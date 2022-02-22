2022 SEC Women’s Swimming and Diving Box Score

2022 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Jones Aquatics Center, Knoxville, Tenn.
- Champion: Women- Tennessee
First, a few notes
- The top scoring class at the meet was the Tennessee freshmen with 427 individual points. Next best was the Alabama seniors with 349.5
- Tennessee return the most points with 738 individual points returning. Florida are next best with 570, followed by Georgia with 561, and Kentucky with 486.
- The most points any team scored in any event was Alabama’s 125 in the 100 free
- By Swimulator power points, the top swim of the meet was Mona McSharry‘s 57.50 100 breast
Final Scores
1. Tennessee: 1313.5
2. Kentucky: 1043
3. Alabama: 1038
4. Georgia: 986
5. Florida: 905
6. Texas A&M: 625
7. Auburn: 584
8. LSU: 541
9. Missouri: 485.5
10. South Carolina: 460
11. Arkansas: 397
12. Vanderbilt: 123
Individual Scores by Year
|
|Tennessee
|Kentucky
|Alabama
|Georgia
|Florida
|Texas A&M
|Auburn
|LSU
|Missouri
|South Carolina
|Arkansas
|Vanderbilt
|FR
|427
|16
|103
|193
|108
|58
|85.5
|48
|0
|42
|0
|3
|SO
|187
|102
|125
|118
|217.5
|185
|114.5
|147
|0
|76
|11
|0
|JR
|124
|292
|154.5
|148
|199
|9
|92
|99
|92
|18
|1
|0
|SR
|287.5
|321
|349.5
|175
|99
|135
|25
|0
|154.5
|64
|161
|0
|GR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|64
|0
|0
|Returning
|738
|486
|382.5
|561
|570.5
|252
|332
|363
|111
|136
|12
|3
Score Progression
What the score was after each event
|
|Tennessee
|Kentucky
|Alabama
|Georgia
|Florida
|Texas A&M
|Auburn
|LSU
|Missouri
|South Carolina
|Arkansas
|Vanderbilt
|1 mtr Diving
|25
|38
|0
|35
|44
|63
|9
|84
|9
|55
|0
|0
|200 Medley Relay
|81
|92
|64
|85
|78
|107
|61
|116
|57
|95
|46
|30
|800 Free Relay
|145
|148
|114
|139
|130
|155
|107
|150
|97
|139
|78
|60
|200 Free Relay
|201
|180
|178
|185
|180
|199
|159
|184
|151
|179
|126
|90
|500 Free
|306
|222
|222
|244
|239
|224
|163
|199
|154
|185
|126
|90
|200 IM
|396.5
|299
|281.5
|321
|246
|236
|188
|199
|154
|188
|126
|90
|50 Free
|467.5
|299
|367
|373
|287
|236
|208
|202
|206.5
|188
|163
|90
|400 IM
|558.5
|387
|367
|426
|370
|238
|234
|208
|207.5
|200
|163
|90
|100 Fly
|659.5
|416
|447
|474
|384
|266
|236
|208
|246.5
|214
|170
|90
|200 Free
|735.5
|457
|473
|521
|469
|304
|242
|226
|249.5
|236
|170
|90
|3 mtr Diving
|758.5
|496
|485
|537
|520
|363
|258
|314
|271.5
|272
|170
|90
|200 Fly
|816.5
|570
|505
|601
|565
|392
|282
|322
|271.5
|309
|170
|93
|100 Back
|858.5
|632
|552
|635
|566
|412
|322
|322
|338.5
|317
|211
|93
|100 Breast
|916.5
|658
|621
|702
|570
|460
|358
|343
|338.5
|317
|244
|93
|400 Medley Relay
|972.5
|712
|685
|754
|616
|510
|402
|375
|372.5
|357
|292
|93
|1650 Free
|1042.5
|750
|713
|804
|710
|516
|437
|388
|387.5
|370
|292
|93
|200 Back
|1085.5
|844
|772
|826
|741
|545
|468
|388
|410.5
|400
|292
|93
|100 Free
|1179.5
|870
|897
|841
|778
|554
|470
|404
|420.5
|403
|317
|93
|200 Breast
|1242.5
|971
|942
|916
|778
|557
|496
|404
|426.5
|417
|346
|93
|Platform Diving
|1257.5
|1003
|974
|938
|851
|573
|550
|495
|441.5
|428
|347
|93
|400 Free Relay
|1313.5
|1043
|1038
|986
|905
|625
|584
|541
|485.5
|460
|397
|123
Points in Each Event
What each team scored in each event
|
|Tennessee
|Kentucky
|Alabama
|Georgia
|Florida
|Texas A&M
|Auburn
|LSU
|Missouri
|South Carolina
|Arkansas
|Vanderbilt
|1 mtr Diving
|25
|38
|0
|35
|44
|63
|9
|84
|9
|55
|0
|0
|200 Medley Relay
|56
|54
|64
|50
|34
|44
|52
|32
|48
|40
|46
|30
|800 Free Relay
|64
|56
|50
|54
|52
|48
|46
|34
|40
|44
|32
|30
|200 Free Relay
|56
|32
|64
|46
|50
|44
|52
|34
|54
|40
|48
|30
|500 Free
|105
|42
|44
|59
|59
|25
|4
|15
|3
|6
|0
|0
|200 IM
|90.5
|77
|59.5
|77
|7
|12
|25
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|50 Free
|71
|0
|85.5
|52
|41
|0
|20
|3
|52.5
|0
|37
|0
|400 IM
|91
|88
|0
|53
|83
|2
|26
|6
|1
|12
|0
|0
|100 Fly
|101
|29
|80
|48
|14
|28
|2
|0
|39
|14
|7
|0
|200 Free
|76
|41
|26
|47
|85
|38
|6
|18
|3
|22
|0
|0
|3 mtr Diving
|23
|39
|12
|16
|51
|59
|16
|88
|22
|36
|0
|0
|200 Fly
|58
|74
|20
|64
|45
|29
|24
|8
|0
|37
|0
|3
|100 Back
|42
|62
|47
|34
|1
|20
|40
|0
|67
|8
|41
|0
|100 Breast
|58
|26
|69
|67
|4
|48
|36
|21
|0
|0
|33
|0
|400 Medley Relay
|56
|54
|64
|52
|46
|50
|44
|32
|34
|40
|48
|0
|1650 Free
|70
|38
|28
|50
|94
|6
|35
|13
|15
|13
|0
|0
|200 Back
|43
|94
|59
|22
|31
|29
|31
|0
|23
|30
|0
|0
|100 Free
|94
|26
|125
|15
|37
|9
|2
|16
|10
|3
|25
|0
|200 Breast
|63
|101
|45
|75
|0
|3
|26
|0
|6
|14
|29
|0
|Platform Diving
|15
|32
|32
|22
|73
|16
|54
|91
|15
|11
|1
|0
|400 Free Relay
|56
|40
|64
|48
|54
|52
|34
|46
|44
|32
|50
|30
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)
|
|South Carolina
|Georgia
|Arkansas
|Texas A&M
|Vanderbilt
|Kentucky
|Tennessee
|Alabama
|Missouri
|Auburn
|LSU
|Florida
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|4
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|1
|0
|2
|1
|2
|7
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|8
|0
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|2
|4
|11
|0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|12
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|5
|2
|1
|13
|0
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|3
|15
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|17
|1
|2
|0
|3
|0
|6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|18
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|4
|1
|19
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|1
|1
|2
|20
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|21
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|0
|3
|22
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1
|0
|23
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|5
|0
|2
|24
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|2
Individual Breakdown
Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.
Tennessee
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Walshe, Ellen R
|FR
|96
|200 IM
|1
|1:52.97
|865
|400 IM
|1
|4:01.53
|831
|100 Fly
|1
|50.34
|882
|
|McSharry, Mona
|SO
|75
|50 Free
|11
|22.2
|749
|100 Breast
|1
|57.5
|893
|200 Breast
|3
|2:07.29
|784
|
|Stotler, Sara B
|FR
|71
|200 IM
|8
|1:57.32
|719
|100 Fly
|6
|52.22
|738
|200 Fly
|5
|1:55.80
|726
|
|Yager, Alexis A
|SR
|70.5
|200 IM
|6
|1:56.67
|739
|400 IM
|8
|4:11.26
|676
|200 Breast
|5
|2:08.42
|754
|
|Mrozinski, Juli
|FR
|64
|500 Free
|1
|4:35.95
|798
|200 Free
|5
|1:44.53
|754
|100 Free
|18
|48.25
|762
|
|Stege, Kristen
|JR
|59
|500 Free
|3
|4:38.50
|760
|200 Free
|61
|1:51.20
|478
|1650 Free
|1
|15:42.37
|774
|
|Pintar, Tjasa
|SR
|58
|200 Free
|7
|1:45.80
|703
|100 Breast
|16
|1:00.49
|698
|100 Free
|6
|48.41
|748
|
|Smith, Summer D
|FR
|57
|400 IM
|6
|4:09.97
|696
|200 Fly
|8
|1:56.22
|713
|200 Back
|16
|1:56.02
|652
|
|Fuller, Josephi
|FR
|57
|200 IM
|14
|1:57.97
|699
|100 Back
|6
|52.0
|742
|200 Back
|9
|1:53.68
|715
|
|Cable, Grace M
|SR
|51
|1 mtr Diving
|5
|290.65
|
|3 mtr Diving
|7
|331.45
|
|Platform Diving
|22
|199.25
|
|
|Rumley, Jasmine
|SO
|50
|50 Free
|3
|21.81
|826
|100 Free
|7
|48.49
|741
|
|Rothrock, Trude
|SR
|49
|100 Fly
|3
|51.26
|807
|100 Free
|8
|48.85
|711
|
|Breslin, Aly M
|SO
|48
|500 Free
|8
|4:43.68
|687
|400 IM
|27
|4:19.28
|550
|1650 Free
|4
|16:03.12
|689
|
|Douthwright, Br
|FR
|41
|50 Free
|32
|22.72
|658
|200 Free
|2
|1:43.45
|801
|100 Free
|14
|48.76
|718
|
|McCarville, Kat
|FR
|41
|500 Free
|10
|4:43.1
|695
|400 IM
|14
|4:13.51
|643
|200 Fly
|16
|1:57.88
|660
|
|Kutsch, AJ E
|JR
|34
|50 Free
|2
|21.6
|872
|100 Fly
|24
|53.57
|649
|100 Free
|20
|48.92
|705
|
|Gebel, Alex E
|SR
|26
|50 Free
|34
|22.94
|620
|100 Breast
|12
|59.91
|731
|200 Breast
|16
|2:13.97
|615
|
|Nguyen, Claire
|JR
|19
|500 Free
|18
|4:44.26
|679
|200 Fly
|25
|1:59.6
|604
|1650 Free
|15
|16:21.61
|615
|
|Beil, Mallory J
|SR
|17
|200 IM
|42
|2:02.27
|567
|100 Fly
|10
|52.19
|740
|200 Fly
|26
|1:59.76
|599
|
|Stewart, Bayley
|SR
|16
|200 IM
|37
|2:01.81
|583
|100 Back
|21
|53.47
|656
|200 Back
|15
|1:54.98
|680
|
|Caldow, Elle E
|SO
|14
|200 Free
|25
|1:47.52
|637
|100 Back
|13
|53.16
|673
|200 Back
|29
|1:58.07
|595
|
|Holt, Kara E
|JR
|12
|1 mtr Diving
|27
|207.7
|
|3 mtr Diving
|26
|255.35
|
|Platform Diving
|15
|221.05
|
|
Kentucky
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Gaines, Riley M
|SR
|90
|200 Free
|1
|1:42.62
|839
|200 Fly
|1
|1:51.51
|886
|100 Free
|4
|47.88
|795
|
|Davey, Gillian
|JR
|84
|200 IM
|5
|1:56.58
|741
|400 IM
|3
|4:05.28
|768
|200 Breast
|1
|2:06.21
|814
|
|Knight, Kyndal
|SR
|78
|1 mtr Diving
|3
|309.25
|
|3 mtr Diving
|6
|332.5
|
|Platform Diving
|3
|289.95
|
|
|Bonnett, Bailey
|
|76
|400 IM
|4
|4:06.37
|751
|100 Breast
|6
|59.11
|780
|200 Breast
|4
|2:07.96
|766
|
|Brooks, Caitlin
|JR
|75
|100 Fly
|9
|52.03
|751
|100 Back
|3
|51.54
|770
|200 Back
|2
|1:50.73
|800
|
|Sorenson, Sophi
|SR
|75
|200 IM
|4
|1:56.34
|749
|100 Back
|8
|52.65
|703
|200 Back
|3
|1:52.22
|756
|
|Poole, Lauren M
|JR
|68
|200 IM
|9
|1:56.20
|753
|400 IM
|2
|4:03.36
|800
|200 Breast
|9
|2:08.59
|749
|
|Gati, Izzy G
|SR
|46
|500 Free
|9
|4:42.71
|700
|100 Fly
|17
|52.69
|706
|200 Fly
|10
|1:56.15
|715
|
|Rice, Anna Have
|SO
|32
|200 IM
|20
|1:58.30
|689
|400 IM
|18
|4:12.8
|654
|200 Fly
|9
|1:55.86
|725
|
|Southall, Morga
|JR
|31
|1 mtr Diving
|16
|236.95
|
|3 mtr Diving
|12
|294.25
|
|Platform Diving
|20
|206.35
|
|
|Herren, Parker
|SR
|30
|50 Free
|65
|24.5
|307
|100 Back
|18
|53.19
|672
|200 Back
|7
|1:54.58
|691
|
|Drumm, Megan P
|SO
|25
|500 Free
|26
|4:47.97
|628
|200 Free
|39
|1:48.29
|606
|1650 Free
|5
|16:11.14
|657
|
|McNeese, Beth E
|JR
|17
|500 Free
|17
|4:43.63
|688
|200 Free
|54
|1:49.36
|562
|1650 Free
|17
|16:21.93
|614
|
|Williams, Kayle
|SO
|16
|500 Free
|14
|4:47.44
|636
|200 Free
|53
|1:49.27
|565
|1650 Free
|22
|16:31.72
|572
|
|Mendenhall, Oli
|FR
|16
|200 IM
|49
|2:03.28
|533
|100 Breast
|23
|1:01.15
|660
|200 Breast
|13
|2:11.29
|682
|
|Buerger, Torie
|SO
|15
|200 IM
|25
|1:59.64
|650
|100 Back
|19
|53.22
|670
|200 Back
|17
|1:54.97
|681
|
|Wheeler, Kaitly
|JR
|9
|500 Free
|29
|4:48.37
|623
|200 Free
