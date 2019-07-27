Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Regan Smith Swims 2nd Fastest 200 BK All-Time; Takes it Out in 59.45

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

17-year-old American Regan Smith backed up her showstopping 2:03.35 World Record from semifinals of the women’s 200 back, winning Gold by well over 2 seconds. Smith posted a time of 2:03.69, which marks the 2nd fastest performance of all-time, and the 2nd sub-2:04 in history.

Regan swam an incredibly gutsy race, taking taking it out in 28.68 and following up with a 30.77 for a stunning 59.45 at the 100 mark. Not only was her 100 split almost a full second faster than her split from her World Record perfromance in semifinals (1:00.37), it would have come in 6th in the individual women’s 100 back from a few days ago. Smith stayed on the very aggressive pace through the 3rd 50, splitting 31.56, which put her at 1:31.01 overall, still .83 seconds under her own WR pace. Smith ‘died’ on the last 50, falling off her pace to split 32.68 coming home. While she did fade signifacantly on the last 50, and it took her over her WR pace, Smith’s last split was still the 3rd fastest in the field.

Here is a split comparison between Smith’s WR semifinal swim, her 2:03.69 finals swim, and Missy Franklin‘s previous WR of 2:04.06.

REGAN SMITH 2019 WORLD CHAMPS SEMIFINALS REGAN SMITH 2019 WORLD CHAMPS FINALS MISSY FRANKLIN 2012 OLYMPIC FINAL
29.06 28.68 29.53
31.31 (1:00.37) 30.77 (59.45) 30.97 (1:00.50)
31.47 (1:31.84) 31.56 (1:31.01) 31.66 (1:32.16)
31.51 32.68 31.90
2:03.35 2:03.69 2:04.06

Here is the current top 10 performances of all-time:

  1. Regan Smith, USA – 2:03.35
  2. Regan Smith, USA – 2:03.69
  3. Missy Franklin, USA – 2:04.06
  4. Missy Franklin, USA – 2:04.76
  5. Kirsty Coventry, ZIM – 2:04.81
  6. Anastasia Fesikova, RUS – 2:04.94
  7. Missy Franklin, USA – 2:05.10
  8. Kirsty Coventry, ZIM – 2:05.24
  9. Missy Franklin, USA – 2:05.68
  10. Emily Seebohm, AUS – 2:05.68

 

Wondering

Just startin’

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Stan Crump

Agreed. I am also glad she has one more year of training the way she is training now.

Vote Up14-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
LikesChlorine

“Dies” on her last 50 and still turns in the 2nd fastest time in history – incredible!

Vote Up80Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Swimdude

Mr Piano introduced himself to Regan on that last 50 but she had gone out fast enough for it not to matter

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Tomek

Mr. Piano better leave young Regan alone, on the other hand I do believe Regan made a solid case to be part of 4×100 medley team in the final

Vote Up13-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Poppin Ov

Also she still managed 32.6, the fastest last 50 in field was 32.4. Even when she died she was still flying

Vote Up140Vote Down Reply
57 minutes ago

