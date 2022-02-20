Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jordan Crooks Leads Off Free Relay in 41.44; #1 Division I Freshman All-Time

by Anya Pelshaw 3

February 19th, 2022 College, SEC

After becoming the #4 freshman of all-time in the 100 freestyle earlier in night 5 of the SEC Championships, Jordan Crooks swam even faster while leading off Tennessee’s 400 freestyle relay. Crooks split a 41.44 which now places him at #1 for Division I freshman of all-time.

All-Time Fastest NCAA Freshman in the Men’s 100 Yard Free:

  1. Jordan Crooks, Tennessee- 41.44 (2022)
  2. Jimmy Feigen (2009)/Danny Krueger (2019), Texas- 41.49
  1. Tie
  2. Matt King, Alabama- 41.63 (2021)
  3. Bjorn Seeliger, Berkeley- 41.65 (2021)
  4. Adam Chaney, Florida- 41.74 (2021)
  5. Brooks Curry, LSU – 41.81 (2020)
  6. Matt Brownstead, UVA- 41.87 (2021)
  7. Vlad Morozov, USC- 41.88 (2011)
  8. Caeleb Dressel, Florida- 41.90 (2015)

Crooks helped lead Tennessee to a second place finish in the 400 freestyle relay in a final time of 2:48.46. Crooks had the second-fastest flat start as only LSU’s Brooks Curry was faster leading off in a 41.42.

This swim for Crooks re-broke his Tennessee school record which he set earlier in the night.

Earlier in the night, Crooks was second in the 100 freestyle in a time of 41.64. He was second behind LSU sophomore Brooks Curry who won in a time of 40.99. That time put Curry at #1 in the NCAA this season.

As said earlier, although Crooks is slightly older than the average freshman after delaying his enrollment a year, it is not completely out of the ordinary for a 19 years and 9 months year old to still be a freshman.

3
VFL
19 minutes ago

Incredible breakthrough meet. He and Caribé are gonna be a helluva sprint group!

SEC
39 minutes ago

He’s a bad man

swim4fun
40 minutes ago

Medley relay? 41 100 bk is fastest all time, by a wide margin😉

