Whittle Matches British Age Group Record At Derby Meet

City of Derby Swimming Club Level 1 Long Course Meet

Saturday, January 12th – Sunday, January 13th

Ponds Forge International Swimming Centre

LCM

Results

Several notable swims transpired over the weekend, as Adam Peaty’s old club team of City of Derby hosted their Level 1 Long Course Meet at the Ponds Forge International Swimming Centre.

Representing City of Derby, 18-year-old Greg Butler continues to write his name into the club’s record books, replacing another one of Peaty’s old marks. This time Butler overtook the breaststroking ace’s City of Derby mark in the 200m IM for gold.

Butler punched a final time of 2:08.26 to shave more than 1 1/2 seconds off of his own personal best and also surpass Peaty’s club mark for 18-year-olds of 2:10.14 from 2013.

Before the meet was done, Butler produced 3 more gold medal-garnering swims, sweeping breaststroke events. He took the 50m sprint in 28.50, the only sub-29 second mark of the field, while also taking the 100m in 1:01.72 and 200m in 2:16.90 to win by sizable margins in both.

European Junior Championships competitor Angharad Evans swam well for her Ellesmere Titans club at Ponds Forge, with the 15-year-old taking the 50m breaststroke convincingly. Clocking 32.59, Evans not only notched the only sub-33 second effort of the open field, but fell within .36 of her own personal best. Her lifetime fastest of 32.23 sits as the 7th fastest mark ever produced by a 15-year-old.

Also making some noise was 14-year-old Jacob Whittle. Whittle, who typically races at Derventio Excel, but represents Ripley when competing intra-county, took bronze in the men’s 50m freestyle open category with a time of 24.15. Whittle’s effort ties the current British Age Group Record for 14-year-olds, which was originally set by Henry Rennolls back in 2014.

Whittle has established himself as one to watch, having already broken 3 British Age Records at the British Summer Championship in long course earlier this year, and an additional English Age Record. Just this past November, the Derventio Excel athlete broke 3 more all-time best swims for GBR.