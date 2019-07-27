Sarah Köhler Takes Down 32-Year-Old German Record in 800 Free

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Germany’s Sarah Köhler took fourth overall in the finals of the women’s 800 free at the 2019 FINA World Championships Saturday night in Gwangju, taking down a record seven years older than she is.

Köhler, 25, went 8:16.43, taking four seconds off her previous best of 8:20.53 from 2018. She shaved more than three seconds off the prior German record, set by Anke Möhring at 8:19.53 in 1987.

The 2016 Olympian Köhler was 8:22.95 in prelims, which made her the No. 6 seed heading into finals. Katie Ledecky took gold Saturday in 8:13.58, Simona Quadrella was second in 8:14.99, and Ariarne Titmus was third in 8:15.70.

Earlier in the meet, Köhler obliterated the German record in the 1500 free and dropped nine second from her lifetime best to take silver behind Quadrella in the Ledecky-less final. She was 15:57.85 in prelims and 15:48.83 in finals. She was also part of Germany’s gold medal performance in the open water team event before the pool racing started.