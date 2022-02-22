2022 SEC Men’s Swimming and Diving Box Score

2022 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Tuesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 19, 2022
Jones Aquatics Center, Knoxville, Tenn.
Champion: Men- Florida (10x)
Live Results
First some notes
The Florida juniors were the highest scoring class at the meet with 471 points. The Florida sophomores (273) and freshmen (258) were the second and third best classes at the meet. The best non Florida class was the Georgia juniors with 213.
The Florida men won every relay.
Florida return 1002 points nearly double Georgia’s next best total of 573. Auburn are 3rd with 533.5, Tennessee 4th with 501.5, and Alabama 5th with 499. So while the race for the win seems already decided, 2nd – 5th looks wide open.
The race for second can’t possibly be closer next year than it was this as we saw a tie between Tennessee and Alabama. The race between those two teams saw 8 lead changes and 2 ties. Check out the score progression table below. Back and forth meets of this nature are rare.
The most points scored by any team in any event was Florida’s 173 in the 1650
By Swimulator power points, the top swim of the meet was Tennessee freshman Jordan Crook’s 18.43 50 free
Final Scores
1. Florida: 1414
2. Tennessee: 938
2. Alabama: 938
4. Georgia: 919
5. Texas A&M: 865.5
6. Auburn: 827.5
7. Missouri: 716.5
8. Kentucky: 600
9. LSU: 505
10. South Carolina: 417.5 Individual Scores by Year
Florida
Tennessee
Alabama
Georgia
Texas A&M
Auburn
Missouri
Kentucky
LSU
South Carolina
FR
258
90
254
154
95
203
0
53
67
22
SO
273
205
79
230
157
240.5
0
110
38
18
JR
471
77
166
184
213
88
170.5
84
89
119.5
SR
93
172.5
171
82
162.5
94
171
147
0
55
GR
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Returning
1002
501.5
499
573
465
533.5
317.5
247
285
159.5
Score Progression
What the score was after each event
Florida
Tennessee
Alabama
Georgia
Texas A&M
Auburn
Missouri
Kentucky
LSU
South Carolina
200 Medley Relay
64
54
56
52
50
0
46
40
48
44
3 mtr Diving
69
111
85
58
110
40
74
99
105
65
800 Free Relay
133
155
137
114
156
90
122
153
139
105
200 Free Relay
197
211
187
166
204
144
168
187
183
145
500 Free
347
228
207
247
208
184
171
226
183
153
200 IM
381
230
276
279
266
215
234
229
198
162
50 Free
477
304.5
310
307
266
272
243
242
226
184.5
1 mtr Diving
499
338.5
358
308
360
307
269
277
277
202.5
400 IM
625
341.5
380
363
430
335
283
301
277
209.5
100 Fly
675
464.5
435.5
410
442
372.5
319
301
277
210.5
200 Free
744
483.5
481
496
457.5
414.5
344
322
305
221.5
200 Fly
804
507.5
517
583
482.5
424.5
399
373
305
235.5
100 Back
836
545.5
573
634
528.5
496.5
437
373
311
258.5
100 Breast
871
621
626
645
560.5
538.5
520.5
373
335
264.5
Platform Diving
912
685
655
656
592.5
574.5
541.5
428
376
296.5
400 Medley Relay
976
739
711
708
636.5
624.5
589.5
462
422
336.5
1650 Free
1149
758
711
755
639.5
679.5
589.5
512
422
351.5
200 Back
1181
767
781
815
712.5
719.5
636.5
526
425
365.5
100 Free
1278
833
833
851
737.5
740.5
640.5
539
457
381.5
200 Breast
1350
882
884
867
815.5
