Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Breakdown: ALL Things College Conference Meets

Comments: 1

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we cover all of the Power-5 Conference Championships that occurred last weekend plus international news including an ongoing ISL/FINA lawsuit and what Aussie Olympic stars are doing this spring. View full list to topics below:

  • 0:50 SEC Women
  • 4:29 SEC Men 8:27 ACC Women
  • 16:48 Big Ten Women
  • 20:29 ACC Men
  • 24:48 ISL/FINA Lawsuit

SINK or SWIM

  • 32:36 After Cal/Stanford Dual, can Stanford men crack Top 6 at NCAAs?
  • 35:28 Will Lilly King‘s 200 Breast record of 2:02.60 fall at NCAAs?
  • 36:55 Without Some Big Stars, will 2022 Budapest World Champs still have the same hype?
  • 40:00 Can Kaylee McKeown Repeat her Monster times from last weekend this summer?
  • 42:27 Can NC State men crack Top 2 at NCAAs?

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ghost
1 minute ago

Peanut Gallery

SEC-you didn’t mention UF men won by almost 500 points without 2 studs!!! Braden mentioned UGA men beating Stanford possibly. That could be just based on the Big 3 (Sates, Magahey and Luca) but other than their 800 free relay, they might not got any other relays into the A finals. And don’t see many other UGA swimmers getting many points. How many points can 3 guys score?
In the women’s side of SEC, I think the conference isn’t as strong at the top end as it once was! I don’t think any will be Top 5 at NCAAs.

ACC-UVA women=versatile. Someone mentioned Kate having to choose between 100 free and 200 breast but hardly anyone mentions… Read more »

Last edited 17 seconds ago by Ghost
0
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!