|17
|1:46.26
|685
|100 Free
|48
|50.53
|572
|
|Engel, Bridget
|SO
|9
|200 IM
|54
|2:04.4
|493
|100 Breast
|25
|1:01.68
|630
|200 Breast
|17
|2:12.02
|664
|
|Ogle, Jodi M
|JR
|8
|200 IM
|24
|2:00.77
|615
|200 Back
|18
|1:55.1
|677
|
|Sabol, Kristyn
|SO
|5
|200 Free
|26
|1:47.55
|635
|200 Fly
|20
|1:58.1
|653
|100 Free
|41
|49.96
|620
|
|Rodriguez, Kell
|SR
|2
|500 Free
|31
|4:48.73
|618
|200 Free
|35
|1:48.19
|610
|1650 Free
|23
|16:32.41
|569
|
|Ward, Trinity M
|JR
|0
|100 Fly
|31
|54.06
|616
|100 Back
|33
|54.85
|572
|200 Back
|27
|1:57.99
|597
|
Alabama
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|White, Rhyan E
|SR
|92
|100 Fly
|2
|51.19
|812
|100 Back
|1
|50.18
|863
|200 Back
|1
|1:50.22
|816
|
|Scott, Morgan E
|SR
|90
|50 Free
|1
|21.54
|886
|200 Free
|4
|1:44.20
|768
|100 Free
|1
|47.32
|850
|
|Petkova, Diana
|SO
|79
|200 IM
|3
|1:56.01
|759
|100 Breast
|5
|59.01
|786
|100 Free
|3
|47.82
|801
|
|Dupre, Cora A
|JR
|65.5
|50 Free
|5
|21.94
|799
|100 Fly
|11
|52.36
|728
|100 Free
|5
|47.91
|792
|
|Wright, Cat G
|SR
|62.5
|200 IM
|6
|1:56.67
|739
|100 Breast
|10
|59.61
|749
|200 Breast
|8
|2:10.88
|692
|
|Wiseman, Avery
|FR
|59
|200 IM
|17
|1:56.27
|751
|100 Breast
|3
|58.73
|805
|200 Breast
|7
|2:08.94
|740
|
|McMahon, Kensey
|SR
|56
|500 Free
|2
|4:38.34
|762
|200 Free
|34
|1:48.1
|614
|1650 Free
|2
|15:51.71
|735
|
|Antoniou, Kalia
|JR
|45
|50 Free
|10
|22.16
|757
|100 Free
|2
|47.67
|815
|
|Lucoe, Tanesha
|JR
|44
|1 mtr Diving
|32
|196.6
|
|3 mtr Diving
|15
|287.15
|
|Platform Diving
|1
|304.1
|
|
|Liberto, Morgan
|SR
|40
|100 Fly
|28
|53.7
|640
|100 Back
|12
|52.99
|683
|200 Back
|5
|1:53.31
|726
|
|Felner, Gracie
|SO
|31
|200 IM
|27
|2:00.2
|633
|100 Fly
|12
|52.37
|727
|200 Fly
|11
|1:56.22
|713
|
|Winter, Kailyn
|FR
|24
|50 Free
|15
|22.38
|717
|100 Fly
|36
|54.55
|582
|100 Free
|15
|48.8
|715
|
|Delmenico, Mela
|FR
|16
|500 Free
|11
|4:43.86
|685
|400 IM
|35
|4:22.66
|488
|100 Free
|36
|49.88
|627
|
|Surrell-Norwood
|SO
|13
|50 Free
|25
|22.62
|675
|100 Fly
|15
|52.89
|693
|100 Free
|24
|49.59
|651
|
|Voelkerding, As
|SR
|9
|100 Fly
|20
|53.02
|685
|200 Free
|29
|1:47.72
|629
|200 Fly
|21
|1:58.4
|643
|
|Ogren, Anna E
|FR
|4
|50 Free
|48
|23.44
|527
|100 Fly
|21
|53.03
|684
|200 Fly
|37
|2:01.73
|530
|
|Mechling, Maddi
|SO
|2
|200 Free
|43
|1:48.46
|599
|100 Back
|31
|54.76
|578
|200 Back
|23
|1:57.36
|615
|
|Carlson, Sydney
|JR
|0
|500 Free
|51
|4:56.31
|501
|400 IM
|29
|4:19.98
|538
|200 Fly
|44
|2:03.53
|461
|
|Koczo, Abigail
|JR
|0
|200 IM
|40
|2:01.99
|577
|100 Back
|25
|53.77
|638
|200 Back
|30
|1:58.89
|571
|
|Bower, Halia S
|SR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|30
|201.35
|
|3 mtr Diving
|32
|216.35
|
|Platform Diving
|28
|171.0
|
|
|Norman, Kasia J
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|49
|23.46
|523
|100 Breast
|28
|1:02.00
|612
|200 Breast
|42
|2:21.15
|401
|
|Donkle, Natalie
|SR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|31
|201.25
|
|3 mtr Diving
|29
|234.35
|
|Platform Diving
|27
|175.15
|
|
Georgia
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Hartman, Zoie E
|JR
|84
|200 IM
|2
|1:53.79
|835
|100 Breast
|2
|58.35
|830
|200 Breast
|2
|2:06.27
|812
|
|Luther, Dakota
|SR
|67
|200 IM
|13
|1:57.93
|700
|100 Fly
|5
|51.88
|761
|200 Fly
|2
|1:51.65
|880
|
|Dickinson, Call
|SR
|66
|200 IM
|11
|1:57.72
|707
|100 Fly
|7
|52.33
|730
|200 Fly
|3
|1:55.01
|753
|
|Parker, Maxine
|SO
|60
|50 Free
|7
|21.95
|797
|200 Free
|8
|1:46.27
|685
|100 Free
|12
|48.66
|727
|
|Wenzel, Meghan
|SO
|58
|1 mtr Diving
|8
|283.7
|
|3 mtr Diving
|13
|291.0
|
|Platform Diving
|8
|197.9
|
|
|Dellatorre, Dan
|
|55
|200 IM
|12
|1:57.81
|704
|100 Breast
|11
|59.89
|732
|200 Breast
|6
|2:08.45
|753
|
|McCulloh, Abiga
|FR
|51
|500 Free
|6
|4:40.86
|726
|200 Free
|44
|1:48.48
|598
|1650 Free
|3
|15:51.96
|734
|
|Evans, Angharad
|FR
|39
|50 Free
|60
|23.96
|419
|100 Breast
|7
|59.3
|768
|200 Breast
|11
|2:09.02
|738
|
|Coetzee, Dune
|FR
|37
|500 Free
|7
|4:41.03
|724
|200 Free
|13
|1:46.21
|687
|200 Fly
|27
|1:59.83
|597
|
|Sansome, Millie
|JR
|36
|200 Free
|44
|1:48.48
|598
|100 Back
|9
|52.49
|712
|200 Back
|11
|1:54.80
|685
|
|Abruzzo, Mia M
|FR
|33
|200 IM
