Pickrem Becomes First Canadian Woman To Win Three Individual LC World Medals

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
Sydney Pickrem won her third career individual medal at a Long Course World Championship on day six in Gwangju, setting a new all-time record for Canadian women.
Pickrem picked up her third bronze in the women’s 200 breaststoke in a time of 2:22.90, adding to the ones she won in the 200 IM early in the competition and in the 400 IM two years ago in Budapest.
This was the first time the Texas A&M grad has competed in an event outside of the medleys at the World Championships.
“I wanted to try as much as I could to get on the podium,” said Pickrem. “It’s not the time that I wanted but it was better than semis so I’m just moving forward.
“There’s a lot of fast swimming here and that motivates you whether it’s your (main) event or not.”
A total of five Canadian have won two individual LC World medals. Nancy Garapick, Cheryl Gibson, Anne Ottenbrite, Brittany Reimer, and Kylie Masse.
Masse, who defended her World title in the 100 back earlier in the meet, will have a chance to tie Pickrem on day seven as she’ll compete in the 200 back.
Pickrem’s podium finish marks Canada’s sixth medal of the competition, tying the country’s best-ever showing at a World Championships. In 1978 they won one gold, one silver and four bronzes.
The 22-year-old will compete in the 400 IM on the final day of competition.
Quotes courtesy of Swimming Canada.
Great meet for Pickrem, esp considering all the psychological battles with anxiety she’s had to endure, in the aftermath of her harrowing incident in the 200im last worlds. Proving to not only be a perennial podium finisher in the IM events, but also a world class breastroker! Oh, and how can u miss her vivacious personality and cheeky tongue poking 😛
I’m really surprised Joanne Malar or Marianne Limpert hadn’t already done that.
I’m pretty sure that Joanne Malar got there in 1999
No LCM WC hardware. Plenty SCM though.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joanne_Malar?wprov=sfti1
Worlds were 1998 and Malar was unable to medal sadly. She did finish 4th in the 400 IM In 1994 though…