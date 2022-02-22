2022 SEC Women’s Swimming and Diving Box Score

2022 SEC Men’s Swimming and Diving Box Score Florida won the 2022 SEC title last weekend in dominating fashion. Here’s how it happened in numbers. All of the numbers

WATCH: 2022 SEC Championships Final Day Race Videos Olympians Kieran Smith (above) and Rhyan White won the 200 backstrokes on the final day of competition at the 2022 SEC Swimming & Diving Championships.

Jordan Crooks Leads Off Free Relay in 41.44; #1 Division I Freshman All-Time Jordan Crooks swam the #4 Divison I freshman time of all-time earlier in the session before going the #1 time at the end of the session leading off the relay.

Texas A&M’s Ethan Gogulski Comes Back From Cancer To Place 2nd At SECs After being 9th at 2019 SECs in the 200 back right after his cancer diagnosis, Ethan Gogulski’s story came full circle when he was second in the event today.

2022 SEC Championships: Day Five Finals Live Recap Alabama’s Rhyan White comes in as the favorite in the women’s 200 back as Alabama battles with Georgia and Kentucky for a likely second place team finish.

Jordan Crooks Becomes 4th Fastest Freshman In 100 Free Jordan Crooks swam a time of 41.64 in the 100 free to finish second at SECs, becoming the fourth-fastest freshman in NCAA history.

Brooks Curry Downs Caeleb Dressel’s SEC Meet Record with 40.99 100 Free LSU junior Brooks Curry pulled off an impressive feat tonight in Knoxville: breaking a Caeleb Dressel record.