|21
|1:59.06
|667
|400 IM
|9
|4:10.66
|685
|200 Fly
|17
|1:56.84
|693
|
|Palsha, Peyton
|
|31
|500 Free
|35
|4:49.03
|614
|400 IM
|17
|4:12.55
|657
|1650 Free
|8
|16:13.64
|647
|
|McCarty, Eboni
|FR
|27
|50 Free
|12
|22.21
|748
|100 Back
|15
|53.52
|653
|100 Free
|32
|49.67
|644
|
|Barczyk, Jillia
|JR
|18
|500 Free
|15
|4:48.22
|625
|200 Free
|20
|1:47.09
|653
|1650 Free
|24
|16:35.19
|556
|
|Brown, Portia R
|SR
|17
|200 IM
|26
|2:00.14
|635
|400 IM
|10
|4:11.00
|680
|200 Back
|32
|1:59.85
|541
|
|Fa’Amausili, Ga
|
|16
|50 Free
|13
|22.27
|737
|100 Back
|23
|53.82
|635
|100 Free
|34
|49.77
|636
|
|Crump, Ellie E
|SR
|15
|1 mtr Diving
|14
|243.6
|
|3 mtr Diving
|23
|261.4
|
|Platform Diving
|29
|164.2
|
|
|McCauley, Ashle
|JR
|10
|200 IM
|30
|2:01.15
|604
|400 IM
|22
|4:15.63
|610
|200 Breast
|18
|2:12.17
|660
|
|Homovich, Maddi
|SR
|10
|500 Free
|36
|4:49.05
|613
|400 IM
|21
|4:15.39
|614
|200 Back
|19
|1:55.16
|675
|
|Roberson, Brian
|FR
|6
|500 Free
|41
|4:50.49
|592
|200 Free
|19
|1:46.57
|673
|100 Free
|45
|50.37
|586
|
|Reinstein, Sloa
|SO
|0
|500 Free
|27
|4:48.02
|628
|200 Free
|28
|1:47.6
|633
|100 Free
|46
|50.38
|585
|
|Fretz, Elsa I
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|51
|23.48
|519
|200 Free
|46
|1:48.57
|595
|100 Free
|50
|50.88
|540
|
Florida
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Mathieu, Tylor
|JR
|69
|500 Free
|4
|4:39.51
|745
|200 Free
|9
|1:45.89
|700
|1650 Free
|7
|16:13.39
|648
|
|Amer, Maha
|SO
|67
|1 mtr Diving
|10
|266.8
|
|3 mtr Diving
|4
|349.0
|
|Platform Diving
|6
|260.15
|
|
|Bates, Talia B
|JR
|64
|50 Free
|9
|22.01
|785
|200 Free
|6
|1:44.82
|742
|100 Free
|9
|48.17
|769
|
|Zavaros, Mabel
|SO
|52
|400 IM
|5
|4:09.16
|708
|200 Fly
|14
|1:57.37
|676
|200 Back
|12
|1:54.95
|681
|
|Neroni, Elettra
|
|46
|1 mtr Diving
|15
|237.9
|
|3 mtr Diving
|16
|278.85
|
|Platform Diving
|7
|232.0
|
|
|Bauer, Elise C
|SO
|45
|500 Free
|5
|4:40.82
|726
|200 Free
|33
|1:48.04
|616
|1650 Free
|9
|16:15.18
|641
|
|Nikonova, Ekate
|FR
|41
|50 Free
|17
|22.16
|757
|200 Free
|11
|1:46.07
|693
|100 Free
|10
|48.43
|746
|
|Ray, Amanda E
|SO
|36
|500 Free
|20
|4:44.96
|670
|400 IM
|20
|4:15.23
|617
|200 Fly
|4
|1:55.53
|735
|
|Golding, Kathle
|JR
|34
|200 IM
|18
|1:57.63
|709
|400 IM
|7
|4:11.14
|678
|1650 Free
|21
|16:27.95
|588
|
|Auld, Anna R
|FR
|33
|500 Free
|33
|4:48.87
|616
|400 IM
|11
|4:11.02
|680
|1650 Free
|10
|16:16.87
|634
|
|Zavaros, Rosie
|SR
|32
|400 IM
|13
|4:13.04
|650
|100 Back
|24
|54.27
|608
|200 Back
|10
|1:54.56
|692
|
|Mack, Katelyn G
|JR
|26
|50 Free
|14
|22.34
|724
|200 Free
|14
|1:46.34
|682
|100 Back
|29
|54.5
|594
|
|Snider, Lauren
|SR
|20
|1 mtr Diving
|28
|202.8
|
|3 mtr Diving
|34
|200.1
|
|Platform Diving
|9
|244.25
|
|
|Perez, Elizabet
|SR
|19
|1 mtr Diving
|19
|229.85
|
|3 mtr Diving
|17
|278.45
|
|Platform Diving
|21
|199.45
|
|
|Peoples, Olivia
|FR
|18
|100 Fly
|13
|52.49
|719
|100 Breast
|21
|1:01.07
|665
|200 Breast
|27
|2:14.87
|592
|
|DeGeorge, Leah
|SO
|17
|500 Free
|24
|4:47.51
|635
|200 Free
|63
|1:52.15
|432
|1650 Free
|11
|16:17.75
|631
|
|Braswell, Leah
|SR
|16
|500 Free
|23
|4:47.05
|641
|200 Free
|41
|1:48.35
|604
|1650 Free
|13
|16:20.71
|619
|
|Lumia, Carina
|FR
|16
|1 mtr Diving
|17
|236.9
|
|3 mtr Diving
|20
|272.2
|
|Platform Diving
|23
|198.9
|
|
|Miller, Nikki
|SR
|12
|500 Free
|32
|4:48.81
|617
|200 Free
|15
|1:46.53
|675
|1650 Free
|26
|16:37.7
|545
|
|Piccirillo, All
|JR
|6
|500 Free
|44
|4:51.49
|578
|100 Fly
|46
|55.33
|525
|200 Fly
|19
|1:57.78
|663
|
|Cronk, Micayla
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|33
|22.92
|623
|200 Free
|48
|1:48.87
|582
|100 Free
|35
|49.78
|635
|
|Shahboz, Lain M
|SO
|0
|500 Free
|40
|4:50.27
|596
|200 Free
|52
|1:49.16
|570
|1650 Free
|27
|16:39.6
|536
|
Texas A&M
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Clairmont, Alys
|SR
|58
|1 mtr Diving
|9
|273.45
|
|3 mtr Diving
|8
|297.75
|
|Platform Diving
|11
|229.25
|
|
|Stepanek, Chloe
|SO
|50
|500 Free
|13
|4:44.65
|674
|200 Free
|3
|1:44.14
|770
|100 Free
|17
|47.78
|805
|
|Wilson, Aimee
|SR
|43
|1 mtr Diving
|4
|307.7
|
|3 mtr Diving
|10
|302.8
|
|
|Theall, Olivia
|SO
|37
|200 IM
|44
|2:02.42
|562
|100 Fly
