2019 World Championships: Pancake Hot Take – Day 8 Finals

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

We are now in the thick of the 2019 World Championships, and to make sure you’re up to speed with all the action, we’re giving you a video recap of what we think of the racing. This is Pancake Hot Take, where we rate the overall racing of every Finals Session on a scale of 1-5 pancakes, and give you our highlights from each night.

Although Day 8 started out a little sluggish in terms of times, it ended with such a rush, giving us 2 amazing races back-to-back, including 2 world records in the final heat of the competition. For that, I think Day 5 deserves…

5 PANCAKES!!!

Let’s get into it.

Race of the Day : Women’s 400 medley relay. Regan Smith crushes the 100 back world record on the lead-off going 57.57, then Lilly King , Kelsi Dahlia , and Simone Manuel follow suit, Manuel and Dahlia dropping lifetime-best splits, to decimate the world record by 1.15 seconds in 3:50.40.

: Women’s 400 medley relay. crushes the 100 back world record on the lead-off going 57.57, then , , and follow suit, Manuel and Dahlia dropping lifetime-best splits, to decimate the world record by 1.15 seconds in 3:50.40. Surprise of the Day : Men’s 400 medley relay. The US looked in control with 100 meters to go, but Duncan Scott had other plans, throwing down a 46.14 anchor split to pass by Nathan Adrian and reap gold for Great Britain, marking the first time in history since the 400 medley relay became an event that the US has lost in a head-to-head battle.

: Men’s 400 medley relay. The US looked in control with 100 meters to go, but had other plans, throwing down a 46.14 anchor split to pass by Nathan Adrian and reap gold for Great Britain, marking the first time in history since the 400 medley relay became an event that the US has lost in a head-to-head battle. Syrup on Top : Simone Manuel winning the 50 free in 24.05. The time isn’t her best, but it makes a clean sweep for Manuel in the 50-100, marking the first time she’s ever done that in international competition. It also leaves her with 7 medals, the most any woman has ever won at a world championships.

That’s it for 2019 World Championships Pancake Hot Take! But stay tuned for more big meets, we just may be coming at you with more pancakes. Until then… stay hungry.

