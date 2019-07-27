Dressel Repeats In 100 Fly, Hits 49.66 For #2 Swim In History

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

One day after breaking a 10-year-old world record in the men’s 100 fly, Caeleb Dressel backed it up by winning the gold medal with the second-fastest swim in history.

Dressel claimed the final in a time of 49.66, just shy of his 49.50 from the semi-finals. He bumps his 50.36 from the Swim Meet of Champions last month out of the all-time top-10, as he still owns six of the top-10 swims ever, but now also seven of the fastest 11.

After becoming the first swimmer ever with multiple sub-50 swims yesterday, he’s now the first to do it three times.

ALL-TIME PERFORMANCES, MEN’S 100 FLY:

Defending his title from 2017, Dressel becomes the fourth man in history to repeat in this event. He joins Ian Crocker (2003-2005), Michael Phelps (3 – 2007-2011), and Chad Le Clos (2013-2015).

SPLIT COMPARISON

Looking at the splits from his three 49-second swims, he was out over two-tenths slower than the semis in 23.09, and then came back a tenth quicker in 26.57. When he went 49.86 in Budapest, he closed the fastest of all three swims in 26.55.

Dressel, 2017 Final Dressel, 2019 Semis Dressel, 2019 Final 23.31 22.83 23.09 26.55 26.67 26.57 49.86 49.50 49.66

This swim marked an impressive double, as not long prior he won gold and set a new textile world record in the 50 free final in a time of 21.04. He won both events during the same session in Budapest as well, except there they were reversed (with the 100 fly coming first).

He’ll finish the session off as the lead-off on America’s mixed freestyle relay a bit later on.