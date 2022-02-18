Riley Gaines Smashes SEC Record in 200 Fly, Swims 1:51.51

2022 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Riley Gaines secured the SEC record in the 200 fly, swimming a 1:51.51 to topple Dakota Luther’s time of 1:52.04, set at the SEC Championships in 2021. Gaines’ time is also a Kentucky school record and an SEC meet record.

Gaines dropped over three seconds from her prelims time, and she finished 1st, a redemption from finishing 4th in the event at last year’s SECs. Luther, swimming for Georgia, finished 2nd, and would’ve lowered her own record if not for Gaines’ performance. Gaines beat Luther by just .14.

Riley Gaines (2022 SECs) 200 Fly Splits Dakota Luther (2021 SECs) 200 Fly Splits 25.46 25.16 27.81 28.41 28.72 28.86 29.52 29.61 Total: 1:51.51 Total: 1:52.04

Gaines is now the 12th-fastest performer ever in the event, and the top swimmer in the NCAA in the event this season, ahead of NCAA reigning champion in the event, Olivia Carter. Gaines’ time would have earned her 2nd at NCAAs last year, behind Carter’s 1:51.33. Gaines didn’t make finals in the event last season.

Ella Eastin currently holds the top time ever in the event with her 1:49.51.

Earlier Friday afternoon, Gaines was named the SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year in women’s swimming and diving. She has a 3.876 cumulative GPA and plans to attend grad school after graduating in the spring–she is the 4th SEC Scholar-Athlete for the program.

Her SEC meet thus far has also been successful, as Gaines broke her own school record in the 200 free to defend her title as SEC Champion. She was also part of the 2nd-place 800 free relay and 3rd-place 200 medley relay.