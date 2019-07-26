2019 FINA World Championships: Russia Shakes Up Day 6 Medal Table With 3 Golds

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Even though the United States picked up one medal of each color on day 6, but World Records from Caeleb Dressel and Regan Smith made it feel like the USA hit a gold rush. Though we’ll have to wait until tomorrow for the finals of the men’s 100 butterfly and women’s 200 backstroke, it’s a safe bet that both Dressel and Smith will bring reap more gold for Team USA on day 7 in Gwangju.

Concerning medals the USA currently has, Simone Manuel took gold in the women’s 100 freestyle in a new American Record time of 52.04, swimming in lane one. Later, Ryan Murphy won silver in the men’s 200 backstroke. To close out the session, the men’s 4 x 200 freestyle relay team of Andrew Seliskar, Blake Pieroni, Zach Apple, and Townley Haas combined to win bronze, just out-touching the Italians by 0.03.

The Australians brought home 1 gold and 2 silver medals on night 6. Cate Campbell won the Aussies’ first medal of the session, a silver, in the women’s 100 freestyle. Later, Matthew Wilson took silver in the men’s 200 breaststroke. Finally, the team of Clyde Lewis, Kyle Chalmers, Alexander Graham, and Mack Horton won the men’s 4 x 200 freestyle relay in 7:00.85, a second ahed of the Russian team.

Russia was the most dominant force in the pool today, bringing home a total of 3 gold medals and 1 silver. Russia won both the men’s and women’s 200 breaststrokes today, with the men’s victory coming in World Record fashion from Anton Chupkov. Yulia Efimova did not break the World Record, but still won the women’s 200 breast by over 2 seconds. Evgeny Rylov defended his 2017 title in the men’s 200 backstroke, once again beating Ryan Murphy for the gold medal. Finally, the Russian men’s 4 x 200 freestyle relay team managed silver, hitting the wall just in front of the American foursome.

Sarah Sjostrom won Sweden’s only medal of the day, a bronze, in the 100 freestyle. Tatjana Schoenmaker won a silver medal for South Africa in the women’s 200 breaststroke, the only one for her country tonight. Sydney Pickrem won bronze for Canada in the women’s 200 breast, as did Ippei Watanabe in the men’s 200 breast for Japan. Luke Greenbank propelled himself to bronze in the men’s 200 backstroke, the only medal for his country tonight, even though the British had been favored for the 4 x 200 freestyle relay coming into the competition, where they ultimately finished 5th.

DAY 6 MEDAL TABLE: