2022 Ivy League Women’s Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 Women’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

Women’s 1000 Freestyle – Timed Final

Ivy League Record: 9:33.43 – Alicia Aemisegger (2008)

Ivy Championships Record: 9:33.43 – Alicia Aemisegger (2008)

Podium:

Catherine Buroker, Penn – 9:43.54 Anna Sofia Kalandadze, Penn – 9:50.05 Aziza Ganihanova, Columbia – 9:53.92 Grace Giddings, Penn – 9:57.15 Ashley Loomis, Yale – 9:57.92 Sara Barrett, Brown – 9:58.96 Carlie Rose, Harvard – 9:59.40 Amelia Girotto, Penn – 10:02.02

Sarah Minnigh of Dartmouth beat teammate Christina Cianciolo, 10:08.65 to 10:14.50, in the first heat. Harvard’s Carlie Rose won heat 2 in 9:59.40, dropping 16 seconds off her seed time. 2020 runner-up Catherine Buroker of Penn secured the event win in the final heat, going 9:43.54.

Women’s 400 Individual Medley – Finals

Ivy League Record: 4:06.15 – Alicia Aemisegger, Princeton (2009)

Ivy Championships Record: 4:06.15 – Alicia Aemisegger, Princeton (2009)

NCAA A Standard: 4:03.62

NCAA B Standard: 4:17.30

Podium:

Defending champion Felicia Pasadyn of Harvard blew away the field, dropping 3 seconds from her morning swim to win in 4:10.45. Teammate Mikki Thompson used a strong back half to take second place in 4:14.14. Columbia’s Mary Pruden moved into second place during the breaststroke leg and held on through the freestyle to finish third with 4:15.00. Princeton’s Ellie Marquardt passed Harvard’s Erin Cavanagh over the final 25 yards to take fourth. Her teammate Jess Yeager finished sixth. Yale’s Paoletti sisters finished seventh and eighth.

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Finals

Ivy League Record: 51.57 – Alex Forrester (Yale)

Ivy Championships Record: 51.57 – Alex Forrester (Yale)

NCAA A Standard: 50.92

NCAA B Standard: 53.76

Podium: