Regan Smith Swims 2nd Fastest 200 BK All-Time; Takes it Out in 59.45

17-year-old American Regan Smith backed up her showstopping 2:03.35 World Record from semifinals of the women’s 200 back, winning Gold by well over 2 seconds. Smith posted a time of 2:03.69, which marks the 2nd fastest performance of all-time, and the 2nd sub-2:04 in history.

Regan swam an incredibly gutsy race, taking taking it out in 28.68 and following up with a 30.77 for a stunning 59.45 at the 100 mark. Not only was her 100 split almost a full second faster than her split from her World Record perfromance in semifinals (1:00.37), it would have come in 6th in the individual women’s 100 back from a few days ago. Smith stayed on the very aggressive pace through the 3rd 50, splitting 31.56, which put her at 1:31.01 overall, still .83 seconds under her own WR pace. Smith ‘died’ on the last 50, falling off her pace to split 32.68 coming home. While she did fade signifacantly on the last 50, and it took her over her WR pace, Smith’s last split was still the 3rd fastest in the field.

Here is a split comparison between Smith’s WR semifinal swim, her 2:03.69 finals swim, and Missy Franklin‘s previous WR of 2:04.06.

REGAN SMITH 2019 WORLD CHAMPS SEMIFINALS REGAN SMITH 2019 WORLD CHAMPS FINALS MISSY FRANKLIN 2012 OLYMPIC FINAL 29.06 28.68 29.53 31.31 (1:00.37) 30.77 (59.45) 30.97 (1:00.50) 31.47 (1:31.84) 31.56 (1:31.01) 31.66 (1:32.16) 31.51 32.68 31.90 2:03.35 2:03.69 2:04.06

Here is the current top 10 performances of all-time: