2022 SEC Men’s Swimming and Diving Box Score

2022 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

  • Tuesday, February 15 – Saturday, February 19, 2022
  • Jones Aquatics Center, Knoxville, Tenn.
  • Champion: Men- Florida (10x)
First some notes

  • The Florida juniors were the highest scoring class at the meet with 471 points. The Florida sophomores (273) and freshmen (258) were the second and third best classes at the meet. The best non Florida class was the Georgia juniors with 213.
  • The Florida men won every relay.
  • Florida return 1002 points nearly double Georgia’s next best total of 573. Auburn are 3rd with 533.5, Tennessee 4th with 501.5, and Alabama 5th with 499. So while the race for the win seems already decided, 2nd – 5th looks wide open.
  • The race for second can’t possibly be closer next year than it was this as we saw a tie between Tennessee and Alabama. The race between those two teams saw 8 lead changes and 2 ties. Check out the score progression table below. Back and forth meets of this nature are rare.
  • The most points scored by any team in any event was Florida’s 173 in the 1650
  •  By Swimulator power points, the top swim of the meet was Tennessee freshman Jordan Crook’s 18.43 50 free

Final Scores

1. Florida: 1414
2. Tennessee: 938
2. Alabama: 938
4. Georgia: 919
5. Texas A&M: 865.5
6. Auburn: 827.5
7. Missouri: 716.5
8. Kentucky: 600
9. LSU: 505
10. South Carolina: 417.5

Individual Scores by Year

Florida Tennessee Alabama Georgia Texas A&M Auburn Missouri Kentucky LSU South Carolina
FR 258 90 254 154 95 203 0 53 67 22
SO 273 205 79 230 157 240.5 0 110 38 18
JR 471 77 166 184 213 88 170.5 84 89 119.5
SR 93 172.5 171 82 162.5 94 171 147 0 55
GR 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5
Returning 1002 501.5 499 573 465 533.5 317.5 247 285 159.5

Score Progression

What the score was after each event

Florida Tennessee Alabama Georgia Texas A&M Auburn Missouri Kentucky LSU South Carolina
200 Medley Relay 64 54 56 52 50 0 46 40 48 44
3 mtr Diving 69 111 85 58 110 40 74 99 105 65
800 Free Relay 133 155 137 114 156 90 122 153 139 105
200 Free Relay 197 211 187 166 204 144 168 187 183 145
500 Free 347 228 207 247 208 184 171 226 183 153
200 IM 381 230 276 279 266 215 234 229 198 162
50 Free 477 304.5 310 307 266 272 243 242 226 184.5
1 mtr Diving 499 338.5 358 308 360 307 269 277 277 202.5
400 IM 625 341.5 380 363 430 335 283 301 277 209.5
100 Fly 675 464.5 435.5 410 442 372.5 319 301 277 210.5
200 Free 744 483.5 481 496 457.5 414.5 344 322 305 221.5
200 Fly 804 507.5 517 583 482.5 424.5 399 373 305 235.5
100 Back 836 545.5 573 634 528.5 496.5 437 373 311 258.5
100 Breast 871 621 626 645 560.5 538.5 520.5 373 335 264.5
Platform Diving 912 685 655 656 592.5 574.5 541.5 428 376 296.5
400 Medley Relay 976 739 711 708 636.5 624.5 589.5 462 422 336.5
1650 Free 1149 758 711 755 639.5 679.5 589.5 512 422 351.5
200 Back 1181 767 781 815 712.5 719.5 636.5 526 425 365.5
100 Free 1278 833 833 851 737.5 740.5 640.5 539 457 381.5
200 Breast 1350 882 884 867 815.5 781.5 676.5 556 457 383.5
400 Free Relay 1414 938 938 919 865.5 827.5 716.5 600 505 417.5

Points in Each Event

What each team scored in each event

Florida Tennessee Alabama Georgia Texas A&M Auburn Missouri Kentucky LSU South Carolina
200 Medley Relay 64 54 56 52 50 0 46 40 48 44
3 mtr Diving 5 57 29 6 60 40 28 59 57 21
800 Free Relay 64 44 52 56 46 50 48 54 34 40
200 Free Relay 64 56 50 52 48 54 46 34 44 40
500 Free 150 17 20 81 4 40 3 39 0 8
200 IM 35 2 69 32 58 31 63 3 15 9
50 Free 96 74.5 34 28 0 57 9 13 28 22.5
1 mtr Diving 20 34 48 1 94 35 26 35 51 18
400 IM 128 3 22 55 70 28 14 24 0 7
100 Fly 50 123 55.5 47 12 37.5 36 0 0 1
200 Free 69 19 45.5 86 15.5 42 25 21 28 11
200 Fly 60 24 36 87 25 10 55 51 0 14
100 Back 32 38 56 51 46 72 38 0 6 23
100 Breast 35 75.5 53 11 32 42 83.5 0 24 6
Platform Diving 41 64 29 11 32 36 21 55 41 32
400 Medley Relay 64 54 56 52 44 50 48 34 46 40
1650 Free 173 19 0 47 3 55 0 50 0 15
200 Back 32 9 70 60 73 40 47 14 3 14
100 Free 97 66 52 36 25 21 4 13 32 16
200 Breast 72 49 51 16 78 41 36 17 0 2
400 Free Relay 64 56 54 52 50 46 40 44 48 34

Number of Times Each Team Got Each Place (Individual Events)

Missouri Tennessee Texas A&M South Carolina Alabama Auburn Kentucky Florida Georgia LSU
1 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 4 5 3
2 0 3 4 0 1 1 0 2 3 2
3 0 2 3 1 1 1 1 4 2 1
4 4 1 0 0 0 3 2 4 3 0
5 3 2 3 0 2 0 0 5 0 0
6 1 3 1 0 3 2 1 4 0 1
7 0 1 2 0 3 5 1 2 0 1
8 0 3 1 1 3 1 0 4 1 1
9 1 3 0 0 2 1 2 7 0 0
10 2 1 0 1 2 2 4 4 1 0
11 2 2 4 0 3 2 1 0 2 0
12 3 1 1 2 0 0 1 3 3 1
13 1 2 2 2 3 2 1 1 2 0
14 1 1 1 0 3 3 4 2 1 0
15 3 0 4 1 2 3 2 0 1 0
16 4 1 1 2 1 4 0 0 2 0
17 1 3 1 2 2 1 2 2 2 0
18 1 4 2 1 1 2 1 1 3 1
19 1 1 1 2 2 3 0 2 3 0
20 2 1 2 2 1 2 0 2 4 0
21 1 3 1 1 3 4 1 0 1 1
22 2 2 2 1 1 2 2 1 1 2
23 2 3 3 2 0 2 1 0 1 2
24 2 2 2 4 0 0 2 1 2 1

Individual Breakdown

Power are Swimulator power points. Those are a way to quantify time quality independent of what event the time is from. Includes only final times and final dive scores.

Florida

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Smith, Kieran S SR 92 500 Free 2 4:10.15 845 400 IM 1 3:39.33 779 200 Back 1 1:39.51 770
Chaney, Adam C SO 86 50 Free 3 18.81 873 100 Back 1 44.51 839 100 Free 3 41.83 834
Freeman, Trey P JR 84 500 Free 5 4:13.38 783 200 Free 3 1:32.2 825 1650 Free 1 14:39.74 733
Mestre, Alfonso JR 72 500 Free 4 4:13.35 783 200 Free 8 1:34.66 708 1650 Free 6 14:53.32 669
Friese, Eric E JR 72 50 Free 9 19.23 775 100 Fly 2 44.86 852 100 Free 6 42.65 748
Lindholm, Oskar FR 68 500 Free 7 4:15.97 737 200 Free 9 1:33.91 742 1650 Free 5 14:50.78 680
Vargas, Kevin L JR 59 200 IM 13 1:44.78 689 400 IM 9 3:43.87 699 200 Breast 5 1:54.45 714
Watson, Tyler J JR 55 500 Free 8 4:16.86 723 400 IM 19 3:48.29 625 1650 Free 3 14:40.45 730
McDuff, Macguir FR 51 50 Free 5 19.15 794 200 Free 27 1:35.8 658 100 Free 4 42.24 789
VanDeusen, Jack SO 48 500 Free 17 4:17.65 710 400 IM 10 3:44.42 690 1650 Free 8 14:55.57 658
Crawford, Jace SO 47 500 Free 29 4:22.27 635 100 Fly 8 46.45 708 200 Fly 5 1:42.12 743
Garcia, Leonard SO 46 3 mtr Diving 20 290.7 1 mtr Diving 10 319.6 Platform Diving 6 363.25
Al-Wir, Amro B SO 46 200 IM 42 1:48.44 561 100 Breast 9 52.66 718 200 Breast 4 1:53.9 731
Mestre, Alberto JR 44 50 Free 6 19.44 733 200 Free 35 1:36.46 630 100 Free 9 42.55 758
Gonzalez Pinero FR 42 200 IM 14 1:45.03 680 400 IM 17 3:46.49 655 200 Fly 9 1:43.14 707
Laur, Mason A FR 41 400 IM 4 3:43.84 700 200 Fly 12 1:44.68 653
Hernandez-Tome, JR 40 500 Free 10 4:16.79 724 1650 Free 7 14:54.46 663
Smith, Julian B FR 28 200 IM 18 1:44.58 695 100 Breast 12 52.73 713 200 Breast 19 1:55.82 675
Bretzmann, Pete FR 28 200 IM 38 1:47.71 588 400 IM 14 3:48.91 614 200 Breast 12 1:55.58 681
Gravley, Brenna JR 25 500 Free 26 4:20.87 657 400 IM 20 3:48.94 613 1650 Free 9 14:58.86 643
Svirskyi, Anton JR 20 3 mtr Diving 26 259.05 1 mtr Diving 22 268.1 Platform Diving 10 316.95
Hillis, Dillon SR 1 200 IM 24 1:46.08 645

Tennessee

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Crooks, Jordan FR 87 50 Free 1 18.53 943 100 Fly 3 45.33 806 100 Free 2 41.64 856
Hattie, Bryden SO 75 3 mtr Diving 3 414.0 1 mtr Diving 9 322.9 Platform Diving 2 422.6
Kammann, Bjoern 58 100 Fly 5 45.57 783 100 Back 6 46.1 713 100 Free 17 43.03 712
Tarasenko, Alek 52.5 50 Free 10 19.47 727 200 Free 14 1:34.37 721 100 Free 7 42.86 728
Mota, Kayky M SR 50 200 IM 23 1:46.12 643 100 Fly 6 45.83 760 200 Fly 6 1:43.36 699
Dillard, Jarel SR 50 50 Free 54 20.71 473 100 Breast 2 51.23 831 200 Breast 8 1:55.48 684
Lierz, Harrison SO 43 100 Fly 9 45.9 754 100 Back 13 46.69 671 200 Back 17 1:42.43 673
Champlin, Brett JR 42 200 IM 33 1:47.17 607 100 Breast 8 52.79 709 200 Breast 9 1:54.27 720
Houlie, Michael SR 32.5 50 Free 45 20.37 550 100 Breast 4 52.03 765 200 Breast 18 1:55.6 681
Wade, Matt T SR 32 3 mtr Diving 5 380.3 1 mtr Diving 18 278.0
Richardson, Dil SO 25 3 mtr Diving 24 276.95 1 mtr Diving 23 265.55 Platform Diving 8 352.25
Reasor, Jacob A SO 23 3 mtr Diving 21 288.65 1 mtr Diving 20 274.05 Platform Diving 13 298.6
Vargas, Joaquin 19 500 Free 11 4:17.54 711 200 Free 32 1:36.3 637 1650 Free 22 15:19.36 540
Chambers, Micah SO 18 50 Free 18 19.56 711 100 Fly 16 47.07 658
Brice, Luke A JR 16 50 Free 34 20.08 612 100 Fly 11 46.34 717 200 Fly 25 1:46.68 582
Scanlon, Scott JR 15 50 Free 12 19.54 713 100 Fly 34 48.85 504 100 Free 29 43.91 631
Ponce de Leon, SO 10 500 Free 24 4:27.24 550 200 Free 50 1:38.19 549 1650 Free 17 15:09.9 589
Bailey, Seth S SR 8 50 Free 32 20.05 616 200 Free 23 1:35.78 659 100 Free 19 43.17 699
Tepper, Joey E SO 7 500 Free 27 4:21.63 645 400 IM 33 3:54.4 510 1650 Free 18 15:10.58 586
Briggs, Nolan C JR 4 50 Free 21 19.86 653 100 Fly 37 49.45 446 100 Free 41 44.34 590
Jackson, Will L SO 4 500 Free 31 4:23.04 622 200 Free 21 1:35.65 665 100 Free 45 44.53 571
Rothrock, Gus D FR 3 400 IM 22 3:50.15 592 200 Fly 26 1:46.87 574

