2019 Pro Swim Series- Des Moines: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Many US Olympians/National team members grace the top of the prelims results heading into tonight’s finals along with many other big international names.

In the 100 free, Canadian Kayla Sanchez and German Marius Kusch take the top seeds over their nearest American counter-parts Olivia Smoliga and Blake Pieroni. However, look out for a quick time from Caeleb Dressel in the B-finals, who cruised to 15th in prelims with a 50.49.

In the 100 breast, veteran Micah Sumrall is joined by Annie Lazor, Bethany Galat, and Melanie Margalis in a powerful top 4. Cody Miller also returns on the men’s breast with Brit James Wilby, Michael Andrew, Brazilian Felipe Lima, Andrew Wilson, and Nick Fink closely behind. Lurking in the men’s B-finals are powerhouses Will Licon and Kevin Cordes.

Michael Andrew also looks to snag a title in the 50 back against Olympians Jacob Pebley, Ryan Held, and Japanese Ryosuke Irie. Kathleen Baker is joined with Sanchez and Smoliga for the women’s sprint back event.

Flip onto the 200 fly, Hali Flickinger and German Alex Kunert look strong on the top spots. In the 400 free, Zane Grothe leads the way for the men while Chinese Bingjie Li leads for the women against fellow Chinese Jianjiahe Wang and Leah Smith.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom

American Record: 52.27 – Simone Manuel

U.S. Open Record: 52.54 – Simone Manuel

Jr World Record: 52.70 – Penny Oleksiak

PSS Record: 53.12 – Sarah Sjostrom

Trial Cut: 56.29

Coming off strong after the first 50, Margo Geer kept the momentum moving and went from 4th in prelims to 1st in finals. At Knoxville, Geer finished in 2nd to Simone Manuel, however was 54.05.

Taking second place after winning the B-final in Knoxville was Olivia Smoliga. Bulldogs teammate Natalie Hinds finished right behind Smoliga for third.

Winning the B-final was Allison Schmitt with a 55.37.

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

World Record: 46.91 – Cesar Cielo Filho

American Record: 47.17 – Caeleb Dressel

U.S. Open Record: 47.58 – Jason Lezak

Jr World Record: 47.58 – Kyle Chalmers

PSS Record: 48.00 – Nathan Adrian

Trial Cut: 50.49

Catching the field off of the finish was Blake Pieroni, moving up to #4 in the world this year. Closely behind for second with the 6th fastest time in the world was Breno Correia. Tying for 3rd and cracking the top 10 in the world was Marcelo Chierigini and Marius Kusch.

Suiting up for the 2nd-fastest time in the world from the B-finals was Caeleb Dressel (48.71).

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST –FINALS

World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King

American Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King

U.S. Open Record: 1:04.45 – Jessica Hardy

Jr World Record: 1:05.39 – Ruta Meilutyte

PSS Record: 1:05.57 – Rebecca Soni

Trial Cut: 1:10.99

Holding off the field for her second PSS win in the 100 breast was Annie Lazor, improving her top time in the world by two-tenths. Also taking top 5 spots in the wordl was Bethany Galat and Melanie Margalis, who are #2 and #4 in the world.

Winning the B-final was backstroke world record holder Kathleen Baker (1:08.50), which ranks #13 in the world.

MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS

World Record: 57.10- Adam Peaty

American Record: 58.64 – Kevin Cordes

U.S. Open Record: 58.74 – Kevin Cordes

World Jr Record: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi

PSS Record: 58.86 – Adam Peaty

Trial Cut: 1:03.29

Taking on an experienced field as the only teen, Michael Andrew came out on top with the #4 time in the world. Also breaking a minute for #6 in the world was James Wilby. Returning to his first major competition and moving into #7 in the world was Cody Miller. Sneaking into the top 10 in the world as well was fourth place-finisher Felipe Lima.

Winning the B-final in a 1:01.11 was Texas Longhorn Will Licon.

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – FINALS

World Record: 26.98 – Liu Xiang

American Record: 27.43 – Olivia Smoliga

U.S. Open Record: 27.43 – Olivia Smoliga

World Jr Record: 27.49 – Minna Atherton

PSS Record: 27.43 – Olivia Smoliga

Coming off the 100 breast,Kathleen Baker snagged the title and the top time in the world. After winning the Knoxville 50 back, Olivia Smoliga took her second silver of the night, with her Knoxville time (27.85) now #2 in the world. Ali DeLoof took third place with a 28.51.

Winning the B-final with a 29.20 was Canadian Hanna Anderson.

MEN’S 50 BACK – FINALS

World Record: 24.00 – Kliment Kolesnikov

American Record: 24.24 7/27/2018 Ryan Murphy

U.S. Open Record: 24.24 7/27/2018 Ryan Murphy

World Jr Record: 24.00 – Kliment Kolesnikov

PSS Record: 24.68 – Michael Andrew

Winning an event double and another 50 back PSS title this year was Michael Andrew, the only swimmer under 25 seconds. Moving up to #5 in the world was Grigory Tarasevich. Taking third in a #8 time was Jacob Pebley.

Taking the B-final was Corey Main (26.16) of Gator Swim Club.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS

World Record: 2:01.81 – Zige Liu

American Record: 2:04.14 – Mary Descanza

U.S. Open Record: 2:05.87 – Hali Flickinger

World Jr Record: 2:06.29 – Suzuka Hasegawa

PSS Record: 2:06.76 – Cammile Adams

Trials Cut: 2:14.59

Retaining her Knoxville title and improving her top time in the world was Hali Flickinger, dominating the field by over 3 seconds. Improving her own Knoxville time to #7 in the world was Megan Kingsley, another Athens Bulldog swimmer. Charlotte Atkinson and Emily Large (2:11.64) represented Great Britain as they finished 3rd and 4th respectively.

Fellow Brit Amy Bell won the B-final with a 2:15.20.

MEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS

World Record: 1:51.51 – Michael Phelps

American Record: 1:51.51 – Michael Phelps

U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20 – Michael Phelps

World Jr Record: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak

PSS Record: 1:55.29 – Li Zhuhao

Trials Cut: 2:01.19

Toppling the Americans was Alex Kunert, who swept the field away with a 1:57.80. Improving from his Knoxville 3rd place-finish was Mack Darragh. Luiz Melo took third place over Americans Gunnar Bentz (1:59.80) and Justin Wright (1:59.87).

Jan Switowski of Gator Swim Club won the B-final with a 2:00.64, dropping 3 seconds from prelims, which would have placed 6th in the A-final.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS

World Record: 3:56.46 – Katie Ledecky

American Record: 3:56.46 – Katie Ledecky

U.S. Open Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky

World Jr Record: 3:58.37 – Katie Ledecky

PSS Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky

Trials Cut: 4:16.89

MEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS