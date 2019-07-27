Americans Lead Record Charge With World Mark In Mixed Free Relay

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The United States won their third consecutive World Championship title in the mixed 400 free relay, breaking the world record in a time of 3:19.40.

The team of Caeleb Dressel, Zach Apple, Mallory Comerford and Simone Manuel came together to take out the previous mark of 3:19.60, set at the 2017 Championships by Dressel, Comerford, Manuel and Nathan Adrian.

Adrian, who swam on the prelim relay this year, was also a member of the 2015 team which won the inaugural mixed free relay at the World Championships. He, along with Manuel, Ryan Lochte and Missy Franklin set the world record back in Kazan in a time of 3:23.05.

SPLIT COMPARISON

The record came down by leaps and bounds in Budapest, as they broke the 2015 mark by almost three and a half seconds, and now they chop two more tenths off.

Dressel and Apple combined to be 0.03 quicker than Dressel and Adrian two years ago, and Comerford was just 0.01 slower than she was. The difference came on the anchor leg, as Manuel brought her split down from 52.18 in Budapest to 52.00.

US, 2015 Worlds US, 2017 Worlds US, 2019 Worlds Lochte – 48.79 Dressel – 47.22 Dressel – 47.34 Adrian – 47.29 Adrian – 47.49 Apple – 47.34 Manuel – 53.66 Comerford – 52.71 Comerford – 52.72 Franklin – 53.31 Manuel – 52.18 Manuel – 52.00 3:23.05 3:19.60 3:19.40

After his wins in the 50 free and 100 fly, this victory gives Dressel three gold medals in a single session, tying his record set two years ago where he won the same three events. He also now owns six gold and one silver medal for the meet.

OTHER RECORDS

In addition to the world record, there were four other standards lowered during the Championship final.

The Australians took silver in a Commonwealth, Oceanic and National Record, Japan broke the Asian Record, and Canada and Russia also added National Records.

COMMONWEALTH RECORD

Bronte Campbell was the only returnee from the previous record from 2014, as Kyle Chalmers, Clyde Lewis and Emma McKeon joined her to knock over three seconds from the time and join the U.S. as the only countries to ever crack 3:20.

Chalmers led off in 47.37, the second-fastest lead-off behind Dressel, while McKeon’s 52.06 split was the third-fastest among women.

They opted to leave Cate, the silver medalist in the individual 100 free, off of the squad.

AUS, 2014 AUS, 2019 Worlds D’Orsogna – 49.65 Chalmers – 47.37 C.Campbell – 52.83 Lewis – 48.18 Magnussen – 47.29 McKeon – 52.06 B.Campbell – 53.52 B.Campbell – 52.36 3:23.29 3:19.97

CANADIAN RECORD

Penny Oleksiak tied Manuel for the top female split in the field at 52.00 as the Canadians took over a second off their previous National Record set in 2017. They won bronze in Budapest but ended up fourth here after getting edged by France (3:22.11).

CAN, 2017 Worlds CAN, 2019 Worlds Kisil – 48.51 Thormeyer – 48.84 Acevedo – 48.68 Kisil – 48.58 Van Landeghem – 53.25 Ruck – 53.12 Oleksiak – 53.11 Oleksiak – 52.00 3:23.55 3:22.54

RUSSIAN RECORD

Russia took almost two seconds off their previous National Record to place fifth in 3:22.72, with Vlad Morozov registering the fastest split in the field at 47.31. Vladislav Grinev was almost a full second off his personal best on the lead-off leg.

RUS, 2018 Euros RUS, 2019 Worlds Kolesnikov – 48.45 Grinev – 48.42 Grinev – 47.69 Morozov – 47.31 Kameneva – 53.90 Kameneva – 52.95 Openysheva – 54.46 Ustinova – 54.04 3:24.50 3:22.72

ASIAN RECORD

Despite the absence of Rikako Ikee, who is undergoing treatment for leukaemia, Japan got under their Asian mark from two years ago by 0.11. Katsumi Nakamura and Katsuhiro Matsumoto combined to be 0.66 seconds quicker on the front half than they were in Budapest.