2022 SEC Women’s Swimming and Diving Box Score

by Andrew Mering 1

February 22nd, 2022 College, News, Previews & Recaps, SEC

2022 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Jones Aquatics Center, Knoxville, Tenn.
  • Champion: Women- Tennessee
  • Live Results

First, a few notes

  • The top scoring class at the meet was the Tennessee freshmen with 427 individual points. Next best was the Alabama seniors with 349.5
  • Tennessee return the most points with 738 individual points returning. Florida are next best with 570, followed by Georgia with 561, and Kentucky with 486.
  • The most points any team scored in any event was Alabama’s 125 in the 100 free
  • By Swimulator power points, the top swim of the meet was Mona McSharry‘s 57.50 100 breast

Final Scores

1. Tennessee: 1313.5
2. Kentucky: 1043
3. Alabama: 1038
4. Georgia: 986
5. Florida: 905
6. Texas A&M: 625
7. Auburn: 584
8. LSU: 541
9. Missouri: 485.5
10. South Carolina: 460
11. Arkansas: 397
12. Vanderbilt: 123

Individual Scores by Year

Tennessee Kentucky Alabama Georgia Florida Texas A&M Auburn LSU Missouri South Carolina Arkansas Vanderbilt
FR 427 16 103 193 108 58 85.5 48 0 42 0 3
SO 187 102 125 118 217.5 185 114.5 147 0 76 11 0
JR 124 292 154.5 148 199 9 92 99 92 18 1 0
SR 287.5 321 349.5 175 99 135 25 0 154.5 64 161 0
GR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 64 0 0
Returning 738 486 382.5 561 570.5 252 332 363 111 136 12 3

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

Tennessee Kentucky Alabama Georgia Florida Texas A&M Auburn LSU Missouri South Carolina Arkansas Vanderbilt
1 mtr Diving 25 38 0 35 44 63 9 84 9 55 0 0
200 Medley Relay 81 92 64 85 78 107 61 116 57 95 46 30
800 Free Relay 145 148 114 139 130 155 107 150 97 139 78 60
200 Free Relay 201 180 178 185 180 199 159 184 151 179 126 90
500 Free 306 222 222 244 239 224 163 199 154 185 126 90
200 IM 396.5 299 281.5 321 246 236 188 199 154 188 126 90
50 Free 467.5 299 367 373 287 236 208 202 206.5 188 163 90
400 IM 558.5 387 367 426 370 238 234 208 207.5 200 163 90
100 Fly 659.5 416 447 474 384 266 236 208 246.5 214 170 90
200 Free 735.5 457 473 521 469 304 242 226 249.5 236 170 90
3 mtr Diving 758.5 496 485 537 520 363 258 314 271.5 272 170 90
200 Fly 816.5 570 505 601 565 392 282 322 271.5 309 170 93
100 Back 858.5 632 552 635 566 412 322 322 338.5 317 211 93
100 Breast 916.5 658 621 702 570 460 358 343 338.5 317 244 93
400 Medley Relay 972.5 712 685 754 616 510 402 375 372.5 357 292 93
1650 Free 1042.5 750 713 804 710 516 437 388 387.5 370 292 93
200 Back 1085.5 844 772 826 741 545 468 388 410.5 400 292 93
100 Free 1179.5 870 897 841 778 554 470 404 420.5 403 317 93
200 Breast 1242.5 971 942 916 778 557 496 404 426.5 417 346 93
Platform Diving 1257.5 1003 974 938 851 573 550 495 441.5 428 347 93
400 Free Relay 1313.5 1043 1038 986 905 625 584 541 485.5 460 397 123

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event

Tennessee Kentucky Alabama Georgia Florida Texas A&M Auburn LSU Missouri South Carolina Arkansas Vanderbilt
1 mtr Diving 25 38 0 35 44 63 9 84 9 55 0 0
200 Medley Relay 56 54 64 50 34 44 52 32 48 40 46 30
800 Free Relay 64 56 50 54 52 48 46 34 40 44 32 30
200 Free Relay 56 32 64 46 50 44 52 34 54 40 48 30
500 Free 105 42 44 59 59 25 4 15 3 6 0 0
200 IM 90.5 77 59.5 77 7 12 25 0 0 3 0 0
50 Free 71 0 85.5 52 41 0 20 3 52.5 0 37 0
400 IM 91 88 0 53 83 2 26 6 1 12 0 0
100 Fly 101 29 80 48 14 28 2 0 39 14 7 0
200 Free 76 41 26 47 85 38 6 18 3 22 0 0
3 mtr Diving 23 39 12 16 51 59 16 88 22 36 0 0
200 Fly 58 74 20 64 45 29 24 8 0 37 0 3
100 Back 42 62 47 34 1 20 40 0 67 8 41 0
100 Breast 58 26 69 67 4 48 36 21 0 0 33 0
400 Medley Relay 56 54 64 52 46 50 44 32 34 40 48 0
1650 Free 70 38 28 50 94 6 35 13 15 13 0 0
200 Back 43 94 59 22 31 29 31 0 23 30 0 0
100 Free 94 26 125 15 37 9 2 16 10 3 25 0
200 Breast 63 101 45 75 0 3 26 0 6 14 29 0
Platform Diving 15 32 32 22 73 16 54 91 15 11 1 0
400 Free Relay 56 40 64 48 54 52 34 46 44 32 50 30

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)

South Carolina Georgia Arkansas Texas A&M Vanderbilt Kentucky Tennessee Alabama Missouri Auburn LSU Florida
1 2 0 0 0 0 3 6 5 0 0 0 0
2 0 4 0 0 0 2 2 4 1 0 3 0
3 0 2 0 1 0 5 4 3 0 0 1 0
4 1 0 2 1 0 4 1 1 2 0 1 3
5 0 1 1 0 0 2 4 4 1 1 1 2
6 0 2 0 1 0 2 5 1 0 2 1 2
7 2 4 0 0 0 1 3 1 0 1 0 3
8 0 4 0 3 0 1 5 1 2 0 0 0
9 0 2 0 2 0 5 1 0 0 1 0 5
10 0 1 1 1 0 1 2 2 0 2 2 4
11 0 4 1 1 0 0 1 3 1 0 2 3
12 1 3 0 1 0 1 1 2 1 5 2 1
13 0 4 1 3 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 3
14 1 1 0 0 0 1 3 0 2 2 2 3
15 2 2 1 2 0 0 3 4 0 0 0 2
16 2 0 1 3 0 1 4 0 0 3 0 1
17 1 2 0 3 0 6 0 1 1 1 0 3
18 1 1 1 0 0 3 2 0 1 0 4 1
19 1 2 1 2 0 1 0 0 5 1 1 2
20 2 1 1 2 0 3 1 1 0 2 0 3
21 2 2 1 0 0 0 1 2 1 4 0 3
22 4 1 0 2 1 1 1 0 2 3 1 0
23 1 2 1 1 0 2 0 1 1 5 0 2
24 1 1 2 0 0 1 1 1 2 1 4 2

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Tennessee

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Walshe, Ellen R FR 96 200 IM 1 1:52.97 865 400 IM 1 4:01.53 831 100 Fly 1 50.34 882
McSharry, Mona SO 75 50 Free 11 22.2 749 100 Breast 1 57.5 893 200 Breast 3 2:07.29 784
Stotler, Sara B FR 71 200 IM 8 1:57.32 719 100 Fly 6 52.22 738 200 Fly 5 1:55.80 726
Yager, Alexis A SR 70.5 200 IM 6 1:56.67 739 400 IM 8 4:11.26 676 200 Breast 5 2:08.42 754
Mrozinski, Juli FR 64 500 Free 1 4:35.95 798 200 Free 5 1:44.53 754 100 Free 18 48.25 762
Stege, Kristen JR 59 500 Free 3 4:38.50 760 200 Free 61 1:51.20 478 1650 Free 1 15:42.37 774
Pintar, Tjasa SR 58 200 Free 7 1:45.80 703 100 Breast 16 1:00.49 698 100 Free 6 48.41 748
Smith, Summer D FR 57 400 IM 6 4:09.97 696 200 Fly 8 1:56.22 713 200 Back 16 1:56.02 652
Fuller, Josephi FR 57 200 IM 14 1:57.97 699 100 Back 6 52.0 742 200 Back 9 1:53.68 715
Cable, Grace M SR 51 1 mtr Diving 5 290.65 3 mtr Diving 7 331.45 Platform Diving 22 199.25
Rumley, Jasmine SO 50 50 Free 3 21.81 826 100 Free 7 48.49 741
Rothrock, Trude SR 49 100 Fly 3 51.26 807 100 Free 8 48.85 711
Breslin, Aly M SO 48 500 Free 8 4:43.68 687 400 IM 27 4:19.28 550 1650 Free 4 16:03.12 689
Douthwright, Br FR 41 50 Free 32 22.72 658 200 Free 2 1:43.45 801 100 Free 14 48.76 718
McCarville, Kat FR 41 500 Free 10 4:43.1 695 400 IM 14 4:13.51 643 200 Fly 16 1:57.88 660
Kutsch, AJ E JR 34 50 Free 2 21.6 872 100 Fly 24 53.57 649 100 Free 20 48.92 705
Gebel, Alex E SR 26 50 Free 34 22.94 620 100 Breast 12 59.91 731 200 Breast 16 2:13.97 615
Nguyen, Claire JR 19 500 Free 18 4:44.26 679 200 Fly 25 1:59.6 604 1650 Free 15 16:21.61 615
Beil, Mallory J SR 17 200 IM 42 2:02.27 567 100 Fly 10 52.19 740 200 Fly 26 1:59.76 599
Stewart, Bayley SR 16 200 IM 37 2:01.81 583 100 Back 21 53.47 656 200 Back 15 1:54.98 680
Caldow, Elle E SO 14 200 Free 25 1:47.52 637 100 Back 13 53.16 673 200 Back 29 1:58.07 595
Holt, Kara E JR 12 1 mtr Diving 27 207.7 3 mtr Diving 26 255.35 Platform Diving 15 221.05