Alabama

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Maas, Derek E JR 92 200 IM 2 1:42.9 754 100 Breast 1 50.78 872 200 Breast 1 1:51.56 806
Menke, Matthew JR 71 200 IM 6 1:46.1 644 100 Back 3 45.56 753 200 Back 9 1:40.63 731
Farouk, Mohamed FR 63 3 mtr Diving 14 325.15 1 mtr Diving 5 340.45 Platform Diving 5 368.1
Hawke, Charlie FR 58.5 500 Free 9 4:16.06 736 200 Free 11 1:34.06 735 200 Fly 7 1:45.00 642
Alves, Kaique K FR 46 50 Free 27 19.92 641 200 Free 6 1:33.33 769 100 Free 8 42.93 721
Kahl, Linus H FR 43 200 IM 10 1:44.33 704 100 Breast 15 52.95 697 200 Breast 13 1:55.84 674
Li, Kevin SR 43 3 mtr Diving 11 341.5 1 mtr Diving 7 321.95 Platform Diving 21 247.0
Stelmar, Eric R SO 39 200 Free 39 1:36.98 606 100 Back 10 46.17 708 200 Back 8 1:42.18 681
Marcum, Jake L SR 36 200 Free 48 1:37.8 568 100 Back 15 47.03 647 200 Back 6 1:41.26 711
Perera, Nichola SR 35 200 IM 30 1:46.86 618 400 IM 8 3:47.78 633 200 Fly 14 1:44.87 647
Berneburg, Jona SR 34 50 Free 13 19.64 694 100 Fly 21 47.28 641 100 Free 11 42.9 724
Piotrowski, Kac SO 26 50 Free 19 19.61 700 200 Free 19 1:34.87 699 100 Free 13 43.01 714
Sesvold, Tyler SR 23 50 Free 25 19.89 647 100 Fly 7 46.18 730 100 Free 36 44.06 617
Hines, Benjamin FR 20 50 Free 16 19.98 630 100 Fly 17 46.95 667 100 Free 43 44.46 578
Sheils, Trey M SO 14 200 IM 28 1:46.70 623 100 Breast 17 52.65 719 200 Breast 20 1:56.51 655
De Almeida, Ber FR 13 100 Fly 14 46.66 691 200 Fly 38 1:49.69 459 100 Free 34 43.99 623
Miceli, Mateo S FR 10.5 100 Fly 18 47.03 661 200 Back 21 1:43.79 630
Auerbach, Cam R JR 3 50 Free 22 20.01 624 200 Free 26 1:35.65 665 100 Free 31 43.94 628
Wachter, Joey W SO 0 50 Free 41 20.3 565 100 Back 28 48.67 525 100 Free 43 44.46 578
Kiesler, Gil SR 0 500 Free 34 4:23.77 610 1650 Free 26 15:27.13 497
Watson, William FR 0 50 Free 53 20.57 506 100 Fly 25 47.95 585 200 Fly 31 1:47.63 545
Jaynes, Hunter SR 0 3 mtr Diving 28 45.0

Georgia

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Urlando, Luca R SO 96 200 IM 1 1:41.19 819 100 Fly 1 44.41 900 200 Fly 1 1:39.00 870
Sates, Matthew FR 92 500 Free 1 4:09.06 867 200 Free 1 1:31.16 883 200 Fly 2 1:39.88 831
Magahey, Jake M SO 81 500 Free 3 4:10.22 843 200 Free 4 1:32.24 823 1650 Free 2 14:40.2 731
Abruzzo, Andrew SR 64 500 Free 12 4:17.72 708 400 IM 3 3:43.65 703 200 Fly 8 1:45.07 640
Dunham, Bradley JR 56 200 Free 13 1:34.32 723 100 Back 11 46.27 701 200 Back 4 1:40.69 729
Grum, Ian P JR 53 400 IM 2 3:43.23 710 100 Back 17 46.81 663 200 Back 11 1:41.62 699
Downing, Dillon JR 38 50 Free 4 19.03 819 100 Free 15 43.28 689
Ng, Wesley Y SO 32 50 Free 23 20.06 616 100 Fly 12 46.59 696 100 Back 12 46.48 686
Hils, Zach C JR 26 200 Free 17 1:34.14 731 100 Free 10 42.66 747
Camblong, Tommy SO 21 500 Free 18 4:18.2 700 200 Free 44 1:37.4 587 1650 Free 13 15:05.47 611
Voloschin, Arie FR 20 50 Free 46 20.43 537 100 Breast 18 52.86 704 200 Breast 14 1:56.68 650
Lewis, Nolan A FR 18 3 mtr Diving 19 295.5 1 mtr Diving 24 262.15 Platform Diving 16 279.95
Norton, Mitchel FR 11 200 Free 38 1:36.9 610 100 Back 20 47.78 594 200 Back 19 1:43.47 640
Logan, Charlie JR 11 500 Free 33 4:23.69 611 400 IM 28 3:51.6 565 200 Back 16 1:44.73 599
Lim, Ananda C SR 10 200 Free 20 1:35.27 681 200 Fly 20 1:45.25 633 100 Free 26 43.78 643
Wayner, Harriso SR 7 100 Breast 21 53.46 661 200 Breast 22 1:57.32 631
Branzell, Reese FR 7 50 Free 39 20.19 588 200 Free 34 1:36.42 631 100 Free 18 43.15 701
Parker, Sam E FR 6 50 Free 51 20.5 522 100 Back 19 47.41 621 200 Back 31 1:46.63 532
Durmer, Jeffrey 5 500 Free 36 4:25.48 581 1650 Free 20 15:15.02 563
Walsh, Keegan J SR 1 50 Free 64 21.93 195 100 Back 26 48.62 529 200 Back 24 1:46.70 529
Haigh, Connor E SO 0 200 IM 46 1:50.46 480 100 Breast 27 54.87 559 200 Breast 27 1:58.79 587
Scruggs, Riley JR 0 50 Free 37 20.17 592 200 Free 57 1:39.57 478 100 Free 38 44.29 595

Texas A&M

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Erzen, Anze F JR 77 200 IM 5 1:44.65 693 400 IM 5 3:45.42 673 200 Back 3 1:40.31 742
Bratanov, Kaloy SR 67.5 200 IM 3 1:42.98 751 200 Free 11 1:34.06 735 100 Free 5 42.39 774
Puente Bustaman JR 66 400 IM 12 3:46.24 659 100 Breast 6 52.44 734 200 Breast 3 1:52.77 766
Mathews, Kurtis SR 61 3 mtr Diving 2 437.8 1 mtr Diving 1 420.3 Platform Diving 24 234.2
Gogulski, Ethan JR 56 50 Free 26 19.9 647 100 Back 2 45.42 764 200 Back 2 1:39.58 767
Povzner, Victor SO 51 3 mtr Diving 7 365.0 1 mtr Diving 2 412.15
Ribeiro, Vincen SO 43 200 IM 19 1:44.78 689 400 IM 13 3:47.8 633 200 Breast 7 1:54.76 705
Bottego, Allen FR 38 3 mtr Diving 27 232.9 1 mtr Diving 8 302.1 Platform Diving 11 311.1
Sanchez, Kyle G SO 22 3 mtr Diving 18 299.7 1 mtr Diving 15 288.45 Platform Diving 22 242.9
Sanchez, Alex R SO 21 200 IM 26 1:46.35 635 100 Breast 20 53.2 680 200 Breast 11 1:55.14 694
Shomper, Thomas SO 20 200 IM 31 1:47.04 611 100 Back 18 46.95 653 200 Back 14 1:43.32 645
Stuart, Luke D SR 19 500 Free 21 4:21.8 642 200 Fly 13 1:44.74 651 1650 Free 24 15:21.00 531
Hulet, Tyler J FR 16 100 Fly 26 48.01 580 100 Back 16 47.21 635 200 Back 20 1:43.57 637
Kabbara, Munzy FR 16 200 IM 36 1:47.57 593 400 IM 11 3:46.15 661 200 Fly 28 1:47.23 561
Schababerle, Ja SR 15 200 Free 36 1:36.58 624 100 Breast 22 53.89 631 200 Breast 15 1:56.76 647
Brown, Jace C JR 14 200 IM 29 1:46.72 623 100 Fly 15 47.03 661 200 Fly 23 1:45.79 614
Hensley, Rhett FR 14 3 mtr Diving 23 280.9 1 mtr Diving 26 257.4 Platform Diving 15 282.15
Dickey, Trey B FR 11 500 Free 28 4:21.79 643 200 Fly 17 1:44.83 648 1650 Free 23 15:19.43 539
Reno, Seth D FR 0 50 Free 32 20.05 616 200 Free 42 1:37.28 592 100 Free 47 44.8 543
Bobo, Clayton C SR 0 50 Free 50 20.49 524 200 Free 37 1:36.89 610 100 Free 42 44.36 588
Fuchs, Collin R SO 0 50 Free 48 20.47 528 100 Back 30 48.77 517 100 Free 28 43.88 634
Schnippenkoette SR 0 500 Free 30 4:22.66 628 200 Free 29 1:35.94 652 200 Fly 29 1:47.46 552