|8
|52.35
|729
|200 Fly
|12
|1:56.66
|699
|
|Ceyanes, Chloe
|SR
|34
|1 mtr Diving
|13
|249.9
|
|3 mtr Diving
|9
|306.25
|
|
|Kennett, Bobbi
|SO
|34
|200 IM
|15
|1:59.12
|665
|100 Breast
|8
|59.36
|764
|100 Free
|29
|49.51
|657
|
|Barzelay, Aviv
|FR
|33
|200 Free
|56
|1:50.08
|530
|100 Back
|17
|53.06
|679
|200 Back
|6
|1:53.77
|713
|
|Buechler, Jorda
|SO
|22
|200 Free
|16
|1:46.68
|669
|100 Back
|16
|53.57
|650
|100 Free
|27
|49.41
|665
|
|Holt, Sarah E
|FR
|20
|200 IM
|33
|2:01.28
|599
|100 Fly
|19
|52.92
|691
|200 Fly
|13
|1:56.69
|698
|
|Grottle, Abby E
|SO
|17
|500 Free
|16
|4:50.59
|591
|400 IM
|31
|4:20.38
|531
|1650 Free
|19
|16:22.37
|612
|
|Longbottom, Cha
|SO
|12
|200 IM
|56
|2:04.83
|477
|100 Breast
|15
|1:00.39
|703
|200 Breast
|37
|2:17.37
|522
|
|Perttula, Andre
|JR
|9
|50 Free
|47
|23.31
|552
|100 Breast
|17
|1:00.32
|707
|200 Breast
|35
|2:16.73
|541
|
|Reddin, Joelle
|FR
|5
|400 IM
|23
|4:17.44
|581
|200 Fly
|41
|2:02.1
|516
|200 Breast
|22
|2:12.77
|645
|
|Mangaoang, Desi
|SO
|5
|200 IM
|53
|2:03.74
|517
|100 Breast
|20
|1:01.00
|669
|200 Breast
|25
|2:14.36
|605
|
|Szklaruk-Traipe
|SO
|5
|200 Free
|37
|1:48.23
|608
|100 Back
|32
|54.82
|574
|200 Back
|20
|1:55.95
|654
|
|Props, Payton K
|SO
|3
|1 mtr Diving
|22
|224.25
|
|3 mtr Diving
|31
|221.2
|
|
|Stephenson, Emm
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|43
|23.13
|586
|100 Fly
|42
|54.85
|561
|200 Fly
|43
|2:03.21
|473
|
|Nelson, Emme K
|SO
|0
|200 IM
|50
|2:03.38
|530
|400 IM
|30
|4:20.06
|536
|200 Breast
|29
|2:15.58
|573
|
|Wright, Mollie
|JR
|0
|500 Free
|30
|4:48.62
|619
|200 Fly
|32
|2:00.07
|589
|1650 Free
|28
|16:44.19
|514
|
|Smith, Alaya D
|SO
|0
|100 Fly
|53
|56.28
|449
|100 Breast
|30
|1:02.11
|605
|200 Breast
|39
|2:18.00
|503
|
|Owens, Kaitlyn
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|37
|23.01
|607
|100 Back
|28
|54.34
|604
|100 Free
|33
|49.74
|639
|
|Hepler, Daniell
|SR
|0
|500 Free
|52
|4:56.34
|501
|200 Free
|30
|1:47.9
|622
|
Auburn
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Lee, Meghan R
|SO
|54
|200 IM
|10
|1:57.20
|722
|100 Back
|7
|52.18
|731
|200 Back
|12
|1:54.95
|681
|
|Ownbey, Hannah
|SO
|36
|200 IM
|19
|1:57.70
|707
|400 IM
|12
|4:12.2
|662
|200 Breast
|12
|2:09.16
|734
|
|Waldrep, Ellie
|FR
|33.5
|100 Fly
|23
|53.47
|655
|100 Back
|10
|52.58
|707
|200 Back
|12
|1:54.95
|681
|
|Wensuc, Gretche
|JR
|33
|1 mtr Diving
|20
|225.9
|
|3 mtr Diving
|22
|261.5
|
|Platform Diving
|5
|271.95
|
|
|Sullivan, Ashly
|JR
|32
|1 mtr Diving
|21
|225.0
|
|3 mtr Diving
|14
|289.05
|
|Platform Diving
|12
|224.25
|
|
|Preble, Averee
|JR
|24
|500 Free
|27
|4:48.02
|628
|200 Fly
|33
|2:00.14
|586
|1650 Free
|6
|16:12.83
|651
|
|Bargeron, Avery
|FR
|24
|50 Free
|49
|23.46
|523
|200 Fly
|6
|1:55.87
|724
|
|Makarova, Anast
|
|20
|100 Fly
|51
|55.66
|499
|100 Breast
|9
|59.36
|764
|200 Breast
|30
|2:15.73
|569
|
|Cummings, Carly
|
|17
|200 IM
|34
|2:01.62
|589
|100 Breast
|14
|1:00.17
|716
|200 Breast
|21
|2:12.50
|652
|
|Hetzer, Emily
|SR
|15
|500 Free
|21
|4:45.67
|660
|200 Free
|38
|1:48.28
|606
|1650 Free
|16
|16:21.77
|614
|
|Farrar, Abigail
|FR
|14
|1 mtr Diving
|25
|215.6
|
|3 mtr Diving
|28
|241.6
|
|Platform Diving
|13
|223.55
|
|
|Hurt, Colby K
|SO
|11
|200 IM
|36
|2:01.8
|583
|400 IM
|16
|4:15.73
|609
|200 Breast
|32
|2:16.02
|561
|
|Steckiel, Emma
|SO
|11
|50 Free
|16
|22.51
|694
|100 Fly
|45
|55.09
|543
|100 Free
|43
|50.22
|599
|
|Tarazi, Val R
|SR
|10
|200 IM
|23
|1:59.64
|650
|100 Breast
|22
|1:01.11
|663
|200 Breast
|20
|2:12.26
|658
|
|Mulvihill, Lexi
|FR
|8
|50 Free
|17
|22.16
|757
|100 Fly
|27
|53.64
|644
|100 Free
|26
|49.4
|666
|
|Hamilton, Rebek
|FR
|6
|50 Free
|31
|22.71
|660
|200 Free
|21
|1:47.12
|652
|100 Free
|23
|49.43
|664
|
|Leehy, Mykenzie
|
|3
|50 Free
|24
|22.67
|667
|200 Free
|23
|1:47.24
|647
|100 Free
|28
|49.45
|662
|
|Mattson, Hannah
|JR
|3
|100 Fly
|34
|54.51
|585
|200 Fly
|34
|2:00.45
|576
|200 Back
|22
|1:57.06
|624
|
|Curtis, Brynn M
|SO
|2
|200 IM
|45
|2:02.59
|557
|100 Breast
|27
|1:01.94
|615
|200 Breast
|23
|2:12.87
|643
|
|Sweeney, Devan
|
|0
|400 IM
|25
|4:18.59
|562
|200 Fly
|42
|2:02.15
|514
|200 Back
|35
|2:01.09
|499
|
|Thamm, Claudia