781.5
676.5
556
457
383.5
400 Free Relay
1414
938
938
919
865.5
827.5
716.5
600
505
417.5
Points in Each Event
What each team scored in each event
Florida
Tennessee
Alabama
Georgia
Texas A&M
Auburn
Missouri
Kentucky
LSU
South Carolina
200 Medley Relay
64
54
56
52
50
0
46
40
48
44
3 mtr Diving
5
57
29
6
60
40
28
59
57
21
800 Free Relay
64
44
52
56
46
50
48
54
34
40
200 Free Relay
64
56
50
52
48
54
46
34
44
40
500 Free
150
17
20
81
4
40
3
39
0
8
200 IM
35
2
69
32
58
31
63
3
15
9
50 Free
96
74.5
34
28
0
57
9
13
28
22.5
1 mtr Diving
20
34
48
1
94
35
26
35
51
18
400 IM
128
3
22
55
70
28
14
24
0
7
100 Fly
50
123
55.5
47
12
37.5
36
0
0
1
200 Free
69
19
45.5
86
15.5
42
25
21
28
11
200 Fly
60
24
36
87
25
10
55
51
0
14
100 Back
32
38
56
51
46
72
38
0
6
23
100 Breast
35
75.5
53
11
32
42
83.5
0
24
6
Platform Diving
41
64
29
11
32
36
21
55
41
32
400 Medley Relay
64
54
56
52
44
50
48
34
46
40
1650 Free
173
19
0
47
3
55
0
50
0
15
200 Back
32
9
70
60
73
40
47
14
3
14
100 Free
97
66
52
36
25
21
4
13
32
16
200 Breast
72
49
51
16
78
41
36
17
0
2
400 Free Relay
64
56
54
52
50
46
40
44
48
34
Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)
Missouri
Tennessee
Texas A&M
South Carolina
Alabama
Auburn
Kentucky
Florida
Georgia
LSU
1
0
1
1
0
2
0
0
4
5
3
2
0
3
4
0
1
1
0
2
3
2
3
0
2
3
1
1
1
1
4
2
1
4
4
1
0
0
0
3
2
4
3
0
5
3
2
3
0
2
0
0
5
0
0
6
1
3
1
0
3
2
1
4
0
1
7
0
1
2
0
3
5
1
2
0
1
8
0
3
1
1
3
1
0
4
1
1
9
1
3
0
0
2
1
2
7
0
0
10
2
1
0
1
2
2
4
4
1
0
11
2
2
4
0
3
2
1
0
2
0
12
3
1
1
2
0
0
1
3
3
1
13
1
2
2
2
3
2
1
1
2
0
14
1
1
1
0
3
3
4
2
1
0
15
3
0
4
1
2
3
2
0
1
0
16
4
1
1
2
1
4
0
0
2
0
17
1
3
1
2
2
1
2
2
2
0
18
1
4
2
1
1
2
1
1
3
1
19
1
1
1
2
2
3
0
2
3
0
20
2
1
2
2
1
2
0
2
4
0
21
1
3
1
1
3
4
1
0
1
1
22
2
2
2
1
1
2
2
1
1
2
23
2
3
3
2
0
2
1
0
1
2
24
2
2
2
4
0
0
2
1
2
1
Individual Breakdown
Power are
Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores. Florida
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Smith, Kieran S
SR
92
500 Free
2
4:10.15
845
400 IM
1
3:39.33
779
200 Back
1
1:39.51
770
Chaney, Adam C
SO
86
50 Free
3
18.81
873
100 Back
1
44.51
839
100 Free
3
41.83
834
Freeman, Trey P
JR
84
500 Free
5
4:13.38
783
200 Free
3
1:32.2
825
1650 Free
1
14:39.74
733
Mestre, Alfonso
JR
72
500 Free
4
4:13.35
783
200 Free
8
1:34.66
708
1650 Free
6
14:53.32
669
Friese, Eric E
JR
72
50 Free
9
19.23
775
100 Fly
2
44.86
852
100 Free
6
42.65
748
Lindholm, Oskar
FR
68
500 Free
7
4:15.97
737
200 Free
9
1:33.91
742
1650 Free
5
14:50.78
680
Vargas, Kevin L
JR
59
200 IM
13
1:44.78
689
400 IM
9
3:43.87
699
200 Breast
5
1:54.45
714
Watson, Tyler J
JR
55
500 Free
8
4:16.86
723
400 IM
19
3:48.29
625
1650 Free
3
14:40.45
730
McDuff, Macguir
FR
51
50 Free
5
19.15
794
200 Free
27
1:35.8
658
100 Free
4
42.24
789
VanDeusen, Jack
SO
48
500 Free
17
4:17.65
710
400 IM
10
3:44.42
690
1650 Free
8
14:55.57
658
Crawford, Jace
SO
47
500 Free
29
4:22.27
635
100 Fly
8
46.45
708
200 Fly
5
1:42.12
743
Garcia, Leonard
SO
46
3 mtr Diving
20
290.7
1 mtr Diving
10
319.6
Platform Diving
6
363.25
Al-Wir, Amro B
SO
46
200 IM
42
1:48.44
561
100 Breast
9
52.66
718
200 Breast
4
1:53.9
731
Mestre, Alberto
JR
44
50 Free
6
19.44
733
200 Free
35
1:36.46
630
100 Free
9
42.55
758
Gonzalez Pinero
FR
42
200 IM
14
1:45.03
680
400 IM
17
3:46.49
655
200 Fly
9
1:43.14
707
Laur, Mason A
FR
41
400 IM
4
3:43.84
700
200 Fly
12
1:44.68
653
Hernandez-Tome,
JR
40
500 Free
10
4:16.79
724
1650 Free
7
14:54.46
663
Smith, Julian B
FR
28
200 IM
18
1:44.58
695
100 Breast
12
52.73
713
200 Breast
19
1:55.82
675
Bretzmann, Pete
FR
28
200 IM
38
1:47.71
588
400 IM
14
3:48.91
614
200 Breast
12
1:55.58
681
Gravley, Brenna
JR
25
500 Free
26
4:20.87
657
400 IM
20
3:48.94
613
1650 Free
9
14:58.86
643
Svirskyi, Anton
JR
20
3 mtr Diving
26
259.05
1 mtr Diving
22
268.1
Platform Diving
10
316.95
Hillis, Dillon
SR
1
200 IM
24
1:46.08
645
Tennessee
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Crooks, Jordan
FR
87
50 Free
1
18.53
943
100 Fly
3
45.33
806
100 Free
2
41.64
856
Hattie, Bryden
SO
75
3 mtr Diving
3
414.0
1 mtr Diving
9
322.9
Platform Diving
2
422.6
Kammann, Bjoern
58
100 Fly
5
45.57
783
100 Back
6
46.1
713
100 Free
17
43.03
712
Tarasenko, Alek
52.5
50 Free
10
19.47
727
200 Free
14
1:34.37
721
100 Free
7
42.86
728
Mota, Kayky M
SR
50
200 IM
23
1:46.12
643
100 Fly
6
45.83
760
200 Fly
6
1:43.36
699
Dillard, Jarel
SR
50
50 Free
54
20.71
473
100 Breast
2
51.23
831
200 Breast
8
1:55.48
684
Lierz, Harrison
SO
43
100 Fly
9
45.9
754
100 Back
13
46.69
671
200 Back
17
1:42.43
673
Champlin, Brett
JR
42
200 IM
33
1:47.17
607
100 Breast
8
52.79
709
200 Breast
9
1:54.27
720
Houlie, Michael
SR
32.5
50 Free
45
20.37
550
100 Breast
4
52.03
765
200 Breast
18
1:55.6
681
Wade, Matt T
SR
32
3 mtr Diving
5
380.3
1 mtr Diving
18
278.0
Richardson, Dil
SO
25
3 mtr Diving
24
276.95
1 mtr Diving
23
265.55
Platform Diving
8
352.25
Reasor, Jacob A
SO
23
3 mtr Diving
21
288.65
1 mtr Diving
20
274.05
Platform Diving
13
298.6
Vargas, Joaquin
19
500 Free
11
4:17.54
711
200 Free
32
1:36.3
637
1650 Free
22
15:19.36
540
Chambers, Micah
SO
18
50 Free
18
19.56
711
100 Fly
16
47.07
658
Brice, Luke A
JR
16
50 Free
34
20.08
612
100 Fly
11
46.34
717
200 Fly
25
1:46.68
582
Scanlon, Scott
JR
15
50 Free
12
19.54
713
100 Fly
34
48.85
504
100 Free
29
43.91
631
Ponce de Leon,
SO
10
500 Free
24
4:27.24
550
200 Free
50
1:38.19
549
1650 Free
17
15:09.9
589
Bailey, Seth S
SR
8
50 Free
32
20.05
616
200 Free
23
1:35.78
659
100 Free
19
43.17
699
Tepper, Joey E
SO
7
500 Free
27
4:21.63
645
400 IM
33
3:54.4
510
1650 Free
18
15:10.58
586
Briggs, Nolan C
JR
4
50 Free
21
19.86
653
100 Fly
37
49.45
446
100 Free
41
44.34
590
Jackson, Will L
SO
4
500 Free
31
4:23.04
622
200 Free
21
1:35.65
665
100 Free
45
44.53
571
Rothrock, Gus D
FR
3
400 IM
22
3:50.15
592
200 Fly
26
1:46.87
574
Alabama
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Maas, Derek E
JR
92
200 IM
2
1:42.9
754
100 Breast
1
50.78
872
200 Breast
1
1:51.56
806
Menke, Matthew
JR
71
200 IM
6
1:46.1
644
100 Back
3
45.56
753
200 Back
9
1:40.63
731
Farouk, Mohamed
FR
63
3 mtr Diving
14
325.15
1 mtr Diving
5
340.45
Platform Diving
5
368.1
Hawke, Charlie
FR
58.5
500 Free
9
4:16.06
736
200 Free
11
1:34.06
735
200 Fly
7
1:45.00
642
Alves, Kaique K
FR
46
50 Free
27
19.92
641
200 Free
6
1:33.33
769
100 Free
8
42.93
721
Kahl, Linus H
FR
43
200 IM
10
