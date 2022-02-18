Adam Chaney Lowers Lochte’s 16-Year-Old Florida Record In 100 Back – 44.51

2022 SEC SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Florida sophomore Adam Chaney lowered one of the oldest Gator swimming records on the books Friday night at the SEC Championships, breaking the team’s all-time mark in the men’s 100 backstroke previously held by 12-time Olympic medalist Ryan Lochte.

Chaney blasted his way to a time of 44.51 in the SEC final, winning the conference title in the event after finishing in the runner-up position as a freshman.

Chaney’s time breaks Lochte’s previous Florida record of 44.60, set at the 2006 NCAA Championships. That swim by Lochte previously stood as almost the oldest in Gator history, with his 200 back record of 1:37.68 set at that same meet 16 years ago.

Lochte was a sensational NCAA swimmer during his time with the Gators, winning six individual national titles and breaking multiple U.S. Open Records during his career that spanned from 2002 to 2006.

For Chaney, he really exploded in the 100 back during his freshman year at Florida, bringing his best time from 47.10 to 44.99 at the 2021 SECs leading off the 400 medley relay (taking second in the individual final in 45.29).

At NCAAs, he further lowered his best time down to 44.74 to win the consolation final and place ninth.

This season, Chaney now takes over the top time in the NCAA, moving past NC State’s Kacper Stokowski (44.79), and is now the 13th-fastest performer in history.

Chaney also led off Florida’s meet record-setting 200 medley relay with one of the fastest 50 back times ever on Tuesday (20.32), and placed third individually earlier in the meet in the 50 free (18.81).