Watch Finals Races From Night 7 of the 2019 FINA World Championships

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Night 7 of the FINA World Championships featured 6 medal finals: the women’s 50 butterfly, men’s 50 freestyle, men’s 100 butterfly, women’s 200 backstroke, women’s 800 freestyle, and the mixed 4 x 100 freestyle relay.

The United States won 5 of the 6 gold medals on the table on night 7 of the 2019 FINA World Championships. Caeleb Dressel won three gold medals, first taking the 50 freestyle in 21.04, then the 100 butterfly in 49.66, and finally the mixed 4 x 100 freestyle relay alongside teammates Simone Manuel, Mallory Comerford, and Zach Apple, in World Record fashion.

Teen phenom Regan Smith backed up her World Record in the 200 back yesterday with a convincing victory tonight, hitting the wall in 2:03.69, the 2nd-fastest time ever.

Returning from sickness, Katie Ledecky held off Simona Quadarella and Ariarne Titmus to win gold in the 800 freestyle.

The only event the United States did not win was the women’s 50 butterfly, where Kelsi Dahlia placed 4th. Though Dahlia was out of the medals she still tied her own American Record of 25.48.

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2014, 24.43

(Sweden), 2014, 24.43 World Junior Record: Rikako Ikee (Japan), 2017, 25.33

World Championships Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2014, 24.43

(Sweden), 2014, 24.43 2017 Defending World Champion: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 24.60

Medalists:

Will update when video is available.

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

World Record: Cesar Cielo (Brazil), 2009, 20.91

World Junior Record: Michael Andrew (United States), 2017, 21.75

(United States), 2017, 21.75 World Championships Record: Cesar Cielo (Brazil), 2009, 20.91

2017 Defending World Champion: Caeleb Dressel (United States), 21.15

Medalists:

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – FINALS

Medalists:

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINALS

World Record: Regan Smith (United States), 2019, 2:03.35

(United States), 2019, 2:03.35 World Junior Record: Regan Smith (United States), 2019, 2:03.35

(United States), 2019, 2:03.35 World Championships Record: Regan Smith (United States), 2019, 2:03.35

(United States), 2019, 2:03.35 2017 Defending World Champion: Emily Seebohm (Australia), 2:05.68

Medalists:

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Medalists:

MIXED 4×100 FREE RELAY – FINALS

World Record: USA, 2017, 3:19.60

World Junior Record: Canada, 2017, 3:26.65

World Championships Record: USA, 2017, 3:19.60

2017 Defending World Champion: USA, 3:19.60

Medalists: