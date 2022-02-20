Brooks Curry Downs Caeleb Dressel’s SEC Meet Record with 40.99 100 Free

2022 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Men’s 100 free

NCAA Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida): 39.90

(Florida): 39.90 SEC Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida): 39.90

(Florida): 39.90 SEC Meet Record: Caeleb Dressel (Florida): 41.07

NCAA A Standard: 41.71

NCAA B Standard: 43.80

Top 8 finishers:

Brooks Curry (LSU): 40.99 Jordan Crooks (TENN): 41.64 Adam Chaney (FLOR): 41.83 Macguire McDuff (FLOR): 42.24 Kayolan Bratanov (TAMU): 42.39 Eric Friese (FLOR): 42.65 Aleksey Tarasenko (TENN): 42.86 Kaique Alves (BAMA): 42.93

LSU junior Brooks Curry pulled off an impressive feat tonight in Knoxville: breaking a Caeleb Dressel record. Curry won the SEC title in the 100 free tonight with a 40.99, becoming just the 8th person ever to break 41 seconds in the event.

The time clipped NCAA legend Caeleb Dressel‘s SEC Meet Record, which stood at 41.07. Dressel holds the SEC conference record, NCAA and American records at 39.90, and is the only swimmer in history to break 40 seconds in a yards 100 free.

Perhaps most impressively, Curry’s race tonight was a massive personal best, chipping 0.78 seconds off his previous top mark of 41.77, which he swam at the 2021 NCAAs. In addition to becoming the #8 performer all-time, Curry’s performance tonight marks the 16th-fastest performance of all-time.

Below is a split comparison between Curry’s swim tonight, his previous best, Caeleb Dressel‘s previous SEC record, and Dressel’s NCAA record swim.

Split Brooks Curry – 2022 SEC Champs Caeleb Dressel – 2016 SEC Champs Brooks Curry – 2021 NCAA Champs (Previous Best) Caeleb Dressel – 2018 NCAA Champs (NCAA Record) 1st 50 19.47 19.52 19.88 18.96 2nd 50 21.52 21.55 21.89 20.94 Final Time 40.99 41.07 41.77 39.90

Curry has been great in Knoxville this week, clocking an 18.67 in the 50 free, and 1:31.39 in the 200 free.