South America: Brazil Falters With 7th-Place Men’s 4×200 Free Relay Finish

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Brazilians have been underperforming at this year’s World championships, only managing to claim 2 silver and 2 bronze medals. Aside from Bruno Fratus qualifying second into the 50 free final, the men’s 4×200 free relay really took a hit after their 2018 SC Worlds performance.

In the heats, the quartet of Luiz Altamir Melo, Fernando Scheffer, Joao de Lucca, and Breno Correia broke the Brazilian and South American record in the event with a 7:07.12 that qualified 6th into the final. During the final, the Brazilians swam a 7:07.64 to finish 7th overall. While they broke the national/continental record in the event, the country had an underwhelming showing after breaking the short course world record in the event. All members except for de Lucca were part of the 2018 SC World title-winning relay.

Looking into their finals splits, all members gained tenths off their lifetime flat-start bests. With their lifetime bests combined, and no allowance for rolling starts, the quartet would have swum 7:05.56, which still would have finished in 7th place overall.

Swimmer Lifetime Best Finals Split
Luiz Altamir Melo 1:46.78 1:47.72
Fernando Scheffer 1:45.51 1:45.97
Joao de Lucca 1:46.62 1:47.11
Breno Correia 1:46.65 1:46.84

Broken South American Records:

  • Men’s 4×200 Free Relay: Brazilian/South American record, 7:07.12

South America — Day 6 Medal Table

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
10 Brazil 2 2 4

 

Rafael

Their target was 7:03 it was not a good showing but I wouldn’t be surprised if they improve at pan am

1 hour ago
Rio Brazil

All 4 Brazilian medals are non-olympic events. No relevance at all. Next…

50 minutes ago
Texas Tap Water

Eh, I’m not surprised. The only race that Brazil relays didn’t underperform was 4×100 free in 2017 Hungary.

This meet is business as usual for Brazilian men relays.

48 minutes ago

