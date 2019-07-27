Watch Finals Races From Night 7 of the 2019 FINA World Championships

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- Competition Schedule
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Entry Lists
- Results
Night 7 of the FINA World Championships featured 6 medal finals: the women’s 50 butterfly, men’s 50 freestyle, men’s 100 butterfly, women’s 200 backstroke, women’s 800 freestyle, and the mixed 4 x 100 freestyle relay.
The United States won 5 of the 6 gold medals on the table on night 7 of the 2019 FINA World Championships. Caeleb Dressel won three gold medals, first taking the 50 freestyle in 21.04, then the 100 butterfly in 49.66, and finally the mixed 4 x 100 freestyle relay alongside teammates Simone Manuel, Mallory Comerford, and Zach Apple, in World Record fashion.
Teen phenom Regan Smith backed up her World Record in the 200 back yesterday with a convincing victory tonight, hitting the wall in 2:03.69, the 2nd-fastest time ever.
Returning from sickness, Katie Ledecky held off Simona Quadarella and Ariarne Titmus to win gold in the 800 freestyle.
The only event the United States did not win was the women’s 50 butterfly, where Kelsi Dahlia placed 4th. Though Dahlia was out of the medals she still tied her own American Record of 25.48.
WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINALS
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2014, 24.43
- World Junior Record: Rikako Ikee (Japan), 2017, 25.33
- World Championships Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2014, 24.43
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 24.60
Medalists:
- GOLD- Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 25.02
- SILVER- Ranomi Kromowidjojo (NED), 25.35
- BRONZE- Farida Osman (EGY), 25.47
Will update when video is available.
MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- World Record: Cesar Cielo (Brazil), 2009, 20.91
- World Junior Record: Michael Andrew (United States), 2017, 21.75
- World Championships Record: Cesar Cielo (Brazil), 2009, 20.91
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Caeleb Dressel (United States), 21.15
Medalists:
- GOLD- Caeleb Dressel (USA), 21.04
- (TIE) SILVER- Bruno Fratus (BRA), 21.45
- (TIE) SILVER- Kristian Gkolomeev (GRE), 21.45
MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS
- World Record: Caeleb Dressel (United States), 49.50
- World Junior Record: Kristof Milak (Hungary), 50.62
- World Championships Record: Caeleb Dressel (United States), 49.50
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Caeleb Dressel (United States), 49.86
Medalists:
- GOLD- Caeleb Dressel (USA), 49.66
- SILVER- Andrei Minakov (RUS), 50.83
- BRONZE- Chad Le Clos (RSA), 51.16
WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS
- World Record: Regan Smith (United States), 2019, 2:03.35
- World Junior Record: Regan Smith (United States), 2019, 2:03.35
- World Championships Record: Regan Smith (United States), 2019, 2:03.35
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Emily Seebohm (Australia), 2:05.68
Medalists:
- GOLD- Regan Smith (USA), 2:03.69
- SILVER- Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2:06.26
- BRONZE- Kylie Masse (CAN), 2:06.62
WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINALS
- World Record: Katie Ledecky (United States), 2016, 8:04.79
- World Junior Record: Katie Ledecky (United States), 2017, 8:11.00
- World Championships Record: Katie Ledecky (United States), 8:07.39
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Katie Ledecky (United States), 8:07.39
Medalists:
- GOLD- Katie Ledecky (USA), 8:13.58
- SILVER- Simona Quadarella (ITA), 8:14.99
- BRONZE- Ariarne Titmus (AUS), 8:15.70
MIXED 4×100 FREE RELAY – FINALS
World Record: USA, 2017, 3:19.60
- World Junior Record: Canada, 2017, 3:26.65
World Championships Record: USA, 2017, 3:19.60
- 2017 Defending World Champion: USA, 3:19.60
Medalists:
- GOLD- USA, 3:19.40
- SILVER- Australia, 3:19.97
- BRONZE- France, 3:22.11
https://twitter.com/SteveTigg/status/1155107799866626049
Wow, he got hops.
Dressel has so much pop in his stroke right now, I would pay good money to see him swim the 100 breast and 200 IM in this form