SwimSwam Breakdown: ALL Things College Conference Meets

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we cover all of the Power-5 Conference Championships that occurred last weekend plus international news including an ongoing ISL/FINA lawsuit and what Aussie Olympic stars are doing this spring. View full list to topics below:
- 0:50 SEC Women
- 4:29 SEC Men 8:27 ACC Women
- 16:48 Big Ten Women
- 20:29 ACC Men
- 24:48 ISL/FINA Lawsuit
SINK or SWIM
- 32:36 After Cal/Stanford Dual, can Stanford men crack Top 6 at NCAAs?
- 35:28 Will Lilly King‘s 200 Breast record of 2:02.60 fall at NCAAs?
- 36:55 Without Some Big Stars, will 2022 Budapest World Champs still have the same hype?
- 40:00 Can Kaylee McKeown Repeat her Monster times from last weekend this summer?
- 42:27 Can NC State men crack Top 2 at NCAAs?
Peanut Gallery
SEC-you didn’t mention UF men won by almost 500 points without 2 studs!!! Braden mentioned UGA men beating Stanford possibly. That could be just based on the Big 3 (Sates, Magahey and Luca) but other than their 800 free relay, they might not got any other relays into the A finals. And don’t see many other UGA swimmers getting many points. How many points can 3 guys score?
In the women’s side of SEC, I think the conference isn’t as strong at the top end as it once was! I don’t think any will be Top 5 at NCAAs.
ACC-UVA women=versatile. Someone mentioned Kate having to choose between 100 free and 200 breast but hardly anyone mentions… Read more »