas, the Alabama junior, got to the wall in the 100 breaststroke in a 50.78 to pick up a second individual SEC medal this year after his 200 IM silver earlier on in the meet. Maas’ time of 50.78 is more than half a second better than his prelims time and makes him the #2 performer in the NCAA this season behind Max McHugh‘s 50.58.

Maas replaces Texas’ Caspar Corbeau‘s 50.79, which was previously the #2 swim. Maas’ morning swim of 51.35 was a season and personal best, ahead of the 51.38 he put up at the November 2021 Tennessee Invitational.

Jarel Dillard of Tennessee got to the wall in a 51.23 to take the silver medal, while Reid Mikuta of Auburn snagged bronze in a 51.41.

All three of this year’s medalist saw improvement from last year’s SEC Championships when Maas finished 9th overall, Dillard 7th, and Milkuta 10th. Interestingly, last year’s SEC silver medalist Michael Houille and bronze medalist Ben Patton tied for 4th place this year, each hitting a 52.03.

Men’s Platform

Women’s 400 Medley Relay