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|29
|22.69
|663
|100 Fly
|29
|53.8
|634
|100 Free
|38
|49.92
|624
|
|Merritt, Kensle
|SO
|0
|200 Free
|30
|1:47.9
|622
|100 Back
|26
|53.79
|637
|200 Back
|26
|1:57.71
|605
|
LSU
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Lavenant, Monts
|SO
|75
|1 mtr Diving
|6
|287.95
|
|3 mtr Diving
|5
|338.35
|
|Platform Diving
|4
|275.7
|
|
|Tuxen, Helle
|SO
|70
|1 mtr Diving
|12
|255.6
|
|3 mtr Diving
|3
|352.35
|
|Platform Diving
|2
|303.15
|
|
|Pellacani, Chia
|
|69
|1 mtr Diving
|2
|316.7
|
|3 mtr Diving
|2
|356.35
|
|Platform Diving
|14
|222.3
|
|
|Milutinovich, K
|JR
|36
|50 Free
|22
|22.56
|686
|200 Free
|10
|1:46.05
|693
|100 Free
|11
|48.52
|738
|
|Tuxen, Anne
|JR
|30
|1 mtr Diving
|11
|265.3
|
|3 mtr Diving
|18
|275.1
|
|Platform Diving
|18
|208.5
|
|
|Bridges, Jenna
|FR
|22
|500 Free
|12
|4:43.87
|684
|100 Fly
|32
|54.29
|601
|200 Fly
|18
|1:57.07
|686
|
|Buckley, Maggie
|FR
|19
|1 mtr Diving
|24
|220.05
|
|3 mtr Diving
|24
|257.7
|
|Platform Diving
|10
|233.35
|
|
|Liles, Jolee M
|JR
|19
|500 Free
|25
|4:47.95
|629
|400 IM
|19
|4:14.02
|635
|1650 Free
|14
|16:21.02
|618
|
|Boll, Emilie
|JR
|14
|50 Free
|61
|23.98
|415
|100 Breast
|13
|59.92
|731
|200 Breast
|26
|2:14.84
|593
|
|Maoz, Abby T
|FR
|7
|200 IM
|65
|2:11.16
|238
|100 Breast
|18
|1:00.9
|674
|200 Breast
|44
|2:27.79
|195
|
|Bellina, Hannah
|SO
|1
|200 IM
|31
|2:01.18
|603
|100 Fly
|33
|54.3
|600
|200 Fly
|24
|1:59.27
|615
|
|Osborne, Reagan
|SO
|1
|50 Free
|44
|23.22
|569
|200 Free
|24
|1:47.62
|633
|100 Free
|37
|49.89
|626
|
|McDaid, Allie A
|SR
|0
|200 IM
|61
|2:05.94
|434
|100 Breast
|37
|1:03.04
|549
|200 Breast
|38
|2:17.97
|503
|
|Kucsan, Natalie
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|30
|22.7
|661
|100 Fly
|38
|54.68
|573
|100 Free
|40
|49.95
|621
|
|Howell, Maddie
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|40
|23.04
|602
|100 Fly
|41
|54.76
|567
|100 Free
|62
|52.32
|399
|
|Sweeney, Reagan
|FR
|0
|500 Free
|48
|4:54.93
|524
|100 Fly
|49
|55.49
|513
|200 Fly
|28
|1:59.84
|596
|
|Curry, Peyton N
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|42
|23.08
|595
|200 Free
|59
|1:50.92
|491
|100 Free
|52
|50.92
|537
|
|Pawlaski, Emily
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|52
|23.51
|513
|100 Fly
|47
|55.38
|521
|100 Free
|58
|51.91
|441
|
|Thompson, Sarah
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|54
|23.58
|498
|100 Back
|38
|56.1
|488
|200 Back
|31
|1:59.70
|545
|
|Tomsuden, Allis
|SO
|0
|500 Free
|47
|4:53.47
|547
|200 Free
|64
|1:52.34
|423
|1650 Free
|25
|16:37.11
|548
|
|Jannasch, Jadyn
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|68
|25.18
|190
|100 Breast
|34
|1:02.47
|584
|200 Breast
|33
|2:16.24
|554
|
|Clifton, Maddi
|JR
|0
|200 IM
|35
|2:01.71
|586
|100 Breast
|40
|1:03.78
|500
|200 Back
|33
|2:00.83
|508
|
Missouri
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Thompson, Sarah
|SR
|78.5
|50 Free
|5
|21.94
|799
|100 Fly
|4
|51.49
|790
|100 Back
|2
|51.35
|782
|
|Rees, Meredith
|JR
|61
|100 Fly
|14
|52.62
|711
|100 Back
|4
|51.63
|764
|200 Back
|8
|1:55.21
|674
|
|Rousseau, Sarah
|SR
|32
|1 mtr Diving
|18
|233.75
|
|3 mtr Diving
|11
|302.65
|
|Platform Diving
|17
|214.15
|
|
|Feddersen, Amy
|JR
|25
|50 Free
|19
|22.28
|735
|100 Back
|14
|53.23
|669
|100 Free
|19
|48.84
|712
|
|Keil, Megan K
|SR
|22
|50 Free
|8
|22.04
|780
|100 Fly
|40
|54.73
|570
|100 Free
|25
|49.17
|685
|
|Bloebaum, Allis
|SR
|18
|500 Free
|22
|4:46.16
|653
|200 Free
|42
|1:48.39
|602
|1650 Free
|12
|16:19.96
|622
|
|Wilson, Kayla
|
|14
|1 mtr Diving
|23
|221.35
|
|3 mtr Diving
|19
|272.25
|
|Platform Diving
|19
|208.35
|
|
|Brathwaite, Kat
|JR
|6
|200 IM
|39
|2:01.91
|579
|100 Breast
|35
|1:02.6
|576
|200 Breast
|19
|2:12.2
|660
|
|Smith, Sierra
|
|4
|50 Free
|27
|22.65
|670
|200 Free
|36
|1:48.21
|609
|100 Free
|21
|49.02
|697
|
|Gowans, Molly L
|SR
|3
|500 Free
|46
|4:52.91
|556
|200 Free
|22
|1:47.19
|649
|100 Free
|39
|49.94
|622
|
|Duffy, Colleen
|
|1
|50 Free
|40
|23.04
|602
|100 Back
|27
|54.01
|624
|200 Back
|24
|1:59.29
|558
|
|Pozder, Ana S
|SR
|1
|500 Free
|39
|4:50.05
|599
|400 IM
|24
|4:19.6
|545
|200 Fly
|36
|2:01.17
