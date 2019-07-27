Caeleb Dressel Unleashes 4th Fastest Swim All-Time In 50 Free Final – 21.04

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
American Caeleb Dressel kicked off his busy finals session on day seven with a bang, winning the men’s 50 freestyle in a new Championship and American Record.
Dressel produced a time of 21.04, making him the #3 performer of all-time behind Cesar Cielo and Fred Bousquet, and it was also the fourth-fastest swim ever trailing two swims from Cielo and one from Bousquet. Previously, he owned the seventh-fastest swim in history and was the #4 performer of all-time.
ALL-TIME PERFORMERS, MEN’S 50 FREE
- Cesar Cielo (BRA), 20.91 – 2009
- Fred Bousquet (FRA), 20.94 – 2009
- Caeleb Dressel (USA), 21.04 – 2019
- Ben Proud (GBR), 21.11 – 2018
- Ashley Callus (AUS) / Florent Manaudou (FRA), 21.19 – 2009/2015
- –
- George Bovell (TTO), 21.20 – 2009
- Alain Bernard (FRA), 21.23 – 2009
- Amaury Leveaux (FRA), 21.25 – 2009
- Bruno Fratus (BRA), 21.27 – 2017
All three of the swims faster than him were super-suited from 2009, making him the new textile world record holder. The previous fastest ever textile swim came from Great Britain’s Ben Proud, who hit 21.11 last year.
The 22-year-old extinguished the previous meet record held by Cielo at 21.08 from 2009, and also his own American Record of 21.15 set at the World Championships two years ago where he also won gold.
This swim gives the former Florida Gator a personal best time in all four of his individual events here in Gwangju, and is a now three-for-three in terms of gold medals individually. He has already set the American Record and won the 50 fly (22.35) and 100 free (46.96), and will go for the 100 fly gold later in the session after setting the world record of 49.50 in the semis.
2017 silver medalist Bruno Fratus of Brazil repeated his position in a time of 21.45, tying with Kristian Gkolomeev who became the second-ever Greek man to win a medal at LC Worlds.
“Still can’t break 21.0, huh?”
“I like my heroes under 21”
“Must have peaked in 2017”
i like my heroes with more than 1 WR in their career and at least 1 Olympic individual gold. But hey, have your Dressel-gasm and then have a smoke.
Charmin-soft
“Wake me up when he wins an Olympic medal”
Can’t forget the “Dressel is overhyped” geniuses
Remember when Ol’ Longhorn said that Proud’s first 15m were as good as Dressel?
Did Proud borrow you for this week?
Based on exactly what, says Mr. Popov, double 50/100 Olympic gold champ (not zero), held both WRs (not neither), held the 50 free record for 8 years? Zion Williamson is the basketball GOAT. Sure didn’t hit your sub-21?
Ol’ Charmin….
Hey if you really got some fun, dive into piss
Remember when Mr. Piano said he’d break 21?
I think that Dressel will break the record next year, I hope Manaudou’s comeback along will make it a great race but right now I don’t see anybody even close
Side discussion of Dressel v Manaudou is who is more ripped.
Simone.
Ben proud is probably more ripped.