Auburn

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Bonson, Michael SO 73 500 Free 6 4:15.84 740 200 Free 7 1:34.64 709 1650 Free 4 14:44.63 709
Mikuta, Reid R SO 71 200 IM 11 1:44.55 696 100 Breast 3 51.41 816 200 Breast 2 1:52.09 788
Stoffle, Nathan FR 55 50 Free 15 19.78 668 100 Back 4 45.6 750 200 Back 10 1:40.92 722
Smith, Lleyton JR 46 100 Fly 28 48.15 568 100 Back 7 46.26 702 200 Back 7 1:42.04 686
Pruitt, Conner SR 42 3 mtr Diving 4 411.7 1 mtr Diving 11 308.25
Stoffle, Aidan JR 42 100 Fly 10 46.29 721 100 Back 9 45.76 738 100 Free 20 43.24 692
Andrus, Whit M FR 40 3 mtr Diving 13 326.15 1 mtr Diving 14 298.5 Platform Diving 14 287.25
Tirheimer, Loga SO 39.5 50 Free 8 19.67 688 100 Fly 18 47.03 661 100 Free 16 43.39 679
Rathle, Jacques FR 39 200 IM 16 1:45.58 662 400 IM 6 3:45.92 665 200 Breast 21 1:57.02 640
Yish, Matthew C SR 37 50 Free 7 19.66 690 100 Fly 13 46.62 694 100 Free 40 44.33 591
Kebler, Hunter SO 29 3 mtr Diving 25 275.75 1 mtr Diving 19 275.9 Platform Diving 7 355.35
Mathias, Mason FR 27 500 Free 16 4:21.56 646 200 Fly 21 1:45.41 628 1650 Free 15 15:08.97 594
Bethel, Henry FR 26 200 IM 21 1:45.52 664 100 Breast 14 52.9 701 200 Breast 17 1:55.19 693
Davis, Grant M FR 16 500 Free 20 4:20.91 657 200 Free 54 1:38.82 517 1650 Free 16 15:09.54 591
Husband, Ryan A SO 15 50 Free 27 19.92 641 200 Free 15 1:34.72 705 100 Free 22 43.57 662
McInerny, Evan SO 10 200 IM 40 1:48.4 562 400 IM 21 3:49.57 602 200 Fly 19 1:45.23 634
Sztolcman, Chri SR 9 500 Free 37 4:25.53 580 200 Free 18 1:34.54 713 100 Free 23 43.68 652
Makhija, Aryan SR 6 500 Free 25 4:20.78 659 200 Free 42 1:37.28 592 1650 Free 19 15:12.41 576
McGovern, Trevo SO 3 50 Free 49 20.48 526 100 Back 22 48.06 573 200 Back 25 1:45.38 576
Sanes, Adriel N 2 100 Fly 33 48.76 513 100 Breast 23 53.9 630 200 Breast 30 1:59.52 564
Maschmeier, Set JR 0 200 IM 27 1:46.63 626 400 IM 25 3:51.35 570 200 Fly 30 1:47.52 549
Simmons, Andrew FR 0 200 IM 39 1:47.74 586 400 IM 29 3:52.07 556 100 Back 31 49.26 477

Missouri

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Kovac, Danny D SR 78 200 IM 4 1:43.27 741 100 Fly 4 45.48 791 200 Fly 4 1:41.18 779
Dahlgren, Jack SR 75 200 Free 5 1:32.34 818 100 Back 5 46.07 715 200 Back 5 1:41.08 717
Patton, Ben H JR 56.5 200 IM 9 1:43.92 718 100 Breast 4 52.03 765 200 Breast 16 1:56.83 645
Goodwin, Will A JR 43 200 IM 20 1:45.05 679 100 Breast 13 52.86 704 200 Breast 6 1:54.67 708
Endo, Takuto 38 3 mtr Diving 10 350.2 1 mtr Diving 12 302.55 Platform Diving 19 267.45
Lopez, Carlo JR 37 3 mtr Diving 16 316.0 1 mtr Diving 16 280.6 Platform Diving 12 307.6
Malec, Mikolaj 29 400 IM 23 3:50.85 579 200 Fly 15 1:45.49 625 200 Back 12 1:43.15 650
Rindshoej, Fred 29 200 IM 15 1:45.16 676 100 Breast 11 52.71 714 200 Breast 24 1:59.31 571
Davis, Luke C JR 21 200 IM 37 1:47.6 592 100 Fly 20 47.2 647 200 Fly 11 1:44.49 660
Bochenski, Gran 20 50 Free 37 20.17 592 100 Back 14 46.74 668 200 Back 18 1:42.99 655
Pales, Josh 17 50 Free 44 20.33 561 100 Breast 10 52.68 717 200 Breast 31 1:59.66 560
Dubois, Jack R SR 15 500 Free 22 4:22.36 633 400 IM 15 3:49.25 608 1650 Free 25 15:21.48 528
Hammer, Kevin B JR 13 50 Free 17 19.54 713 100 Fly 38 49.78 414 100 Free 21 43.44 674
Spillane, Tyler 11 100 Fly 42 49.99 393 100 Breast 16 53.61 651 200 Breast 32 2:00.78 523
Leach, Kyle P SR 3 50 Free 31 20.04 618 100 Fly 22 47.5 623 100 Free 33 43.98 624
Scheuermann, No 3 200 IM 43 1:49.63 514 100 Fly 23 48.01 580 200 Fly 24 1:46.44 591
Windle, Calvin 0 500 Free 38 4:25.57 579 200 Free 28 1:35.83 657 100 Free 48 44.85 538
Whittington, Wi 0 50 Free 29 19.97 631 200 Free 49 1:37.95 561 100 Free 39 44.3 594
Florea, Dane C SR 0 400 IM 34 3:55.83 480 200 Fly 35 1:48.73 500 1650 Free 32 15:45.02 392
Oliver, Cade M 0 400 IM 26 3:51.44 568 100 Back 25 48.59 531 200 Back 26 1:45.43 575
Moore, Alex A SR 0 50 Free 30 20.01 624 100 Fly 27 48.04 578 100 Free 46 44.7 554
Himsieh, Jibran 0 500 Free 45 4:30.4 490 200 Free 58 1:40.91 404 1650 Free 28 15:30.66 477

Kentucky

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Zhang, Mingli SR 72 3 mtr Diving 9 352.25 1 mtr Diving 4 355.2 Platform Diving 4 394.6
Romero, Rodrigo JR 53 3 mtr Diving 6 375.9 1 mtr Diving 17 278.5 Platform Diving 9 332.35
Berg, Max SO 43 50 Free 14 19.75 673 200 Free 10 1:33.99 738 100 Free 14 43.13 703
Rosely, Zane T SO 43 400 IM 7 3:46.35 658 200 Fly 18 1:45.03 641 1650 Free 14 15:06.51 606
Wilby, Mason J SR 39 200 Fly 3 1:40.15 820 200 Back 15 1:44.26 614
Caruso, Nichola FR 31 500 Free 13 4:18.73 692 200 Free 47 1:37.65 575 1650 Free 10 15:00.4 635
Clark, Jakob D JR 30 500 Free 14 4:20.21 668 200 Free 24 1:36.67 620 1650 Free 11 15:04.55 615
Duncan, Sam SO 24 3 mtr Diving 12 326.25 1 mtr Diving 25 259.4 Platform Diving 17 277.55
Barker, Kyle W SR 20 200 IM 22 1:45.98 648 400 IM 30 3:52.14 555 200 Breast 10 1:54.84 703
Mussler, Jackso FR 19 500 Free 41 4:26.88 556 200 Fly 10 1:44.19 670 200 Back 23 1:44.94 592
Rosipal, Adam SR 16 500 Free 15 4:21.14 653 200 Free 41 1:37.26 593 1650 Free 21 15:15.08 563
Martin Roig, Vi FR 3 50 Free 46 20.43 537 200 Free 22 1:35.7 663 100 Free 35 44.05 618
Ellett, Timmy S JR 1 200 IM 34 1:47.44 597 400 IM 24 3:52.03 557 200 Fly 33 1:48.28 519
Miller, Henry S JR 0 200 IM 47 1:52.22 404 100 Breast 28 55.45 513 200 Breast 26 1:58.45 597
Belair, Michael FR 0 50 Free 55 20.77 459 100 Back 33 50.01 413 100 Free 49 45.05 517
Blake, Daniel J SR 0 500 Free 43 4:28.66 523 200 Free 55 1:39.33 490 1650 Free 27 15:29.08 486
Drouillard, Coo SO 0 100 Fly 39 49.81 411 200 Fly 40 1:50.47 425
Russell, Mac C FR 0 50 Free 59 21.11 376 100 Fly 43 51.41 262 100 Free 51 45.65 449
Gordon, John Mi JR 0 200 Free 56 1:39.55 479 100 Back 32 49.45 461 200 Back 30 1:46.14 549
Tyler, Cooper M FR 0 500 Free 48 4:36.68 364 200 Free 59 1:41.32 381 1650 Free 34 16:11.8 242
Hamilton, Jack FR 0 500 Free 39 4:25.6 579 400 IM 27 3:51.51 567 200 Back 27 1:45.56 570

LSU

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Celaya Hernande 91 3 mtr Diving 1 459.75 1 mtr Diving 3 404.25 Platform Diving 1 430.55
Curry, Brooks V JR 88 50 Free 2 18.67 906 200 Free 2 1:31.39 870 100 Free 1 40.99 937
Abadia Garcia, FR 53 3 mtr Diving 8 360.2 1 mtr Diving 6 336.9 Platform Diving 18 277.4
Mason, Mitch K SO 23 200 IM 35 1:47.45 597 100 Breast 7 52.46 733 200 Breast 29 1:58.95 582
Hassling, Emil SO 15 200 IM 12 1:44.74 690 200 Free 31 1:36.25 639 100 Free 32 43.97 625
Curtis, Griffin FR 7 200 IM 32 1:47.13 608 100 Back 21 48.03 575 200 Back 22 1:44.09 620
Danielewicz, Za FR 5 3 mtr Diving 22 285.4 1 mtr Diving 27 253.25 Platform Diving 23 240.95
Toepfer, Nichol FR 2 50 Free 52 20.51 519 100 Back 23 48.66 526 200 Back 33 1:48.19 471
Parrott, Aaron JR 1 50 Free 65 21.99 184 100 Breast 24 54.33 599 200 Breast 35 2:01.85 486
Adrian, Spencer JR 0 50 Free 40 20.26 574 200 Free 33 1:36.38 633 100 Free 29 43.91 631
Glenn, Kevin C FR 0 100 Fly 40 49.85 407 100 Back 29 48.71 522 200 Back 28 1:45.85 560
Boylan, David D JR 0 200 IM 41 1:48.41 562 400 IM 37 4:05.45 268 200 Fly 36 1:48.78 498
Spradley, Tommy JR 0 50 Free 58 21.09 381 100 Fly 32 48.75 514 100 Free 52 46.75 322
Rogers, Gavin J FR 0 500 Free 47 4:36.58 366 100 Fly 36 49.12 478 200 Fly 27 1:46.99 570
Hausdorf, Brend FR 0 500 Free 50 4:40.12 297 400 IM 38 4:08.14 215 1650 Free 33 16:11.23 245
Thompson, Joel SO 0 500 Free 46 4:30.64 485 200 Free 45 1:37.59 578 100 Free 50 45.2 500
Vikstrom, Isak JR 0 500 Free 44 4:29.04 516 400 IM 32 3:54.37 510 1650 Free 29 15:36.49 442
Jannasch, Jack SR 0 50 Free 36 20.13 600 100 Free 27 43.83 638
Norman, Julian JR 0 500 Free 49 4:39.58 307 400 IM 35 3:58.89 412 200 Fly 34 1:48.54 508
Warmbier, Ryan FR 0 500 Free 42 4:27.08 552 200 Free 52 1:38.27 545 200 Fly 39 1:50.26 435
Dickerson, Ezra FR 0 50 Free 62 21.45 295 100 Breast 30 56.61 417 200 Breast 37 2:07.56 287
Henderson, Jame SO 0 100 Fly 41 49.88 404 100 Back 27 48.62 529 200 Back 29 1:45.87 559

South Carolina

Year Points Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power Event Place Time Power
Vazquez Bas, Ma JR 53 3 mtr Diving 15 324.35 1 mtr Diving 13 301.95 Platform Diving 3 403.95
Shperkin, Mark JR 31.5 50 Free 10 19.47 727 100 Fly 35 49.05 485 100 Free 12 42.97 718
Groters, Patric JR 30 200 IM 17 1:43.77 723 400 IM 18 3:47.17 644 200 Back 13 1:43.24 647
Laitarovsky, Mi FR 22 50 Free 42 20.31 565 100 Fly 29 48.19 564 100 Back 8 46.34 696
Claus, Alex M SR 18 3 mtr Diving 17 310.95 1 mtr Diving 21 269.15 Platform Diving 20 261.95
Davila, Rafael SR 17 500 Free 23 4:22.7 628 200 Free 53 1:38.49 534 1650 Free 12 15:04.88 614
Daniels, Connor SO 17 500 Free 19 4:20.2 668 200 Free 30 1:36.24 639 200 Fly 16 1:45.65 619
Costin, Phil SR 12 50 Free 34 20.08 612 200 Free 16 1:35.19 685 100 Free 24 44.23 601
Massey, Luke D SR 8 50 Free 57 21.04 393 100 Breast 19 53.06 689 200 Breast 23 1:57.34 630
Ross, AJ J GR 5 50 Free 20 19.72 679 200 Free 25 1:35.45 674 100 Free 25 43.72 648
DeVore, Luke E JR 3 200 IM 44 1:49.75 509 100 Fly 31 48.3 555 200 Fly 22 1:45.72 617
Gropper, Guy JR 2 50 Free 24 20.1 606 100 Fly 24 49.3 461
Hanke, Sam W SO 1 50 Free 61 21.37 313 100 Back 24 48.71 522 200 Back 32 1:46.77 526
Allison, Chase JR 0 200 IM 45 1:49.86 505 400 IM 31 3:53.87 520 200 Breast 34 2:01.18 509
Ratzlaff, Mac S FR 0 500 Free 35 4:23.91 608 200 Free 51 1:38.21 548 200 Fly 37 1:48.84 496
Faber, Hendrik GR 0 500 Free 40 4:25.69 577 400 IM 36 3:59.37 401 1650 Free 31 15:43.85 399
Yip, Jordan JR 0 100 Fly 30 48.28 557 200 Fly 32 1:47.95 532 200 Breast 25 1:58.21 605
Kerns, Liam W FR 0 50 Free 63 21.66 248 100 Breast 25 54.74 569 200 Breast 28 1:58.86 585
Martin, Ethan R FR 0 50 Free 42 20.31 565 200 Free 40 1:37.18 597 100 Free 37 44.28 596
West, Daniel N SO 0 50 Free 60 21.29 332 100 Breast 26 54.78 566 200 Breast 33 2:01.00 516
Novoszath, Tama GR 0 500 Free 32 4:23.56 613 200 Free 46 1:37.61 577 1650 Free 30 15:37.41 437
Wade, Alex C SR 0 50 Free 56 20.93 420 100 Breast 29 55.69 494 200 Breast 36 2:03.47 429

 

