2022 Ivy League Women’s Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 Women’s Ivy League Swimming & Diving Championships
- Wednesday, February 16 – Saturday, February 19, 2022
- Prelims 11:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM
- Blodgett Pool, Harvard University, Boston MA
- Defending Champions: Princeton University (results)
Women’s 1000 Freestyle – Timed Final
- Ivy League Record: 9:33.43 – Alicia Aemisegger (2008)
- Ivy Championships Record: 9:33.43 – Alicia Aemisegger (2008)
Podium:
- Catherine Buroker, Penn – 9:43.54
- Anna Sofia Kalandadze, Penn – 9:50.05
- Aziza Ganihanova, Columbia – 9:53.92
- Grace Giddings, Penn – 9:57.15
- Ashley Loomis, Yale – 9:57.92
- Sara Barrett, Brown – 9:58.96
- Carlie Rose, Harvard – 9:59.40
- Amelia Girotto, Penn – 10:02.02
Sarah Minnigh of Dartmouth beat teammate Christina Cianciolo, 10:08.65 to 10:14.50, in the first heat. Harvard’s Carlie Rose won heat 2 in 9:59.40, dropping 16 seconds off her seed time. 2020 runner-up Catherine Buroker of Penn secured the event win in the final heat, going 9:43.54.
Women’s 400 Individual Medley – Finals
- Ivy League Record: 4:06.15 – Alicia Aemisegger, Princeton (2009)
- Ivy Championships Record: 4:06.15 – Alicia Aemisegger, Princeton (2009)
- NCAA A Standard: 4:03.62
- NCAA B Standard: 4:17.30
Podium:
- Felicia Pasadyn, Harvard – 4:10.45
- Mikki Thompson, Harvard – 4:14.14
- Mary Pruden, Columbia – 4:15.00
- Ellie Marquardt, Princeton – 4:16.15
- Erin Cavanagh, Harvard – 4:16.24
- Jess Yeager, Princeton – 4:17.94
- Olivia Paoletti, Yale – 4:18.48
- Isabella Paoletti, Yale – 4:25.46
Defending champion Felicia Pasadyn of Harvard blew away the field, dropping 3 seconds from her morning swim to win in 4:10.45. Teammate Mikki Thompson used a strong back half to take second place in 4:14.14. Columbia’s Mary Pruden moved into second place during the breaststroke leg and held on through the freestyle to finish third with 4:15.00. Princeton’s Ellie Marquardt passed Harvard’s Erin Cavanagh over the final 25 yards to take fourth. Her teammate Jess Yeager finished sixth. Yale’s Paoletti sisters finished seventh and eighth.
Women’s 100 Butterfly – Finals
- Ivy League Record: 51.57 – Alex Forrester (Yale)
- Ivy Championships Record: 51.57 – Alex Forrester (Yale)
- NCAA A Standard: 50.92
- NCAA B Standard: 53.76
Podium: