Nicolas Albiero Swims 1:37.92 200 Fly, No. 2 All-Time and ACC Record

2022 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Robert Gibbs contributed reporting.

Nicolas Albiero is now the 2nd-fastest 200 flyer, ever, thanks to his ACC record-breaking swim Friday night in the 200 fly (1:37.92).

Only Jack Conger, with his 1:37.35, is faster than the Louisville grad student, who won the event during the fourth night of the ACC Championships. Notably, Albiero beat Joseph Schooling‘s 1:37.97.

Conger’s 200 Fly Splits (2017 NCAAs) Albiero’s 200 Fly Splits (2022 ACCs) 21.65 21.87 24.13 24.61 25.09 25.15 26.48 26.29 Total: 1:37.35 Total: 1:37.92

Albiero also defeated Andreas Vazaios 2018 ACC record, which was 1:38.65. Albier’s win marks the first time a swimmer has won five conference titles in the same event, thanks to an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19.

Albiero’s race was textbook good, as he nailed his turns and underwaters for an easy finish ahead of 2nd-place Antani Ivanov, who swam a 1:39.73.

Albiero is the reigning NCAA champion in the event, swimming a 1:38.64 last season. He was named ACC Swimmer of the Year during his senior year. The son of Louisville head coach Arthur Albiero returned as a captain for the 2021-22 season, after helping the men capture their 3rd-ever NCAA title in the 2020-21 season.

Currently, Albiero is the fastest in the NCAA, though Georgia’s Luca Urlando has the No. 2 time with his 1:39.00, which won Urlando the SEC title on the same night. Matt Sates came in 2nd with a time of 1:39.88 at SEC championships, making him the 3rd-fastest in the NCAA.