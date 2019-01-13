Breaststroker Patrick Merse Commits to Navy’s Class of 2023

Patrick Merse, from Florence, Kentucky, has announced his commitment to the United States Naval Academy. Merse is a senior at Covington Catholic High School. He swims year-round for Northern Kentucky Clippers and specializes in breaststroke.

“I am honored to announce my verbal commitment to swim for The United States Naval Academy. I look forward to continuing my academic and athletic career at the USNA. I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for all their support. I am excited to become a Navy Midshipman and to serve my country! Go Navy!”

Merse is a two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American. He placed 8th in the 100 breast (58.43) and 10th in the 200 IM (1:56.92) at the 2018 Kentucky High School Athletic Association Swimming & Diving Championships. He also split 26.5 in the 50 breast on Covington Catholic’s 4th-place 200 medley relay and led off the 5th-place 400 free relay in 48.61. This summer, Merse competed at Speedo Junior Nationals in the 100m breast and 200m breast going what was, at the time, a PB of 1:05.39 in the 100. He had achieved a lifetime best in the 200m breast (2:19.08, #14 swim in the country for 17-year-old boys in 2018) in July at PSS Columbus. This past weekend he swam at PSS Knoxville and improved his 100m breast to 1:04.90; he also notched a PB of 30.66 in the 50m breast.

Recently, Merse improved his 100 free, 100/200y breast, and 400 IM times at OLY Winter Invite.

Best SCY times:

100 breast – 57.26

200 breast – 2:03.75

400 IM – 4:08.37