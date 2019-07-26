Pickrem Becomes First Canadian Woman To Win Three Individual LC World Medals

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sydney Pickrem won her third career individual medal at a Long Course World Championship on day six in Gwangju, setting a new all-time record for Canadian women.

Pickrem picked up her third bronze in the women’s 200 breaststoke in a time of 2:22.90, adding to the ones she won in the 200 IM early in the competition and in the 400 IM two years ago in Budapest.

This was the first time the Texas A&M grad has competed in an event outside of the medleys at the World Championships.

“I wanted to try as much as I could to get on the podium,” said Pickrem. “It’s not the time that I wanted but it was better than semis so I’m just moving forward.

“There’s a lot of fast swimming here and that motivates you whether it’s your (main) event or not.”

A total of five Canadian have won two individual LC World medals. Nancy Garapick, Cheryl Gibson, Anne Ottenbrite, Brittany Reimer, and Kylie Masse.

Masse, who defended her World title in the 100 back earlier in the meet, will have a chance to tie Pickrem on day seven as she’ll compete in the 200 back.

Pickrem’s podium finish marks Canada’s sixth medal of the competition, tying the country’s best-ever showing at a World Championships. In 1978 they won one gold, one silver and four bronzes.

The 22-year-old will compete in the 400 IM on the final day of competition.

Quotes courtesy of Swimming Canada.