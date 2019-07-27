2019 World Championships: Pancake Hot Take – Day 7 Finals

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
We are now in the thick of the 2019 World Championships, and to make sure you’re up to speed with all the action, we’re giving you a video recap of what we think of the racing. This is Pancake Hot Take, where we rate the overall racing of every Finals Session on a scale of 1-5 pancakes, and give you our highlights from each night.
Let’s be honest. We all knew Day 7 was going to be a far cry from Day 6’s 6 pancakes. But let’s recognize that until yesterday, the times that were put up today would have made me need to change my pants. And for that, I’m giving Day 7…
4 PANCAKES
Let’s get into it.
- Race of the Day: Women’s 800 freestyle. Katie Ledecky pulling out a gusty win against an on-fire Simona Quadarella was thrilling to watch, and shows just how tough Ledecky is when the cards are stacked against her.
- Surprise of the Day: There weren’t too many surprises in the individual races, but I did find it odd that Australia chose to go with Bronte Campbell over Cate to anchor the mixed 4×100 free relay. Bronte threw down a 52.3 to Simone’s 52.00, securing the gold and world record for the US. Considering Cate Campbell‘s previous anchor splits at this meet of 51.4 and 51.1, it’s feasible to see the Australians winning had she been on the squad.
- Syrup on Top: Caeleb Dressel makes it 4-for-4 in individual golds, a clean sweep of his program. He successfully defended both his title in the 50 free (american record, 21.04) and 100 fly (49.66, #2 time all-time). With the win in the mixed 4×100 free relay, Dressel ties his world champs record for 3 golds in a single session, and stays on track to tie his (and Phelps’) record of 7 golds at a single championships.
Stay tuned for Pancake Hot Takes every day after finals. And until then… stay hungry.
