Carson Foster Talks Christmas Training: 21×200 Backstroke (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

MEN’S 200 IM

2020 Trials Cut: 2:04.09

Chase Kalisz of ABSC was leading at halfway, which meant it was as good as over for everyone else. Flipping at 55.23, Kalisz dominated this race, finishing in 1:57.68.

Josh Prenot of Cal and Carson Foster of Mason Manta Rays had a great race for 2nd, but it was Foster with the final push to the wall as he placed 2nd in 2:00.13. Prenot wound up 3rd in 2:00.33. DART Swimming’s Luca Urlando wasn’t far behind for 4th, clocking a 2:01.14.

Tyler Christianson of Naval Academy Aquatic Club was 2:05.25 to win the B final.