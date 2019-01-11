Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Pro Swim Series- Knoxville: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2019 Pro Swim Series- Knoxville

Taking top seed in 2 individual events on day 3 of the 2019 Pro Swim Series-Knoxville is Michael Andrew, who sits at #1 in the 100 back and 50 fly. Katie Ledecky and Annie Lazor look to take another title at this meet in the 400 free and 200 breast, respectively. IM record-holder Chase Kalisz sits in the top spot in the 200 fly and national team member Margo Geer took the prelims top spot in the 50 free.

Other top seeds for this evening’s finals are teen phenom Regan Smith (100 back), Cal stand-out Daniel Carr (100 back), Olympian Josh Prenot (200 breast), Egyptian Farida Osman (50 fly), and Denmark native Anton Ipsen (400 free).

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS

  • Olympic Trials Cut: 2:14.59

MEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS

  • Olympic Trials Cut: 2:01.19

WOMEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS

  • Olympic Trials Cut: 25.99

MEN’S 50 FREE – FINALS

  • Olympic Trials Cut: 23.19

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINALS

  • Olympic Trials Cut: 1:02.69

MEN’S 100 BACK – FINALS

  • Olympic Trials Cut: 56.59

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS

  • Olympic Trials Cut: 2:33.29

MEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS

  • Olympic Trials Cut: 2:17.89

WOMEN’S 50 FLY – FINALS

  • Olympic Trials Cut: N/A

MEN’S 50 FLY – FINALS

  • Olympic Trials Cut: N/A

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS

  • Olympic Trials Cut: 4:16.89

MEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS

  • Olympic Trials Cut: 3:57.29

MIXED 200 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS

  • Olympic Trials Cut: N/A

 

