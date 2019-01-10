2019 Victorian Sprint C’ships To Fire Off 66 Events In Just 2 Days

2019 VICTORIAN SPRINT CHAMPIONSHIPS

Saturday, 01/12 & Sunday, 01/13

Melbourne Sports & Aquatic Center

LCM

The 2019 Victorian Sprint Championships meet kicks off on Saturday in Melbourne, where a fury of 66 events will be contested over just 2 days. Individual events consist of 50m sprints of each stroke for men and women, while both will also race a unique 5 x 50m freestyle relay. Age groups are categorized as 11&U, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17&18 and 19&O for both men and women, with the entirety of day 1 dedicated to heats, while day 2 is timed finals of all events.

Just a small sampling of athletes to keep an eye on as the meet rapidly unfolds includes Sarah Zhang, Paris Burlock, Lachlan Jackett-Simpson and Nicholas Layton. For the women, both Zhang and Burlock compete in the women’s 14-year-old category. Zhang, from M1 Swimming Club, holds two top seeds, including the 50m fly (29.31) and 50m back (31.76), with Burlock close behind in the pre-meet rankings.

Both Jackett-Simpson and Layton compete for Firbank (FAS), with the former having been named to the Victorian State Team. The pair are ranked in the top 2 across the back, fly and free events for 16-year-old boys.