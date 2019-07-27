Men’s 1500 Free Final Goes Full European

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tomorrow’s 1500m freestyle final for the men is a European-only affair, as swimmers stemming from off the continent, including Ameria’s Jordan Wilimovsky, Vietnam’s Huy Hoang Nguyen and Australia’s Jack McLoughlin finished outside the top 8.

Leading the pack is the defending gold medalist Gregorio Paltrinieri, the man who crushed a new European Championships Record in the 800m free for gold earlier in the meet. Paltirnieri cruised to the top seed in a time of 14:45.80, with Germany’s Florian Wellbrock just behind in 14:47.52.

Ukrainian Mykhailo Romanchuk, the 2017 silver medalist in this event, lurks as the 3rd seed in 14:47.54, while NC State-bound 19-year-old Alexander Norgaard posted a huge new Danish National Record in 14:47.75.

Along with the aforementioned names missing from the final is the World Record holder Sun Yang of China, who has all but officially said good-bye to this event, while the 2017 bronze medalist from Budapest, Mack Horton of Australia, as done the same.

As such, we are seeing the following 8 swimmers heading to the final tomorrow night.

TOP 8- FINALS QUALIFIERS