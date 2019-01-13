2019 Vic Sprints Wrap Up With Heard, Zhang Collecting Multiple Golds

2019 VICTORIAN SPRINT CHAMPIONSHIPS

With all of the events’ finals taking place today, Sunday, January 13th, the pool never settled down at the Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Center. As a refresher, individual events consisted of just 50m sprints of each stroke for men and women.

11-year-old Romy Heard of MH2O was one of the swimmers collecting multiple wins on the day, including a gold medal in the 50m freestyle with a time of 29.70. The youngster followed that performance up with 2 additional podium-topping efforts, clocking 38.73 to win the 50m breast, while notching 31.54 for the 50m fly victory.

15-year-old Johann Stickland followed up his impressive prelims performances with double gold today. Representing Propulsion Aquatics, Stickland took the 50m back in am ark of 28.54, while also securing the top prize in the 50m fly in 26.27.

The back and forth between 14-year-old emerging athletes Sarah Zhang of M1 and Paris Burlock of Bayside continued during today’s finals. Zhang got the leg up on her rival in the fly, earning the winning mark of 29.59. She also notched the win in the backstroke, taking gold in 31.54.

But, Burlock exacted revenge on the free and breast events, sprinting her way to the top of the podium in respective efforts of 26.53 and 33.75. Her free was particularly head-turning, with the 14-year-old representing the only racer to dip under the 27-second barrier in the race. Additionally, her time came within .21 of the Victorian All Comers time of 26.32 that’s been on the books since 2001.

Finally, Lachlan Jackett-Simpson and teammate Nicholas Layton, both of Firbank, collected multiple wins across the pair to wrap up today’s racing. Jackett-Simpson won the 50m back for 16-year-old boys in 28.08 and also notched the 50m free victory in 24.02. Layton took the 16-year-old 50m fly in 26.21.