Kentucky

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Gaines, Riley M SR 90 200 Free 1 1:42.62 839 200 Fly 1 1:51.51 886 100 Free 4 47.88 795
Davey, Gillian JR 84 200 IM 5 1:56.58 741 400 IM 3 4:05.28 768 200 Breast 1 2:06.21 814
Knight, Kyndal SR 78 1 mtr Diving 3 309.25 3 mtr Diving 6 332.5 Platform Diving 3 289.95
Bonnett, Bailey 76 400 IM 4 4:06.37 751 100 Breast 6 59.11 780 200 Breast 4 2:07.96 766
Brooks, Caitlin JR 75 100 Fly 9 52.03 751 100 Back 3 51.54 770 200 Back 2 1:50.73 800
Sorenson, Sophi SR 75 200 IM 4 1:56.34 749 100 Back 8 52.65 703 200 Back 3 1:52.22 756
Poole, Lauren M JR 68 200 IM 9 1:56.20 753 400 IM 2 4:03.36 800 200 Breast 9 2:08.59 749
Gati, Izzy G SR 46 500 Free 9 4:42.71 700 100 Fly 17 52.69 706 200 Fly 10 1:56.15 715
Rice, Anna Have SO 32 200 IM 20 1:58.30 689 400 IM 18 4:12.8 654 200 Fly 9 1:55.86 725
Southall, Morga JR 31 1 mtr Diving 16 236.95 3 mtr Diving 12 294.25 Platform Diving 20 206.35
Herren, Parker SR 30 50 Free 65 24.5 307 100 Back 18 53.19 672 200 Back 7 1:54.58 691
Drumm, Megan P SO 25 500 Free 26 4:47.97 628 200 Free 39 1:48.29 606 1650 Free 5 16:11.14 657
McNeese, Beth E JR 17 500 Free 17 4:43.63 688 200 Free 54 1:49.36 562 1650 Free 17 16:21.93 614
Williams, Kayle SO 16 500 Free 14 4:47.44 636 200 Free 53 1:49.27 565 1650 Free 22 16:31.72 572
Mendenhall, Oli FR 16 200 IM 49 2:03.28 533 100 Breast 23 1:01.15 660 200 Breast 13 2:11.29 682
Buerger, Torie SO 15 200 IM 25 1:59.64 650 100 Back 19 53.22 670 200 Back 17 1:54.97 681
Wheeler, Kaitly JR 9 500 Free 29 4:48.37 623 200 Free 17 1:46.26 685 100 Free 48 50.53 572
Engel, Bridget SO 9 200 IM 54 2:04.4 493 100 Breast 25 1:01.68 630 200 Breast 17 2:12.02 664
Ogle, Jodi M JR 8 200 IM 24 2:00.77 615 200 Back 18 1:55.1 677
Sabol, Kristyn SO 5 200 Free 26 1:47.55 635 200 Fly 20 1:58.1 653 100 Free 41 49.96 620
Rodriguez, Kell SR 2 500 Free 31 4:48.73 618 200 Free 35 1:48.19 610 1650 Free 23 16:32.41 569
Ward, Trinity M JR 0 100 Fly 31 54.06 616 100 Back 33 54.85 572 200 Back 27 1:57.99 597

Alabama

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
White, Rhyan E SR 92 100 Fly 2 51.19 812 100 Back 1 50.18 863 200 Back 1 1:50.22 816
Scott, Morgan E SR 90 50 Free 1 21.54 886 200 Free 4 1:44.20 768 100 Free 1 47.32 850
Petkova, Diana SO 79 200 IM 3 1:56.01 759 100 Breast 5 59.01 786 100 Free 3 47.82 801
Dupre, Cora A JR 65.5 50 Free 5 21.94 799 100 Fly 11 52.36 728 100 Free 5 47.91 792
Wright, Cat G SR 62.5 200 IM 6 1:56.67 739 100 Breast 10 59.61 749 200 Breast 8 2:10.88 692
Wiseman, Avery FR 59 200 IM 17 1:56.27 751 100 Breast 3 58.73 805 200 Breast 7 2:08.94 740
McMahon, Kensey SR 56 500 Free 2 4:38.34 762 200 Free 34 1:48.1 614 1650 Free 2 15:51.71 735
Antoniou, Kalia JR 45 50 Free 10 22.16 757 100 Free 2 47.67 815
Lucoe, Tanesha JR 44 1 mtr Diving 32 196.6 3 mtr Diving 15 287.15 Platform Diving 1 304.1
Liberto, Morgan SR 40 100 Fly 28 53.7 640 100 Back 12 52.99 683 200 Back 5 1:53.31 726
Felner, Gracie SO 31 200 IM 27 2:00.2 633 100 Fly 12 52.37 727 200 Fly 11 1:56.22 713
Winter, Kailyn FR 24 50 Free 15 22.38 717 100 Fly 36 54.55 582 100 Free 15 48.8 715
Delmenico, Mela FR 16 500 Free 11 4:43.86 685 400 IM 35 4:22.66 488 100 Free 36 49.88 627
Surrell-Norwood SO 13 50 Free 25 22.62 675 100 Fly 15 52.89 693 100 Free 24 49.59 651
Voelkerding, As SR 9 100 Fly 20 53.02 685 200 Free 29 1:47.72 629 200 Fly 21 1:58.4 643
Ogren, Anna E FR 4 50 Free 48 23.44 527 100 Fly 21 53.03 684 200 Fly 37 2:01.73 530
Mechling, Maddi SO 2 200 Free 43 1:48.46 599 100 Back 31 54.76 578 200 Back 23 1:57.36 615
Carlson, Sydney JR 0 500 Free 51 4:56.31 501 400 IM 29 4:19.98 538 200 Fly 44 2:03.53 461
Koczo, Abigail JR 0 200 IM 40 2:01.99 577 100 Back 25 53.77 638 200 Back 30 1:58.89 571
Bower, Halia S SR 0 1 mtr Diving 30 201.35 3 mtr Diving 32 216.35 Platform Diving 28 171.0
Norman, Kasia J FR 0 50 Free 49 23.46 523 100 Breast 28 1:02.00 612 200 Breast 42 2:21.15 401
Donkle, Natalie SR 0 1 mtr Diving 31 201.25 3 mtr Diving 29 234.35 Platform Diving 27 175.15

Georgia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Hartman, Zoie E JR 84 200 IM 2 1:53.79 835 100 Breast 2 58.35 830 200 Breast 2 2:06.27 812
Luther, Dakota SR 67 200 IM 13 1:57.93 700 100 Fly 5 51.88 761 200 Fly 2 1:51.65 880
Dickinson, Call SR 66 200 IM 11 1:57.72 707 100 Fly 7 52.33 730 200 Fly 3 1:55.01 753
Parker, Maxine SO 60 50 Free 7 21.95 797 200 Free 8 1:46.27 685 100 Free 12 48.66 727
Wenzel, Meghan SO 58 1 mtr Diving 8 283.7 3 mtr Diving 13 291.0 Platform Diving 8 197.9
Dellatorre, Dan 55 200 IM 12 1:57.81 704 100 Breast 11 59.89 732 200 Breast 6 2:08.45 753
McCulloh, Abiga FR 51 500 Free 6 4:40.86 726 200 Free 44 1:48.48 598 1650 Free 3 15:51.96 734
Evans, Angharad FR 39 50 Free 60 23.96 419 100 Breast 7 59.3 768 200 Breast 11 2:09.02 738
Coetzee, Dune FR 37 500 Free 7 4:41.03 724 200 Free 13 1:46.21 687 200 Fly 27 1:59.83 597
Sansome, Millie JR 36 200 Free 44 1:48.48 598 100 Back 9 52.49 712 200 Back 11 1:54.80 685
Abruzzo, Mia M FR 33 200 IM 21 1:59.06 667 400 IM 9 4:10.66 685 200 Fly 17 1:56.84 693
Palsha, Peyton 31 500 Free 35 4:49.03 614 400 IM 17 4:12.55 657 1650 Free 8 16:13.64 647
McCarty, Eboni FR 27 50 Free 12 22.21 748 100 Back 15 53.52 653 100 Free 32 49.67 644
Barczyk, Jillia JR 18 500 Free 15 4:48.22 625 200 Free 20 1:47.09 653 1650 Free 24 16:35.19 556
Brown, Portia R SR 17 200 IM 26 2:00.14 635 400 IM 10 4:11.00 680 200 Back 32 1:59.85 541
Fa’Amausili, Ga 16 50 Free 13 22.27 737 100 Back 23 53.82 635 100 Free 34 49.77 636
Crump, Ellie E SR 15 1 mtr Diving 14 243.6 3 mtr Diving 23 261.4 Platform Diving 29 164.2
McCauley, Ashle JR 10 200 IM 30 2:01.15 604 400 IM 22 4:15.63 610 200 Breast 18 2:12.17 660
Homovich, Maddi SR 10 500 Free 36 4:49.05 613 400 IM 21 4:15.39 614 200 Back 19 1:55.16 675
Roberson, Brian FR 6 500 Free 41 4:50.49 592 200 Free 19 1:46.57 673 100 Free 45 50.37 586
Reinstein, Sloa SO 0 500 Free 27 4:48.02 628 200 Free 28 1:47.6 633 100 Free 46 50.38 585
Fretz, Elsa I FR 0 50 Free 51 23.48 519 200 Free 46 1:48.57 595 100 Free 50 50.88 540

Florida

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Mathieu, Tylor JR 69 500 Free 4 4:39.51 745 200 Free 9 1:45.89 700 1650 Free 7 16:13.39 648
Amer, Maha SO 67 1 mtr Diving 10 266.8 3 mtr Diving 4 349.0 Platform Diving 6 260.15
Bates, Talia B JR 64 50 Free 9 22.01 785 200 Free 6 1:44.82 742 100 Free 9 48.17 769
Zavaros, Mabel SO 52 400 IM 5 4:09.16 708 200 Fly 14 1:57.37 676 200 Back 12 1:54.95 681
Neroni, Elettra 46 1 mtr Diving 15 237.9 3 mtr Diving 16 278.85 Platform Diving 7 232.0
Bauer, Elise C SO 45 500 Free 5 4:40.82 726 200 Free 33 1:48.04 616 1650 Free 9 16:15.18 641
Nikonova, Ekate FR 41 50 Free 17 22.16 757 200 Free 11 1:46.07 693 100 Free 10 48.43 746
Ray, Amanda E SO 36 500 Free 20 4:44.96 670 400 IM 20 4:15.23 617 200 Fly 4 1:55.53 735
Golding, Kathle JR 34 200 IM 18 1:57.63 709 400 IM 7 4:11.14 678 1650 Free 21 16:27.95 588
Auld, Anna R FR 33 500 Free 33 4:48.87 616 400 IM 11 4:11.02 680 1650 Free 10 16:16.87 634
Zavaros, Rosie SR 32 400 IM 13 4:13.04 650 100 Back 24 54.27 608 200 Back 10 1:54.56 692
Mack, Katelyn G JR 26 50 Free 14 22.34 724 200 Free 14 1:46.34 682 100 Back 29 54.5 594
Snider, Lauren SR 20 1 mtr Diving 28 202.8 3 mtr Diving 34 200.1 Platform Diving 9 244.25
Perez, Elizabet SR 19 1 mtr Diving 19 229.85 3 mtr Diving 17 278.45 Platform Diving 21 199.45
Peoples, Olivia FR 18 100 Fly 13 52.49 719 100 Breast 21 1:01.07 665 200 Breast 27 2:14.87 592
DeGeorge, Leah SO 17 500 Free 24 4:47.51 635 200 Free 63 1:52.15 432 1650 Free 11 16:17.75 631
Braswell, Leah SR 16 500 Free 23 4:47.05 641 200 Free 41 1:48.35 604 1650 Free 13 16:20.71 619
Lumia, Carina FR 16 1 mtr Diving 17 236.9 3 mtr Diving 20 272.2 Platform Diving 23 198.9
Miller, Nikki SR 12 500 Free 32 4:48.81 617 200 Free 15 1:46.53 675 1650 Free 26 16:37.7 545
Piccirillo, All JR 6 500 Free 44 4:51.49 578 100 Fly 46 55.33 525 200 Fly 19 1:57.78 663
Cronk, Micayla FR 0 50 Free 33 22.92 623 200 Free 48 1:48.87 582 100 Free 35 49.78 635
Shahboz, Lain M SO 0 500 Free 40 4:50.27 596 200 Free 52 1:49.16 570 1650 Free 27 16:39.6 536

