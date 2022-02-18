Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 Ivy League Women’s Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 Women’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships

 

Women’s 1000 Freestyle – Timed Final

  • Ivy League Record: 9:33.43 – Alicia Aemisegger (2008)
  • Ivy Championships Record: 9:33.43 – Alicia Aemisegger (2008)

Podium:

  1. Catherine Buroker, Penn – 9:43.54
  2. Anna Sofia Kalandadze, Penn – 9:50.05
  3. Aziza Ganihanova, Columbia – 9:53.92
  4. Grace Giddings, Penn – 9:57.15
  5. Ashley Loomis, Yale – 9:57.92
  6. Sara Barrett, Brown – 9:58.96
  7. Carlie Rose, Harvard – 9:59.40
  8. Amelia Girotto, Penn – 10:02.02

Sarah Minnigh of Dartmouth beat teammate Christina Cianciolo, 10:08.65 to 10:14.50, in the first heat. Harvard’s Carlie Rose won heat 2 in 9:59.40, dropping 16 seconds off her seed time. 2020 runner-up Catherine Buroker of Penn secured the event win in the final heat, going 9:43.54.

Women’s 400 Individual Medley – Finals

  • Ivy League Record: 4:06.15 – Alicia Aemisegger, Princeton (2009)
  • Ivy Championships Record: 4:06.15 – Alicia Aemisegger, Princeton (2009)
  • NCAA A Standard: 4:03.62
  • NCAA B Standard: 4:17.30

Podium:

  1. Felicia Pasadyn, Harvard – 4:10.45
  2. Mikki Thompson, Harvard – 4:14.14
  3. Mary Pruden, Columbia – 4:15.00
  4. Ellie Marquardt, Princeton – 4:16.15
  5. Erin Cavanagh, Harvard – 4:16.24
  6. Jess Yeager, Princeton – 4:17.94
  7. Olivia Paoletti, Yale – 4:18.48
  8. Isabella Paoletti, Yale – 4:25.46

Defending champion Felicia Pasadyn of Harvard blew away the field, dropping 3 seconds from her morning swim to win in 4:10.45. Teammate Mikki Thompson used a strong back half to take second place in 4:14.14. Columbia’s Mary Pruden moved into second place during the breaststroke leg and held on through the freestyle to finish third with 4:15.00. Princeton’s Ellie Marquardt passed Harvard’s Erin Cavanagh over the final 25 yards to take fourth. Her teammate Jess Yeager finished sixth. Yale’s Paoletti sisters finished seventh and eighth.

Women’s 100 Butterfly – Finals

  • Ivy League Record: 51.57 – Alex Forrester (Yale)
  • Ivy Championships Record: 51.57 – Alex Forrester (Yale)
  • NCAA A Standard: 50.92
  • NCAA B Standard: 53.76

Podium:

 

 

