Caeleb Dressel Unleashes 4th Fastest Swim All-Time In 50 Free Final – 21.04

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

American Caeleb Dressel kicked off his busy finals session on day seven with a bang, winning the men’s 50 freestyle in a new Championship and American Record.

Dressel produced a time of 21.04, making him the #3 performer of all-time behind Cesar Cielo and Fred Bousquet, and it was also the fourth-fastest swim ever trailing two swims from Cielo and one from Bousquet. Previously, he owned the seventh-fastest swim in history and was the #4 performer of all-time.

ALL-TIME PERFORMERS, MEN’S 50 FREE

All three of the swims faster than him were super-suited from 2009, making him the new textile world record holder. The previous fastest ever textile swim came from Great Britain’s Ben Proud, who hit 21.11 last year.

The 22-year-old extinguished the previous meet record held by Cielo at 21.08 from 2009, and also his own American Record of 21.15 set at the World Championships two years ago where he also won gold.

ALL-TIME PERFORMANCES, MEN’S 50 FREE

This swim gives the former Florida Gator a personal best time in all four of his individual events here in Gwangju, and is a now three-for-three in terms of gold medals individually. He has already set the American Record and won the 50 fly (22.35) and 100 free (46.96), and will go for the 100 fly gold later in the session after setting the world record of 49.50 in the semis.

2017 silver medalist Bruno Fratus of Brazil repeated his position in a time of 21.45, tying with Kristian Gkolomeev who became the second-ever Greek man to win a medal at LC Worlds.