Texas A&M

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Clairmont, Alys SR 58 1 mtr Diving 9 273.45 3 mtr Diving 8 297.75 Platform Diving 11 229.25
Stepanek, Chloe SO 50 500 Free 13 4:44.65 674 200 Free 3 1:44.14 770 100 Free 17 47.78 805
Wilson, Aimee SR 43 1 mtr Diving 4 307.7 3 mtr Diving 10 302.8
Theall, Olivia SO 37 200 IM 44 2:02.42 562 100 Fly 8 52.35 729 200 Fly 12 1:56.66 699
Ceyanes, Chloe SR 34 1 mtr Diving 13 249.9 3 mtr Diving 9 306.25
Kennett, Bobbi SO 34 200 IM 15 1:59.12 665 100 Breast 8 59.36 764 100 Free 29 49.51 657
Barzelay, Aviv FR 33 200 Free 56 1:50.08 530 100 Back 17 53.06 679 200 Back 6 1:53.77 713
Buechler, Jorda SO 22 200 Free 16 1:46.68 669 100 Back 16 53.57 650 100 Free 27 49.41 665
Holt, Sarah E FR 20 200 IM 33 2:01.28 599 100 Fly 19 52.92 691 200 Fly 13 1:56.69 698
Grottle, Abby E SO 17 500 Free 16 4:50.59 591 400 IM 31 4:20.38 531 1650 Free 19 16:22.37 612
Longbottom, Cha SO 12 200 IM 56 2:04.83 477 100 Breast 15 1:00.39 703 200 Breast 37 2:17.37 522
Perttula, Andre JR 9 50 Free 47 23.31 552 100 Breast 17 1:00.32 707 200 Breast 35 2:16.73 541
Reddin, Joelle FR 5 400 IM 23 4:17.44 581 200 Fly 41 2:02.1 516 200 Breast 22 2:12.77 645
Mangaoang, Desi SO 5 200 IM 53 2:03.74 517 100 Breast 20 1:01.00 669 200 Breast 25 2:14.36 605
Szklaruk-Traipe SO 5 200 Free 37 1:48.23 608 100 Back 32 54.82 574 200 Back 20 1:55.95 654
Props, Payton K SO 3 1 mtr Diving 22 224.25 3 mtr Diving 31 221.2
Stephenson, Emm JR 0 50 Free 43 23.13 586 100 Fly 42 54.85 561 200 Fly 43 2:03.21 473
Nelson, Emme K SO 0 200 IM 50 2:03.38 530 400 IM 30 4:20.06 536 200 Breast 29 2:15.58 573
Wright, Mollie JR 0 500 Free 30 4:48.62 619 200 Fly 32 2:00.07 589 1650 Free 28 16:44.19 514
Smith, Alaya D SO 0 100 Fly 53 56.28 449 100 Breast 30 1:02.11 605 200 Breast 39 2:18.00 503
Owens, Kaitlyn FR 0 50 Free 37 23.01 607 100 Back 28 54.34 604 100 Free 33 49.74 639
Hepler, Daniell SR 0 500 Free 52 4:56.34 501 200 Free 30 1:47.9 622

Auburn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Lee, Meghan R SO 54 200 IM 10 1:57.20 722 100 Back 7 52.18 731 200 Back 12 1:54.95 681
Ownbey, Hannah SO 36 200 IM 19 1:57.70 707 400 IM 12 4:12.2 662 200 Breast 12 2:09.16 734
Waldrep, Ellie FR 33.5 100 Fly 23 53.47 655 100 Back 10 52.58 707 200 Back 12 1:54.95 681
Wensuc, Gretche JR 33 1 mtr Diving 20 225.9 3 mtr Diving 22 261.5 Platform Diving 5 271.95
Sullivan, Ashly JR 32 1 mtr Diving 21 225.0 3 mtr Diving 14 289.05 Platform Diving 12 224.25
Preble, Averee JR 24 500 Free 27 4:48.02 628 200 Fly 33 2:00.14 586 1650 Free 6 16:12.83 651
Bargeron, Avery FR 24 50 Free 49 23.46 523 200 Fly 6 1:55.87 724
Makarova, Anast 20 100 Fly 51 55.66 499 100 Breast 9 59.36 764 200 Breast 30 2:15.73 569
Cummings, Carly 17 200 IM 34 2:01.62 589 100 Breast 14 1:00.17 716 200 Breast 21 2:12.50 652
Hetzer, Emily SR 15 500 Free 21 4:45.67 660 200 Free 38 1:48.28 606 1650 Free 16 16:21.77 614
Farrar, Abigail FR 14 1 mtr Diving 25 215.6 3 mtr Diving 28 241.6 Platform Diving 13 223.55
Hurt, Colby K SO 11 200 IM 36 2:01.8 583 400 IM 16 4:15.73 609 200 Breast 32 2:16.02 561
Steckiel, Emma SO 11 50 Free 16 22.51 694 100 Fly 45 55.09 543 100 Free 43 50.22 599
Tarazi, Val R SR 10 200 IM 23 1:59.64 650 100 Breast 22 1:01.11 663 200 Breast 20 2:12.26 658
Mulvihill, Lexi FR 8 50 Free 17 22.16 757 100 Fly 27 53.64 644 100 Free 26 49.4 666
Hamilton, Rebek FR 6 50 Free 31 22.71 660 200 Free 21 1:47.12 652 100 Free 23 49.43 664
Leehy, Mykenzie 3 50 Free 24 22.67 667 200 Free 23 1:47.24 647 100 Free 28 49.45 662
Mattson, Hannah JR 3 100 Fly 34 54.51 585 200 Fly 34 2:00.45 576 200 Back 22 1:57.06 624
Curtis, Brynn M SO 2 200 IM 45 2:02.59 557 100 Breast 27 1:01.94 615 200 Breast 23 2:12.87 643
Sweeney, Devan 0 400 IM 25 4:18.59 562 200 Fly 42 2:02.15 514 200 Back 35 2:01.09 499
Thamm, Claudia JR 0 50 Free 29 22.69 663 100 Fly 29 53.8 634 100 Free 38 49.92 624
Merritt, Kensle SO 0 200 Free 30 1:47.9 622 100 Back 26 53.79 637 200 Back 26 1:57.71 605

LSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Lavenant, Monts SO 75 1 mtr Diving 6 287.95 3 mtr Diving 5 338.35 Platform Diving 4 275.7
Tuxen, Helle SO 70 1 mtr Diving 12 255.6 3 mtr Diving 3 352.35 Platform Diving 2 303.15
Pellacani, Chia 69 1 mtr Diving 2 316.7 3 mtr Diving 2 356.35 Platform Diving 14 222.3
Milutinovich, K JR 36 50 Free 22 22.56 686 200 Free 10 1:46.05 693 100 Free 11 48.52 738
Tuxen, Anne JR 30 1 mtr Diving 11 265.3 3 mtr Diving 18 275.1 Platform Diving 18 208.5
Bridges, Jenna FR 22 500 Free 12 4:43.87 684 100 Fly 32 54.29 601 200 Fly 18 1:57.07 686
Buckley, Maggie FR 19 1 mtr Diving 24 220.05 3 mtr Diving 24 257.7 Platform Diving 10 233.35
Liles, Jolee M JR 19 500 Free 25 4:47.95 629 400 IM 19 4:14.02 635 1650 Free 14 16:21.02 618
Boll, Emilie JR 14 50 Free 61 23.98 415 100 Breast 13 59.92 731 200 Breast 26 2:14.84 593
Maoz, Abby T FR 7 200 IM 65 2:11.16 238 100 Breast 18 1:00.9 674 200 Breast 44 2:27.79 195
Bellina, Hannah SO 1 200 IM 31 2:01.18 603 100 Fly 33 54.3 600 200 Fly 24 1:59.27 615
Osborne, Reagan SO 1 50 Free 44 23.22 569 200 Free 24 1:47.62 633 100 Free 37 49.89 626
McDaid, Allie A SR 0 200 IM 61 2:05.94 434 100 Breast 37 1:03.04 549 200 Breast 38 2:17.97 503
Kucsan, Natalie SR 0 50 Free 30 22.7 661 100 Fly 38 54.68 573 100 Free 40 49.95 621
Howell, Maddie SO 0 50 Free 40 23.04 602 100 Fly 41 54.76 567 100 Free 62 52.32 399
Sweeney, Reagan FR 0 500 Free 48 4:54.93 524 100 Fly 49 55.49 513 200 Fly 28 1:59.84 596
Curry, Peyton N FR 0 50 Free 42 23.08 595 200 Free 59 1:50.92 491 100 Free 52 50.92 537
Pawlaski, Emily FR 0 50 Free 52 23.51 513 100 Fly 47 55.38 521 100 Free 58 51.91 441
Thompson, Sarah SO 0 50 Free 54 23.58 498 100 Back 38 56.1 488 200 Back 31 1:59.70 545
Tomsuden, Allis SO 0 500 Free 47 4:53.47 547 200 Free 64 1:52.34 423 1650 Free 25 16:37.11 548
Jannasch, Jadyn SO 0 50 Free 68 25.18 190 100 Breast 34 1:02.47 584 200 Breast 33 2:16.24 554
Clifton, Maddi JR 0 200 IM 35 2:01.71 586 100 Breast 40 1:03.78 500 200 Back 33 2:00.83 508

Missouri

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Thompson, Sarah SR 78.5 50 Free 5 21.94 799 100 Fly 4 51.49 790 100 Back 2 51.35 782
Rees, Meredith JR 61 100 Fly 14 52.62 711 100 Back 4 51.63 764 200 Back 8 1:55.21 674
Rousseau, Sarah SR 32 1 mtr Diving 18 233.75 3 mtr Diving 11 302.65 Platform Diving 17 214.15
Feddersen, Amy JR 25 50 Free 19 22.28 735 100 Back 14 53.23 669 100 Free 19 48.84 712
Keil, Megan K SR 22 50 Free 8 22.04 780 100 Fly 40 54.73 570 100 Free 25 49.17 685
Bloebaum, Allis SR 18 500 Free 22 4:46.16 653 200 Free 42 1:48.39 602 1650 Free 12 16:19.96 622
Wilson, Kayla 14 1 mtr Diving 23 221.35 3 mtr Diving 19 272.25 Platform Diving 19 208.35
Brathwaite, Kat JR 6 200 IM 39 2:01.91 579 100 Breast 35 1:02.6 576 200 Breast 19 2:12.2 660
Smith, Sierra 4 50 Free 27 22.65 670 200 Free 36 1:48.21 609 100 Free 21 49.02 697
Gowans, Molly L SR 3 500 Free 46 4:52.91 556 200 Free 22 1:47.19 649 100 Free 39 49.94 622
Duffy, Colleen 1 50 Free 40 23.04 602 100 Back 27 54.01 624 200 Back 24 1:59.29 558
Pozder, Ana S SR 1 500 Free 39 4:50.05 599 400 IM 24 4:19.6 545 200 Fly 36 2:01.17 550
Moderski, Alex JR 0 50 Free 39 23.02 606 100 Breast 38 1:03.53 517 100 Free 49 50.57 568
Merkel, Brecken 0 200 IM 46 2:02.83 549 400 IM 34 4:22.09 499 200 Fly 38 2:01.85 525
Williams, Taylo 0 50 Free 36 22.99 611 100 Fly 26 53.58 648 100 Free 31 49.66 645
Rink, Macy I 0 500 Free 43 4:51.38 579 200 Free 30 1:47.9 622 100 Free 53 50.93 536
Kovac, CJ J SR 0 200 IM 28 2:00.28 630 200 Free 55 1:50.02 533 200 Back 27 1:57.99 597
Hill, Hayley B 0 500 Free 38 4:50.00 599 200 Free 51 1:49.14 571 1650 Free 29 16:44.26 514
Gill, Ashley M 0 50 Free 45 23.25 563 100 Fly 43 54.86 560 100 Free 44 50.35 588
Jones, Kayla L SR 0 200 IM 57 2:05.01 470 100 Breast 31 1:02.16 602 200 Breast 34 2:16.59 544
Taute, Abbey L 0 500 Free 45 4:51.99 570 200 Free 40 1:48.34 604 200 Back 25 1:57.58 609
Smith, Jane 0 500 Free 42 4:51.09 584 200 Free 57 1:50.52 510 1650 Free 30 16:54.33 463

South Carolina

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Schultz, Brooke GR 64 1 mtr Diving 1 334.3 3 mtr Diving 1 407.3
Kraus, Mari L SR 44 200 Free 12 1:46.18 688 100 Back 22 53.54 651 200 Back 4 1:53.11 731
Verzyl, Sophie FR 27 1 mtr Diving 7 287.7 3 mtr Diving 21 271.65 Platform Diving 30 147.6
Novoszath, Meli SO 23 500 Free 49 4:55.26 518 200 Fly 7 1:56.15 715 1650 Free 32 17:03.21 416
Goettler, Laura SO 16 200 IM 22 1:59.53 653 400 IM 32 4:20.53 528 200 Breast 14 2:12.4 654
Pelzek, Greta J FR 15 200 IM 38 2:01.89 580 100 Fly 22 53.38 661 200 Fly 15 1:57.4 675
Alexander, Emma JR 13 500 Free 19 4:44.53 676 200 Free 18 1:46.53 675 100 Free 54 50.95 534
Masterson, Elli SR 12 200 IM 43 2:02.4 563 400 IM 15 4:15.72 609 200 Breast 28 2:15.3 580
Toh, Nicholle SO 11 200 IM 48 2:03.26 534 100 Fly 16 53.15 676 200 Fly 31 2:00.04 590
Gray, Abby SO 11 1 mtr Diving 34 160.45 3 mtr Diving 33 208.0 Platform Diving 16 216.75
Pantano, Bella SO 9 100 Fly 39 54.71 571 100 Back 20 53.38 661 200 Back 21 1:56.06 651
Arner, Haley P SR 8 500 Free 34 4:48.89 615 200 Free 47 1:48.80 585 1650 Free 17 16:21.93 614
Mason, Hayley E SO 5 500 Free 37 4:49.53 606 200 Free 49 1:48.88 582 1650 Free 20 16:24.77 602
Smith, Janie L JR 3 50 Free 26 22.64 672 100 Free 22 49.12 689
Horomanski, Emi JR 2 200 IM 51 2:03.39 529 100 Fly 37 54.58 580 200 Fly 23 1:58.9 627
Johnson, Georgi SO 1 400 IM 33 4:21.45 511 100 Breast 32 1:02.39 589 200 Breast 24 2:13.53 626
Shanks, Cory A FR 0 50 Free 37 23.01 607 200 Free 62 1:51.41 468 100 Free 55 50.97 532
Doennebrink, Da GR 0 50 Free 28 22.66 668 200 Free 58 1:50.70 502 100 Free 47 50.4 583
Steele, Taylor JR 0 200 IM 41 2:02.00 576 100 Breast 26 1:01.86 620 200 Breast 31 2:15.88 564
Parker, Riley C SO 0 200 Free 27 1:47.58 634 100 Back 30 54.59 589 200 Back 34 2:00.99 503
Collins, Paige FR 0 200 IM 60 2:05.29 459 100 Fly 25 53.49 654 200 Fly 35 2:00.84 562
Isenhour, Blair FR 0 1 mtr Diving 26 214.4 3 mtr Diving 30 233.9 Platform Diving 26 181.25

Arkansas

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Herrmann, Vanes SR 43 200 IM 32 2:01.24 601 100 Breast 4 58.85 797 200 Breast 10 2:08.61 749
Barclay, Emily SR 37 50 Free 4 21.84 820 100 Fly 54 56.4 439 100 Free 16 48.81 714
Sansores, Andre SR 37 50 Free 20 22.36 720 100 Fly 18 52.81 698 100 Back 5 51.83 752
Melton, Kobie M SR 32 50 Free 23 22.63 673 100 Back 11 52.85 691 100 Free 13 48.7 723
Garfield, Emma SR 12 200 IM 47 2:02.89 547 400 IM 36 4:24.38 455 200 Breast 15 2:13.06 638
Jones, Bradi E SO 6 50 Free 69 28.47 4 100 Breast 19 1:00.99 669 200 Breast 41 2:19.95 441
Cothern, Bella SO 5 50 Free 21 22.45 705 100 Breast 24 1:01.25 655 100 Free 30 49.64 647
Caufield, Regan JR 1 1 mtr Diving 33 193.35 3 mtr Diving 25 257.3 Platform Diving 24 191.6
Vavrinova, Adel JR 0 200 IM 29 2:00.53 623 400 IM 26 4:18.8 558 200 Fly 29 1:59.89 595
Simpson, Rebecc FR 0 500 Free 50 4:55.42 516 200 Free 50 1:49.12 572 200 Back 36 2:02.05 466
Rumzie, Claire FR 0 50 Free 57 23.81 451 200 Free 65 1:53.00 390 100 Free 56 51.5 481
Moore, Molly A SR 0 50 Free 35 22.97 615 100 Back 34 55.03 561 100 Free 42 50.2 600
Shaner, Reilly JR 0 50 Free 55 23.59 496 100 Fly 52 55.87 482 100 Breast 36 1:03.02 550
Matalone, Josie JR 0 1 mtr Diving 35 142.55 3 mtr Diving 35 194.45 Platform Diving 25 189.0
Pearl, Ella FR 0 50 Free 64 24.41 325 100 Back 40 56.84 433 200 Back 37 2:02.28 458
Thome, Allie FR 0 200 IM 58 2:05.14 465 400 IM 37 4:30.11 338 100 Free 57 51.66 466
Richards, Mayci SO 0 1 mtr Diving 29 201.4 3 mtr Diving 27 251.2
Linartas, Lizzy SO 0 500 Free 56 5:10.26 257 100 Fly 48 55.42 518 200 Fly 40 2:01.96 521
Camisa, Eleonor FR 0 200 IM 52 2:03.41 529 100 Fly 35 54.52 585 200 Fly 30 1:59.92 594

Vanderbilt

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Utley, Kailia G FR 3 100 Fly 30 53.94 624 200 Fly 22 1:58.53 639 200 Back 40 2:06.52 300
Dalton, Emma M FR 0 50 Free 67 24.76 259 100 Back 42 57.41 390 200 Back 41 2:09.95 187
Ward, Taylor K JR 0 500 Free 54 5:01.06 418 200 Free 69 1:55.27 283 100 Free 63 52.89 343
Stout, Alina C SO 0 50 Free 63 24.22 364 200 Free 66 1:53.78 352 200 Back 38 2:05.45 340
Jordan, Chantal JR 0 50 Free 46 23.29 556 100 Back 43 59.03 272 100 Free 64 52.98 334
Neubauer, Franc SR 0 200 IM 55 2:04.65 484 100 Breast 33 1:02.44 586 200 Breast 36 2:17.06 531
Cook, Karsyn B FR 0 50 Free 58 23.86 440 100 Fly 55 56.65 418 100 Free 65 53.02 330
Colwell, Lizzy SR 0 200 IM 64 2:10.83 249 100 Breast 38 1:03.53 517 200 Breast 40 2:19.89 443
Roy, Alix C JR 0 200 IM 63 2:08.47 335 400 IM 39 4:32.50 290 200 Fly 45 2:06.76 331
Almasi, Grayson FR 0 50 Free 56 23.66 482 100 Back 36 56.03 493 100 Free 59 51.96 436
Burke, Abby E SR 0 50 Free 59 23.93 425 100 Back 39 56.27 475 100 Free 60 52.2 411
Nutter, Kristen JR 0 50 Free 66 24.53 302 100 Fly 56 56.77 408
Bauer, Allison JR 0 50 Free 62 24.0 411 200 Free 68 1:54.64 311 100 Free 61 52.31 400
Knelson, Faith 0 200 IM 59 2:05.23 462 100 Breast 29 1:02.08 607
Pierobon Mays, SO 0 50 Free 52 23.51 513 100 Fly 50 55.5 512 100 Back 35 55.27 545
Debeer, Tonner SR 0 100 Fly 44 54.99 551 100 Back 37 56.06 490
Tran, Trinity N SO 0 100 Fly 57 59.76 183 100 Back 41 57.4 391 200 Back 39 2:05.95 321
Beers, Eleanor SO 0 200 Free 60 1:51.14 481 100 Free 50 50.88 540
Traba, Mercedes FR 0 400 IM 28 4:19.81 541 200 Fly 39 2:01.9 524
Thomas, Lauren SR 0 200 IM 62 2:08.23 345 100 Back 44 1:00.33 191 200 Back 42 2:13.49 101
Porter, Krislyn SR 0 500 Free 55 5:05.44 339 200 Free 67 1:53.80 351 200 Breast 43 2:24.54 290
Vetkoetter, Cla FR 0 500 Free 53 4:59.97 437 400 IM 38 4:30.8 324 1650 Free 31 17:01.36 426

 