1:44.33
704
100 Breast
15
52.95
697
200 Breast
13
1:55.84
674
Li, Kevin
SR
43
3 mtr Diving
11
341.5
1 mtr Diving
7
321.95
Platform Diving
21
247.0
Stelmar, Eric R
SO
39
200 Free
39
1:36.98
606
100 Back
10
46.17
708
200 Back
8
1:42.18
681
Marcum, Jake L
SR
36
200 Free
48
1:37.8
568
100 Back
15
47.03
647
200 Back
6
1:41.26
711
Perera, Nichola
SR
35
200 IM
30
1:46.86
618
400 IM
8
3:47.78
633
200 Fly
14
1:44.87
647
Berneburg, Jona
SR
34
50 Free
13
19.64
694
100 Fly
21
47.28
641
100 Free
11
42.9
724
Piotrowski, Kac
SO
26
50 Free
19
19.61
700
200 Free
19
1:34.87
699
100 Free
13
43.01
714
Sesvold, Tyler
SR
23
50 Free
25
19.89
647
100 Fly
7
46.18
730
100 Free
36
44.06
617
Hines, Benjamin
FR
20
50 Free
16
19.98
630
100 Fly
17
46.95
667
100 Free
43
44.46
578
Sheils, Trey M
SO
14
200 IM
28
1:46.70
623
100 Breast
17
52.65
719
200 Breast
20
1:56.51
655
De Almeida, Ber
FR
13
100 Fly
14
46.66
691
200 Fly
38
1:49.69
459
100 Free
34
43.99
623
Miceli, Mateo S
FR
10.5
100 Fly
18
47.03
661
200 Back
21
1:43.79
630
Auerbach, Cam R
JR
3
50 Free
22
20.01
624
200 Free
26
1:35.65
665
100 Free
31
43.94
628
Wachter, Joey W
SO
0
50 Free
41
20.3
565
100 Back
28
48.67
525
100 Free
43
44.46
578
Kiesler, Gil
SR
0
500 Free
34
4:23.77
610
1650 Free
26
15:27.13
497
Watson, William
FR
0
50 Free
53
20.57
506
100 Fly
25
47.95
585
200 Fly
31
1:47.63
545
Jaynes, Hunter
SR
0
3 mtr Diving
28
45.0
Georgia
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Urlando, Luca R
SO
96
200 IM
1
1:41.19
819
100 Fly
1
44.41
900
200 Fly
1
1:39.00
870
Sates, Matthew
FR
92
500 Free
1
4:09.06
867
200 Free
1
1:31.16
883
200 Fly
2
1:39.88
831
Magahey, Jake M
SO
81
500 Free
3
4:10.22
843
200 Free
4
1:32.24
823
1650 Free
2
14:40.2
731
Abruzzo, Andrew
SR
64
500 Free
12
4:17.72
708
400 IM
3
3:43.65
703
200 Fly
8
1:45.07
640
Dunham, Bradley
JR
56
200 Free
13
1:34.32
723
100 Back
11
46.27
701
200 Back
4
1:40.69
729
Grum, Ian P
JR
53
400 IM
2
3:43.23
710
100 Back
17
46.81
663
200 Back
11
1:41.62
699
Downing, Dillon
JR
38
50 Free
4
19.03
819
100 Free
15
43.28
689
Ng, Wesley Y
SO
32
50 Free
23
20.06
616
100 Fly
12
46.59
696
100 Back
12
46.48
686
Hils, Zach C
JR
26
200 Free
17
1:34.14
731
100 Free
10
42.66
747
Camblong, Tommy
SO
21
500 Free
18
4:18.2
700
200 Free
44
1:37.4
587
1650 Free
13
15:05.47
611
Voloschin, Arie
FR
20
50 Free
46
20.43
537
100 Breast
18
52.86
704
200 Breast
14
1:56.68
650
Lewis, Nolan A
FR
18
3 mtr Diving
19
295.5
1 mtr Diving
24
262.15
Platform Diving
16
279.95
Norton, Mitchel
FR
11
200 Free
38
1:36.9
610
100 Back
20
47.78
594
200 Back
19
1:43.47
640
Logan, Charlie
JR
11
500 Free
33
4:23.69
611
400 IM
28
3:51.6
565
200 Back
16
1:44.73
599
Lim, Ananda C
SR
10
200 Free
20
1:35.27
681
200 Fly
20
1:45.25
633
100 Free
26
43.78
643
Wayner, Harriso
SR
7
100 Breast
21
53.46
661
200 Breast
22
1:57.32
631
Branzell, Reese
FR
7
50 Free
39
20.19
588
200 Free
34
1:36.42
631
100 Free
18
43.15
701
Parker, Sam E
FR
6
50 Free
51
20.5
522
100 Back
19
47.41
621
200 Back
31
1:46.63
532
Durmer, Jeffrey
5
500 Free
36
4:25.48
581
1650 Free
20
15:15.02
563
Walsh, Keegan J
SR
1
50 Free
64
21.93
195
100 Back
26
48.62
529
200 Back
24
1:46.70
529
Haigh, Connor E
SO
0
200 IM
46
1:50.46
480
100 Breast
27
54.87
559
200 Breast
27
1:58.79
587
Scruggs, Riley
JR
0
50 Free
37
20.17
592
200 Free
57
1:39.57
478
100 Free
38
44.29
595
Texas A&M
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Erzen, Anze F
JR
77
200 IM
5
1:44.65
693
400 IM
5
3:45.42
673
200 Back
3
1:40.31
742
Bratanov, Kaloy
SR
67.5
200 IM
3
1:42.98
751
200 Free
11
1:34.06
735
100 Free
5
42.39
774
Puente Bustaman
JR
66
400 IM
12
3:46.24
659
100 Breast
6
52.44
734
200 Breast
3
1:52.77
766
Mathews, Kurtis
SR
61
3 mtr Diving
2
437.8
1 mtr Diving
1
420.3
Platform Diving
24
234.2
Gogulski, Ethan
JR
56
50 Free
26
19.9
647
100 Back
2
45.42
764
200 Back
2
1:39.58
767
Povzner, Victor
SO
51
3 mtr Diving
7
365.0
1 mtr Diving
2
412.15
Ribeiro, Vincen
SO
43
200 IM
19
1:44.78
689
400 IM
13
3:47.8
633
200 Breast
7
1:54.76
705
Bottego, Allen
FR
38
3 mtr Diving
27
232.9
1 mtr Diving
8
302.1
Platform Diving
11
311.1
Sanchez, Kyle G
SO
22
3 mtr Diving
18
299.7
1 mtr Diving
15
288.45
Platform Diving
22
242.9
Sanchez, Alex R
SO
21
200 IM
26
1:46.35
635
100 Breast
20
53.2
680
200 Breast
11
1:55.14
694
Shomper, Thomas
SO
20
200 IM
31
1:47.04
611
100 Back
18
46.95
653
200 Back
14
1:43.32
645
Stuart, Luke D
SR
19
500 Free
21
4:21.8
642
200 Fly
13
1:44.74
651
1650 Free
24
15:21.00
531
Hulet, Tyler J
FR
16
100 Fly
26
48.01
580
100 Back
16
47.21
635
200 Back
20
1:43.57
637
Kabbara, Munzy
FR
16
200 IM
36
1:47.57
593
400 IM
11
3:46.15
661
200 Fly
28
1:47.23
561
Schababerle, Ja
SR
15
200 Free
36
1:36.58
624
100 Breast
22
53.89
631
200 Breast
15
1:56.76
647
Brown, Jace C
JR
14
200 IM
29
1:46.72
623
100 Fly
15
47.03
661
200 Fly
23
1:45.79
614
Hensley, Rhett
FR
14
3 mtr Diving
23
280.9
1 mtr Diving
26
257.4
Platform Diving
15
282.15
Dickey, Trey B
FR
11
500 Free
28
4:21.79
643
200 Fly
17
1:44.83
648
1650 Free
23
15:19.43
539
Reno, Seth D
FR
0
50 Free
32
20.05
616
200 Free
42
1:37.28
592
100 Free
47
44.8
543
Bobo, Clayton C
SR
0
50 Free
50
20.49
524
200 Free
37
1:36.89
610
100 Free
42
44.36
588
Fuchs, Collin R
SO
0
50 Free
48
20.47
528
100 Back
30
48.77
517
100 Free
28
43.88
634
Schnippenkoette
SR
0
500 Free
30
4:22.66
628
200 Free
29
1:35.94
652
200 Fly
29
1:47.46
552
Auburn
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Bonson, Michael
SO
73
500 Free
6
4:15.84
740
200 Free
7
1:34.64
709
1650 Free
4
14:44.63
709
Mikuta, Reid R
SO
71
200 IM
11
1:44.55
696
100 Breast
3
51.41
816
200 Breast
2
1:52.09
788
Stoffle, Nathan
FR
55
50 Free
15
19.78
668
100 Back
4
45.6
750
200 Back
10
1:40.92
722
Smith, Lleyton
JR
46
100 Fly
28
48.15
568
100 Back
7
46.26
702
200 Back
7
1:42.04
686
Pruitt, Conner
SR
42
3 mtr Diving
4
411.7
1 mtr Diving
11
308.25
Stoffle, Aidan
JR
42
100 Fly
10
46.29
721
100 Back
9
45.76
738
100 Free
20
43.24
692
Andrus, Whit M
FR
40
3 mtr Diving
13
326.15
1 mtr Diving
14
298.5
Platform Diving
14
287.25
Tirheimer, Loga
SO
39.5
50 Free
8
19.67
688
100 Fly
18
47.03
661
100 Free
16
43.39
679
Rathle, Jacques
FR
39
200 IM
16
1:45.58
662
400 IM
6
3:45.92
665
200 Breast
21
1:57.02
640
Yish, Matthew C
SR
37
50 Free
7
19.66
690
100 Fly
13
46.62
694
100 Free
40
44.33
591
Kebler, Hunter
SO
29
3 mtr Diving
25
275.75
1 mtr Diving
19
275.9
Platform Diving
7
355.35
Mathias, Mason
FR
27
500 Free
16
4:21.56
646
200 Fly
21
1:45.41
628
1650 Free
15
15:08.97
594
Bethel, Henry
FR
26
200 IM
21
1:45.52
664
100 Breast
14
52.9
701
200 Breast
17
1:55.19
693
Davis, Grant M
FR
16
500 Free
20
4:20.91
657
200 Free
54
1:38.82
517
1650 Free
16
15:09.54
591
Husband, Ryan A
SO
15
50 Free
27
19.92
641
200 Free
15
1:34.72
705
100 Free
22
43.57
662
McInerny, Evan
SO
10
200 IM
40
1:48.4
562
400 IM
21
3:49.57
602
200 Fly
19
1:45.23
634
Sztolcman, Chri
SR
9
500 Free
37
4:25.53
580
200 Free
18
1:34.54
713
100 Free
23
43.68
652
Makhija, Aryan
SR
6
500 Free
25
4:20.78
659
200 Free
42
1:37.28
592
1650 Free
19
15:12.41
576
McGovern, Trevo
SO
3
50 Free
49
20.48
526
100 Back
22
48.06
573
200 Back
25
1:45.38
576
Sanes, Adriel N
2
100 Fly
33
48.76
513
100 Breast
23
53.9
630
200 Breast
30
1:59.52
564
Maschmeier, Set
JR
0
200 IM
27
1:46.63
626
400 IM
25
3:51.35
570
200 Fly
30
1:47.52
549
Simmons, Andrew
FR
0
200 IM
39
1:47.74
586
400 IM
29
3:52.07
556
100 Back
31
49.26
477
Missouri
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Kovac, Danny D
SR
78
200 IM
4
1:43.27
741
100 Fly
4
45.48
791
200 Fly
4
1:41.18
779
Dahlgren, Jack
SR
75
200 Free
5
1:32.34
818
100 Back
5
46.07
715
200 Back
5
1:41.08
717
Patton, Ben H
JR
56.5
200 IM
9
1:43.92
718
100 Breast
4
52.03
765
200 Breast
16
1:56.83
645
Goodwin, Will A
JR
43
200 IM
20
1:45.05
679
100 Breast
13
52.86
704
200 Breast
6
1:54.67
708
Endo, Takuto
38
3 mtr Diving
10
350.2
1 mtr Diving
12
302.55
Platform Diving
19
267.45
Lopez, Carlo
JR
37
3 mtr Diving
16
316.0
1 mtr Diving
16
280.6
Platform Diving
12
307.6
Malec, Mikolaj
29
400 IM
23
3:50.85
579
200 Fly
15
1:45.49
625
200 Back
12
1:43.15
650
Rindshoej, Fred
29
200 IM
15
1:45.16
676
100 Breast
11
52.71
714
200 Breast
24
1:59.31
571
Davis, Luke C
JR
21
200 IM
37
1:47.6
592
100 Fly
20
47.2
647
200 Fly
11
1:44.49
660
Bochenski, Gran
20
50 Free
37
20.17
592
100 Back
14
46.74
668
200 Back
18
1:42.99
655
Pales, Josh
17
50 Free
44
20.33
561
100 Breast
10
52.68
717
200 Breast
31
1:59.66
560
Dubois, Jack R
SR
15
500 Free
22
4:22.36
633
400 IM
15
3:49.25
608
1650 Free
25
15:21.48
528
Hammer, Kevin B
JR
13
50 Free
17
19.54
713
100 Fly
38
49.78
414
100 Free
21
43.44
674
Spillane, Tyler
11
100 Fly
42
49.99
393
100 Breast
16
53.61
651
200 Breast
32
2:00.78
523
Leach, Kyle P
SR
3
50 Free
31
20.04
618
100 Fly
22
47.5
623
100 Free
33
43.98
624
Scheuermann, No
3
200 IM
43
1:49.63
514
100 Fly
23
48.01
580
200 Fly
24
1:46.44
591
Windle, Calvin
0
500 Free
38
4:25.57
579
200 Free
28
1:35.83
657
100 Free
48
44.85
538
Whittington, Wi
0
50 Free
29
19.97
631
200 Free
49
1:37.95
561
100 Free
39
44.3
594
Florea, Dane C
SR
0
400 IM
34
3:55.83
480
200 Fly
35
1:48.73
500
1650 Free
32
15:45.02
392
Oliver, Cade M
0
400 IM
26
3:51.44
568
100 Back
25
48.59
531
200 Back
26
1:45.43
575
Moore, Alex A
SR
0
50 Free
30
20.01
624
100 Fly
27
48.04
578
100 Free
46
44.7
554
Himsieh, Jibran
0
500 Free
45
4:30.4
490
200 Free
58
1:40.91
404
1650 Free
28
15:30.66
477
Kentucky
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Zhang, Mingli
SR
72
3 mtr Diving
9
352.25