|550
|
|Moderski, Alex
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|39
|23.02
|606
|100 Breast
|38
|1:03.53
|517
|100 Free
|49
|50.57
|568
|
|Merkel, Brecken
|
|0
|200 IM
|46
|2:02.83
|549
|400 IM
|34
|4:22.09
|499
|200 Fly
|38
|2:01.85
|525
|
|Williams, Taylo
|
|0
|50 Free
|36
|22.99
|611
|100 Fly
|26
|53.58
|648
|100 Free
|31
|49.66
|645
|
|Rink, Macy I
|
|0
|500 Free
|43
|4:51.38
|579
|200 Free
|30
|1:47.9
|622
|100 Free
|53
|50.93
|536
|
|Kovac, CJ J
|SR
|0
|200 IM
|28
|2:00.28
|630
|200 Free
|55
|1:50.02
|533
|200 Back
|27
|1:57.99
|597
|
|Hill, Hayley B
|
|0
|500 Free
|38
|4:50.00
|599
|200 Free
|51
|1:49.14
|571
|1650 Free
|29
|16:44.26
|514
|
|Gill, Ashley M
|
|0
|50 Free
|45
|23.25
|563
|100 Fly
|43
|54.86
|560
|100 Free
|44
|50.35
|588
|
|Jones, Kayla L
|SR
|0
|200 IM
|57
|2:05.01
|470
|100 Breast
|31
|1:02.16
|602
|200 Breast
|34
|2:16.59
|544
|
|Taute, Abbey L
|
|0
|500 Free
|45
|4:51.99
|570
|200 Free
|40
|1:48.34
|604
|200 Back
|25
|1:57.58
|609
|
|Smith, Jane
|
|0
|500 Free
|42
|4:51.09
|584
|200 Free
|57
|1:50.52
|510
|1650 Free
|30
|16:54.33
|463
|
South Carolina
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Schultz, Brooke
|GR
|64
|1 mtr Diving
|1
|334.3
|
|3 mtr Diving
|1
|407.3
|
|
|Kraus, Mari L
|SR
|44
|200 Free
|12
|1:46.18
|688
|100 Back
|22
|53.54
|651
|200 Back
|4
|1:53.11
|731
|
|Verzyl, Sophie
|FR
|27
|1 mtr Diving
|7
|287.7
|
|3 mtr Diving
|21
|271.65
|
|Platform Diving
|30
|147.6
|
|
|Novoszath, Meli
|SO
|23
|500 Free
|49
|4:55.26
|518
|200 Fly
|7
|1:56.15
|715
|1650 Free
|32
|17:03.21
|416
|
|Goettler, Laura
|SO
|16
|200 IM
|22
|1:59.53
|653
|400 IM
|32
|4:20.53
|528
|200 Breast
|14
|2:12.4
|654
|
|Pelzek, Greta J
|FR
|15
|200 IM
|38
|2:01.89
|580
|100 Fly
|22
|53.38
|661
|200 Fly
|15
|1:57.4
|675
|
|Alexander, Emma
|JR
|13
|500 Free
|19
|4:44.53
|676
|200 Free
|18
|1:46.53
|675
|100 Free
|54
|50.95
|534
|
|Masterson, Elli
|SR
|12
|200 IM
|43
|2:02.4
|563
|400 IM
|15
|4:15.72
|609
|200 Breast
|28
|2:15.3
|580
|
|Toh, Nicholle
|SO
|11
|200 IM
|48
|2:03.26
|534
|100 Fly
|16
|53.15
|676
|200 Fly
|31
|2:00.04
|590
|
|Gray, Abby
|SO
|11
|1 mtr Diving
|34
|160.45
|
|3 mtr Diving
|33
|208.0
|
|Platform Diving
|16
|216.75
|
|
|Pantano, Bella
|SO
|9
|100 Fly
|39
|54.71
|571
|100 Back
|20
|53.38
|661
|200 Back
|21
|1:56.06
|651
|
|Arner, Haley P
|SR
|8
|500 Free
|34
|4:48.89
|615
|200 Free
|47
|1:48.80
|585
|1650 Free
|17
|16:21.93
|614
|
|Mason, Hayley E
|SO
|5
|500 Free
|37
|4:49.53
|606
|200 Free
|49
|1:48.88
|582
|1650 Free
|20
|16:24.77
|602
|
|Smith, Janie L
|JR
|3
|50 Free
|26
|22.64
|672
|100 Free
|22
|49.12
|689
|
|Horomanski, Emi
|JR
|2
|200 IM
|51
|2:03.39
|529
|100 Fly
|37
|54.58
|580
|200 Fly
|23
|1:58.9
|627
|
|Johnson, Georgi
|SO
|1
|400 IM
|33
|4:21.45
|511
|100 Breast
|32
|1:02.39
|589
|200 Breast
|24
|2:13.53
|626
|
|Shanks, Cory A
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|37
|23.01
|607
|200 Free
|62
|1:51.41
|468
|100 Free
|55
|50.97
|532
|
|Doennebrink, Da
|GR
|0
|50 Free
|28
|22.66
|668
|200 Free
|58
|1:50.70
|502
|100 Free
|47
|50.4
|583
|
|Steele, Taylor
|JR
|0
|200 IM
|41
|2:02.00
|576
|100 Breast
|26
|1:01.86
|620
|200 Breast
|31
|2:15.88
|564
|
|Parker, Riley C
|SO
|0
|200 Free
|27
|1:47.58
|634
|100 Back
|30
|54.59
|589
|200 Back
|34
|2:00.99
|503
|
|Collins, Paige
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|60
|2:05.29
|459
|100 Fly
|25
|53.49
|654
|200 Fly
|35
|2:00.84
|562
|
|Isenhour, Blair
|FR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|26
|214.4
|
|3 mtr Diving
|30
|233.9
|
|Platform Diving
|26
|181.25
|
|
Arkansas
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Herrmann, Vanes
|SR
|43
|200 IM
|32
|2:01.24
|601
|100 Breast
|4
|58.85
|797
|200 Breast
|10
|2:08.61
|749
|
|Barclay, Emily
|SR
|37
|50 Free
|4
|21.84
|820
|100 Fly
|54
|56.4
|439
|100 Free
|16
|48.81
|714
|
|Sansores, Andre
|SR
|37
|50 Free
|20
|22.36
|720
|100 Fly
|18
|52.81
|698
|100 Back
|5
|51.83
|752
|
|Melton, Kobie M
|SR
|32
|50 Free
|23
|22.63
|673
|100 Back
|11
|52.85
|691
|100 Free
|13
|48.7
|723
|
|Garfield, Emma
|SR
|12
|200 IM
|47
|2:02.89
|547
|400 IM
|36
|4:24.38
|455
|200 Breast
|15
|2:13.06
|638
|
|Jones, Bradi E
|SO
|6
|50 Free
|69
|28.47
|4
|100 Breast
|19
|1:00.99
|669
|200 Breast
|41
|2:19.95
|441
|
|Cothern, Bella
|SO
|5
|50 Free
|21
|22.45
|705
|100 Breast
|24
|1:01.25
|655
|100 Free
|30
|49.64
|647
|
|Caufield, Regan
|JR
|1
|1 mtr Diving
|33
|193.35
|
|3 mtr Diving
|25
|257.3
|
|Platform Diving
|24
|191.6
|
|
|Vavrinova, Adel
|JR
|0
|200 IM
|29
|2:00.53
|623
|400 IM
|26
|4:18.8
|558
|200 Fly
|29
|1:59.89
|595
|
|Simpson, Rebecc
|FR
|0
|500 Free
|50
|4:55.42
|516
|200 Free
|50
|1:49.12
|572
|200 Back
|36
|2:02.05
|466
|
|Rumzie, Claire
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|57
|23.81
|451
|200 Free
|65
|1:53.00
|390
|100 Free
|56
|51.5
|481
|
|Moore, Molly A
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|35
|22.97
|615
|100 Back
|34
|55.03
|561
|100 Free
|42
|50.2
|600
|
|Shaner, Reilly
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|55
|23.59
|496
|100 Fly
|52
|55.87
|482
|100 Breast
|36
|1:03.02
|550
|
|Matalone, Josie
|JR
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|35
|142.55
|
|3 mtr Diving
|35
|194.45
|
|Platform Diving
|25
|189.0
|
|
|Pearl, Ella
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|64
|24.41
|325
|100 Back
|40
|56.84
|433
|200 Back
|37
|2:02.28
|458
|
|Thome, Allie
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|58
|2:05.14
|465
|400 IM
|37
|4:30.11
|338
|100 Free
|57
|51.66
|466
|
|Richards, Mayci
|SO
|0
|1 mtr Diving
|29
|201.4
|
|3 mtr Diving
|27
|251.2
|
|
|Linartas, Lizzy
|SO
|0
|500 Free
|56
|5:10.26
|257
|100 Fly
|48
|55.42
|518
|200 Fly
|40
|2:01.96
|521
|
|Camisa, Eleonor
|FR
|0
|200 IM
|52
|2:03.41
|529
|100 Fly
|35
|54.52
|585
|200 Fly
|30
|1:59.92
|594
|
Vanderbilt
|
|Year
|Points
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Event
|Place
|Time
|Power
|Utley, Kailia G
|FR
|3
|100 Fly
|30
|53.94
|624
|200 Fly
|22
|1:58.53
|639
|200 Back
|40
|2:06.52
|300
|
|Dalton, Emma M
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|67
|24.76
|259
|100 Back
|42
|57.41
|390
|200 Back
|41
|2:09.95
|187
|
|Ward, Taylor K
|JR
|0
|500 Free
|54
|5:01.06
|418
|200 Free
|69
|1:55.27
|283
|100 Free
|63
|52.89
|343
|
|Stout, Alina C
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|63
|24.22
|364
|200 Free
|66
|1:53.78
|352
|200 Back
|38
|2:05.45
|340
|
|Jordan, Chantal
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|46
|23.29
|556
|100 Back
|43
|59.03
|272
|100 Free
|64
|52.98
|334
|
|Neubauer, Franc
|SR
|0
|200 IM
|55
|2:04.65
|484
|100 Breast
|33
|1:02.44
|586
|200 Breast
|36
|2:17.06
|531
|
|Cook, Karsyn B
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|58
|23.86
|440
|100 Fly
|55
|56.65
|418
|100 Free
|65
|53.02
|330
|
|Colwell, Lizzy
|SR
|0
|200 IM
|64
|2:10.83
|249
|100 Breast
|38
|1:03.53
|517
|200 Breast
|40
|2:19.89
|443
|
|Roy, Alix C
|JR
|0
|200 IM
|63
|2:08.47
|335
|400 IM
|39
|4:32.50
|290
|200 Fly
|45
|2:06.76
|331
|
|Almasi, Grayson
|FR
|0
|50 Free
|56
|23.66
|482
|100 Back
|36
|56.03
|493
|100 Free
|59
|51.96
|436
|
|Burke, Abby E
|SR
|0
|50 Free
|59
|23.93
|425
|100 Back
|39
|56.27
|475
|100 Free
|60
|52.2
|411
|
|Nutter, Kristen
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|66
|24.53
|302
|100 Fly
|56
|56.77
|408
|
|Bauer, Allison
|JR
|0
|50 Free
|62
|24.0
|411
|200 Free
|68
|1:54.64
|311
|100 Free
|61
|52.31
|400
|
|Knelson, Faith
|
|0
|200 IM
|59
|2:05.23
|462
|100 Breast
|29
|1:02.08
|607
|
|Pierobon Mays,
|SO
|0
|50 Free
|52
|23.51
|513
|100 Fly
|50
|55.5
|512
|100 Back
|35
|55.27
|545
|
|Debeer, Tonner
|SR
|0
|100 Fly
|44
|54.99
|551
|100 Back
|37
|56.06
|490
|
|Tran, Trinity N
|SO
|0
|100 Fly
|57
|59.76
|183
|100 Back
|41
|57.4
|391
|200 Back
|39
|2:05.95
|321
|
|Beers, Eleanor
|SO
|0
|200 Free
|60
|1:51.14
|481
|100 Free
|50
|50.88
|540
|
|Traba, Mercedes
|FR
|0
|400 IM
|28
|4:19.81
|541
|200 Fly
|39
|2:01.9
|524
|
|Thomas, Lauren
|SR
|0
|200 IM
|62
|2:08.23
|345
|100 Back
|44
|1:00.33
|191
|200 Back
|42
|2:13.49
|101
|
|Porter, Krislyn
|SR
|0
|500 Free
|55
|5:05.44
|339
|200 Free
|67
|1:53.80
|351
|200 Breast
|43
|2:24.54
|290
|
|Vetkoetter, Cla
|FR
|0
|500 Free
|53
|4:59.97
|437
|400 IM
|38
|4:30.8
|324
|1650 Free
|31
|17:01.36
|426
|
Congratulations to Tennessee on winning the 2023 SEC championships