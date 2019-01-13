Ryan Lochte Will Compete on Celebrity Big Brother Season 2

12-time Olympic medalist in swimming Ryan Lochte will join the cast of Celebrity Big Brother Season 2 beginning on January 21st, 2019 on CBS. He will join a cast of 12 celebrities living in the Big Brother house under constant surveillance with no contact to the outside world.

A spin-off of the regular Big Brother series, the first season of Celebrity Big Brother aired in 2018, ironically as counterprogramming to the Winter Olympic Games. A house is filled with 94 high-definition cameras and 113 microphones to monitor and record the contestants.

The celebrity version of the show does not run as long as the regular Big Brother seasons – running just 2 weeks instead of 3 months, and unlike a regular season, contestants are allowed to return to the real world after being eliminated, rather than sequestered to maintain the surprise of the show. In reality-show-meets-social-experiment style, the 12 competitors are one-by-one ‘evicted’ from the house and placed on a jury, which then decides the final winner of the show. In season 1, contestants were vying for a $250,000 prize, though the prize for season 2 has not yet been announced.

Lochte isn’t the only Olympian on the show: Lolo Jones, who has represented the United States at both the Summer Olympics and Winter Olympics, and is a former World Champion both in the 60 meter hurdles and in the mixed bobsled team event, will also be a HouseGuest.

Lochte, at 34-years old, is the second-youngest contestant on the show. He’s no stranger to reality television – in 2013, he had his own reality television show on E!, which was not renewed for a 2nd season.

Since the 2016 Olympic Games, Lochte’s swimming career has come to a screeching halt. After the infamous Rio gas station incident resulted in a 10-month suspension, Lochte returned to competition in 2018 only to be suspended again, this time for 14 months for violating anti-doping rules by receiving an IV vitamin drip.

Lochte and his wife, Kayla Reid, welcomed their first child in June of 2017, and are currently expecting a second child.

12 Contestants on Celebrity Big Brother, Season 2: