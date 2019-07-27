Masse’s Bronze Gives Canada All-Time Medal Record At World Championships

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Olympic medalist Kylie Masse won bronze on day seven of the 2019 World Championships in the 200 back, bringing Canada to a record medal count.

The Canadian contingent have won seven medals with one day of competition remaining, eclipsing their previous record of six set in 1978.

Masse, who successfully defended her title in the 100 back on day three, wins her fourth career LC Worlds medal to tie Penny Oleksiak as the most decorated Canadian female in history. She also ties Sydney Pickrem for most individual medals won by a Canadian female with her third.

The 23-year-old Masse finished in a time of 2:06.62 in the final, trailing American Regan Smith (2:03.69) and Australian Kaylee McKeown (2:06.26). Smith set a new world record in the semi-finals in a time of 2:03.35.

“I can’t complain,’’ said Masse. ‘’The time is not as fast as I’ve been but I’m really happy to be on the podium. I’m super happy for Regan and I think it will only push the backstroke field even faster. It definitely motivates me to get back to work and keep improving.’’

The University of Toronto product has been 2:05.9 on three separate occasions in her career, with the 2:05.94 she went at the Canadian Trials in April being her fastest.

Pickrem will have a chance to surpass Masse with a fourth individual medal on the final day in the 400 IM, while Masse will look for a fifth career podium finish in the women’s 400 medley relay.

Quotes courtesy of Swimming Canada.