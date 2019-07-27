Quadarella Becomes 4th Fastest In History With Italian Record In Women’s 800

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

After taking full advantage of Katie Ledecky’s absence by winning the women’s 1500 earlier in the competition, Italian Simona Quadarella gave the American all she could handle in the final of the 800 freestyle.

Ledecky held the lead early, but Quadarella came up to challenge, overtaking her at the 450m mark. She held the slight lead through the final turn, but the three-time defending champion refused to be denied as Ledecky closed in 29.19 to win gold in 8:13.58.

The 20-year-old Quadarella touched second in a time of 8:14.99, breaking her Italian National Record of 8:16.45 set at the 2018 European Championships where she won gold.

SPLIT COMPARISON

Relative to her swim last summer in Glasgow, Quadarella was faster on every length through the 450, and then slower on the last seven 50s.

Quadarella, 2018 Euros Quadarella, 2019 Worlds 29.19 28.85 1:00.24 (31.05) 59.49 (30.64) 1:31.52 (31.28) 1:30.38 (30.89) 2:02.79 (31.27) 2:01.33 (30.95) 2:34.53 (31.74) 2:32.23 (30.90) 3:05.93 (31.40) 3:03.31 (31.08) 3:37.46 (31.53) 2:34.24 (30.93) 4:08.63 (31.17) 4:05.38 (31.14) 4:39.81 (31.18) 4:36.33 (30.95) 5:10.78 (30.97) 5:07.68 (31.35) 5:41.85 (31.07) 5:38.78 (31.10) 6:13.04 (31.19) 6:10.15 (31.37) 6:44.35 (31.31) 6:41.62 (31.47) 7:15.63 (31.28) 7:13.35 (31.73) 7:46.97 (31.34) 7:44.21 (30.86) 8:16.45 (29.48) 8:14.99 (30.78)

In addition to the National Record, the new 1500 World Champion also jumps up from 10th into fourth all-time in this event. It was also the 28th fastest performance in history.

ALL-TIME PERFORMERS, WOMEN’S 800 FREE

Katie Ledecky (USA), 8:04.79 – 2016 Rebecca Adlington (GBR), 8:14.10 – 2008 Wang Jianjiahe (CHN), 8:14.64 – 2019 Simona Quadarella (ITA), 8:14.99 – 2019 Li Bingjie (CHN), 8:15.46 – 2017 Jazz Carlin (GBR), 8:15.54 – 2014 Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 8:15.70 – 2019 Lotte Friis (DEN), 8:15.92 – 2009 Janet Evans (USA), 8:16.33 – 1989 Boglarka Kapas (HUN), 8:16.37 – 2016

Ariarne Titmus also cracked the top-10 all-time in the race, claiming bronze in 8:15.70 for a new Australian Record.