1 mtr Diving
4
355.2
Platform Diving
4
394.6
Romero, Rodrigo
JR
53
3 mtr Diving
6
375.9
1 mtr Diving
17
278.5
Platform Diving
9
332.35
Berg, Max
SO
43
50 Free
14
19.75
673
200 Free
10
1:33.99
738
100 Free
14
43.13
703
Rosely, Zane T
SO
43
400 IM
7
3:46.35
658
200 Fly
18
1:45.03
641
1650 Free
14
15:06.51
606
Wilby, Mason J
SR
39
200 Fly
3
1:40.15
820
200 Back
15
1:44.26
614
Caruso, Nichola
FR
31
500 Free
13
4:18.73
692
200 Free
47
1:37.65
575
1650 Free
10
15:00.4
635
Clark, Jakob D
JR
30
500 Free
14
4:20.21
668
200 Free
24
1:36.67
620
1650 Free
11
15:04.55
615
Duncan, Sam
SO
24
3 mtr Diving
12
326.25
1 mtr Diving
25
259.4
Platform Diving
17
277.55
Barker, Kyle W
SR
20
200 IM
22
1:45.98
648
400 IM
30
3:52.14
555
200 Breast
10
1:54.84
703
Mussler, Jackso
FR
19
500 Free
41
4:26.88
556
200 Fly
10
1:44.19
670
200 Back
23
1:44.94
592
Rosipal, Adam
SR
16
500 Free
15
4:21.14
653
200 Free
41
1:37.26
593
1650 Free
21
15:15.08
563
Martin Roig, Vi
FR
3
50 Free
46
20.43
537
200 Free
22
1:35.7
663
100 Free
35
44.05
618
Ellett, Timmy S
JR
1
200 IM
34
1:47.44
597
400 IM
24
3:52.03
557
200 Fly
33
1:48.28
519
Miller, Henry S
JR
0
200 IM
47
1:52.22
404
100 Breast
28
55.45
513
200 Breast
26
1:58.45
597
Belair, Michael
FR
0
50 Free
55
20.77
459
100 Back
33
50.01
413
100 Free
49
45.05
517
Blake, Daniel J
SR
0
500 Free
43
4:28.66
523
200 Free
55
1:39.33
490
1650 Free
27
15:29.08
486
Drouillard, Coo
SO
0
100 Fly
39
49.81
411
200 Fly
40
1:50.47
425
Russell, Mac C
FR
0
50 Free
59
21.11
376
100 Fly
43
51.41
262
100 Free
51
45.65
449
Gordon, John Mi
JR
0
200 Free
56
1:39.55
479
100 Back
32
49.45
461
200 Back
30
1:46.14
549
Tyler, Cooper M
FR
0
500 Free
48
4:36.68
364
200 Free
59
1:41.32
381
1650 Free
34
16:11.8
242
Hamilton, Jack
FR
0
500 Free
39
4:25.6
579
400 IM
27
3:51.51
567
200 Back
27
1:45.56
570
LSU
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Celaya Hernande
91
3 mtr Diving
1
459.75
1 mtr Diving
3
404.25
Platform Diving
1
430.55
Curry, Brooks V
JR
88
50 Free
2
18.67
906
200 Free
2
1:31.39
870
100 Free
1
40.99
937
Abadia Garcia,
FR
53
3 mtr Diving
8
360.2
1 mtr Diving
6
336.9
Platform Diving
18
277.4
Mason, Mitch K
SO
23
200 IM
35
1:47.45
597
100 Breast
7
52.46
733
200 Breast
29
1:58.95
582
Hassling, Emil
SO
15
200 IM
12
1:44.74
690
200 Free
31
1:36.25
639
100 Free
32
43.97
625
Curtis, Griffin
FR
7
200 IM
32
1:47.13
608
100 Back
21
48.03
575
200 Back
22
1:44.09
620
Danielewicz, Za
FR
5
3 mtr Diving
22
285.4
1 mtr Diving
27
253.25
Platform Diving
23
240.95
Toepfer, Nichol
FR
2
50 Free
52
20.51
519
100 Back
23
48.66
526
200 Back
33
1:48.19
471
Parrott, Aaron
JR
1
50 Free
65
21.99
184
100 Breast
24
54.33
599
200 Breast
35
2:01.85
486
Adrian, Spencer
JR
0
50 Free
40
20.26
574
200 Free
33
1:36.38
633
100 Free
29
43.91
631
Glenn, Kevin C
FR
0
100 Fly
40
49.85
407
100 Back
29
48.71
522
200 Back
28
1:45.85
560
Boylan, David D
JR
0
200 IM
41
1:48.41
562
400 IM
37
4:05.45
268
200 Fly
36
1:48.78
498
Spradley, Tommy
JR
0
50 Free
58
21.09
381
100 Fly
32
48.75
514
100 Free
52
46.75
322
Rogers, Gavin J
FR
0
500 Free
47
4:36.58
366
100 Fly
36
49.12
478
200 Fly
27
1:46.99
570
Hausdorf, Brend
FR
0
500 Free
50
4:40.12
297
400 IM
38
4:08.14
215
1650 Free
33
16:11.23
245
Thompson, Joel
SO
0
500 Free
46
4:30.64
485
200 Free
45
1:37.59
578
100 Free
50
45.2
500
Vikstrom, Isak
JR
0
500 Free
44
4:29.04
516
400 IM
32
3:54.37
510
1650 Free
29
15:36.49
442
Jannasch, Jack
SR
0
50 Free
36
20.13
600
100 Free
27
43.83
638
Norman, Julian
JR
0
500 Free
49
4:39.58
307
400 IM
35
3:58.89
412
200 Fly
34
1:48.54
508
Warmbier, Ryan
FR
0
500 Free
42
4:27.08
552
200 Free
52
1:38.27
545
200 Fly
39
1:50.26
435
Dickerson, Ezra
FR
0
50 Free
62
21.45
295
100 Breast
30
56.61
417
200 Breast
37
2:07.56
287
Henderson, Jame
SO
0
100 Fly
41
49.88
404
100 Back
27
48.62
529
200 Back
29
1:45.87
559
South Carolina
Year
Points
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Event
Place
Time
Power
Vazquez Bas, Ma
JR
53
3 mtr Diving
15
324.35
1 mtr Diving
13
301.95
Platform Diving
3
403.95
Shperkin, Mark
JR
31.5
50 Free
10
19.47
727
100 Fly
35
49.05
485
100 Free
12
42.97
718
Groters, Patric
JR
30
200 IM
17
1:43.77
723
400 IM
18
3:47.17
644
200 Back
13
1:43.24
647
Laitarovsky, Mi
FR
22
50 Free
42
20.31
565
100 Fly
29
48.19
564
100 Back
8
46.34
696
Claus, Alex M
SR
18
3 mtr Diving
17
310.95
1 mtr Diving
21
269.15
Platform Diving
20
261.95
Davila, Rafael
SR
17
500 Free
23
4:22.7
628
200 Free
53
1:38.49
534
1650 Free
12
15:04.88
614
Daniels, Connor
SO
17
500 Free
19
4:20.2
668
200 Free
30
1:36.24
639
200 Fly
16
1:45.65
619
Costin, Phil
SR
12
50 Free
34
20.08
612
200 Free
16
1:35.19
685
100 Free
24
44.23
601
Massey, Luke D
SR
8
50 Free
57
21.04
393
100 Breast
19
53.06
689
200 Breast
23
1:57.34
630
Ross, AJ J
GR
5
50 Free
20
19.72
679
200 Free
25
1:35.45
674
100 Free
25
43.72
648
DeVore, Luke E
JR
3
200 IM
44
1:49.75
509
100 Fly
31
48.3
555
200 Fly
22
1:45.72
617
Gropper, Guy
JR
2
50 Free
24
20.1
606
100 Fly
24
49.3
461
Hanke, Sam W
SO
1
50 Free
61
21.37
313
100 Back
24
48.71
522
200 Back
32
1:46.77
526
Allison, Chase
JR
0
200 IM
45
1:49.86
505
400 IM
31
3:53.87
520
200 Breast
34
2:01.18
509
Ratzlaff, Mac S
FR
0
500 Free
35
4:23.91
608
200 Free
51
1:38.21
548
200 Fly
37
1:48.84
496
Faber, Hendrik
GR
0
500 Free
40
4:25.69
577
400 IM
36
3:59.37
401
1650 Free
31
15:43.85
399
Yip, Jordan
JR
0
100 Fly
30
48.28
557
200 Fly
32
1:47.95
532
200 Breast
25
1:58.21
605
Kerns, Liam W
FR
0
50 Free
63
21.66
248
100 Breast
25
54.74
569
200 Breast
28
1:58.86
585
Martin, Ethan R
FR
0
50 Free
42
20.31
565
200 Free
40
1:37.18
597
100 Free
37
44.28
596
West, Daniel N
SO
0
50 Free
60
21.29
332
100 Breast
26
54.78
566
200 Breast
33
2:01.00
516
Novoszath, Tama
GR
0
500 Free
32
4:23.56
613
200 Free
46
1:37.61
577
1650 Free
30
15:37.41
437
Wade, Alex C
SR
0
50 Free
56
20.93
420
100 Breast
29
55.69
494
200 Breast
36
2:03.47
429
Florida do be havin milers
Look at those Auburn freshman and sophomore classes!
Wow, awesome statistical breakdown Swim Swam!
Love this! Definitely SECs are one of the greatest swim meets in the world!
Minor note, Jake Marcum of Alabama is a JR, rather than a SR.
UP/MID/DOWN
MISSOURI 9/17/11
TENNESSEE 19/11/16
TEXAS A&M 15/14/13
SOUTH CAROLINA 2/10/13
ALABAMA 17/16/8
AUBURN 14/17/15
KENTUCKY 7/15/7
FLORIDA 36/12/7
GEORGIA 14/14/15
LSU 9/1/7