2019 Pro Swim Series- Des Moines: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2019 PRO SWIM SERIES – DES MOINES

Many US Olympians/National team members grace the top of the prelims results heading into tonight’s finals along with many other big international names.

In the 100 free, Canadian Kayla Sanchez and German Marius Kusch take the top seeds over their nearest American counter-parts Olivia Smoliga and Blake Pieroni. However, look out for a quick time from Caeleb Dressel in the B-finals, who cruised to 15th in prelims with a 50.49.

In the 100 breast, veteran Micah Sumrall is joined by Annie LazorBethany Galat, and Melanie Margalis in a powerful top 4. Cody Miller also returns on the men’s breast with Brit James WilbyMichael Andrew, Brazilian Felipe LimaAndrew Wilson, and Nick Fink closely behind. Lurking in the men’s B-finals are powerhouses Will Licon and Kevin Cordes.

Michael Andrew also looks to snag a title in the 50 back against Olympians Jacob Pebley, Ryan Held, and Japanese Ryosuke IrieKathleen Baker is joined with Sanchez and Smoliga for the women’s sprint back event.

Flip onto the 200 fly, Hali Flickinger and German Alex Kunert look strong on the top spots. In the 400 free, Zane Grothe leads the way for the men while Chinese Bingjie Li leads for the women against fellow Chinese Jianjiahe Wang and Leah Smith.

WOMEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

  • World Record: 51.71 – Sarah Sjostrom
  • American Record: 52.27 – Simone Manuel
  • U.S. Open Record: 52.54 – Simone Manuel
  • Jr World Record: 52.70 – Penny Oleksiak
  • PSS Record: 53.12 – Sarah Sjostrom
  • Trial Cut: 56.29
  1. Margo Geer (Mission Viejo)- 54.59
  2. Olivia Smoliga (Athens Bulldogs)- 55.05
  3. Natalie Hinds (Athens Bulldogs)- 55.26

Coming off strong after the first 50, Margo Geer kept the momentum moving and went from 4th in prelims to 1st in finals. At Knoxville, Geer finished in 2nd to Simone Manuel, however was 54.05.

Taking second place after winning the B-final in Knoxville was Olivia Smoliga. Bulldogs teammate Natalie Hinds finished right behind Smoliga for third.

Winning the B-final was Allison Schmitt with a 55.37.

MEN’S 100 FREE – FINALS

  • World Record: 46.91 – Cesar Cielo Filho
  • American Record: 47.17 – Caeleb Dressel
  • U.S. Open Record: 47.58 – Jason Lezak
  • Jr World Record: 47.58 – Kyle Chalmers
  • PSS Record: 48.00 – Nathan Adrian
  • Trial Cut: 50.49
  1. Blake Pieroni (UN)- 48.91
  2. Breno Correia (Brazil)- 48.99
  3. Marcelo Chierigini (Brazil)/Marius Kusch (UN-Queens)- 49.19

Catching the field off of the finish was Blake Pieroni, moving up to #4 in the world this year. Closely behind for second with the 6th fastest time in the world was Breno Correia. Tying for 3rd and cracking the top 10 in the world was Marcelo Chierigini and Marius Kusch.

Suiting up for the 2nd-fastest time in the world from the B-finals was Caeleb Dressel (48.71).

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST –FINALS

  • World Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King
  • American Record: 1:04.13 – Lilly King
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:04.45 – Jessica Hardy
  • Jr World Record: 1:05.39 – Ruta Meilutyte
  • PSS Record: 1:05.57 – Rebecca Soni
  • Trial Cut: 1:10.99
  1. Annie Lazor (Mission Viejo)- 1:06.66
  2. Bethany Galat (UN-Aggie)- 1:07.13
  3. Melanie Margalis (Saint Petersburg)- 1:07.20

Holding off the field for her second PSS win in the 100 breast was Annie Lazor, improving her top time in the world by two-tenths. Also taking top 5 spots in the wordl was Bethany Galat and Melanie Margalis, who are #2 and #4 in the world.

Winning the B-final was backstroke world record holder Kathleen Baker (1:08.50), which ranks #13 in the world.

MEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS

  • World Record: 57.10- Adam Peaty
  • American Record: 58.64 – Kevin Cordes
  • U.S. Open Record: 58.74 – Kevin Cordes
  • World Jr Record: 59.01 – Nicolo Martinenghi
  • PSS Record: 58.86 – Adam Peaty
  • Trial Cut: 1:03.29
  1. Michael Andrew (Race Pace)- 59.70
  2. James Wilby (Great Britain)- 59.91
  3. Cody Miller (Sandpipers NV)- 1:00.22

Taking on an experienced field as the only teen, Michael Andrew came out on top with the #4 time in the world. Also breaking a minute for #6 in the world was James Wilby. Returning to his first major competition and moving into #7 in the world was Cody Miller. Sneaking into the top 10 in the world as well was fourth place-finisher Felipe Lima.

Winning the B-final in a 1:01.11 was Texas Longhorn Will Licon.

WOMEN’S 50 BACK – FINALS

  1. Kathleen Baker (Team Elite)- 27.76
  2. Olivia Smoliga (Athens Bulldogs)- 28.25
  3. Ali DeLoof (Team Elite)- 28.51

Coming off the 100 breast,Kathleen Baker snagged the title and the top time in the world. After winning the Knoxville 50 back, Olivia Smoliga took her second silver of the night, with her Knoxville time (27.85) now #2 in the world. Ali DeLoof took third place with a 28.51.

Winning the B-final with a 29.20 was Canadian Hanna Anderson.

MEN’S 50 BACK – FINALS

  • World Record: 24.00 – Kliment Kolesnikov
  • American Record: 24.24 7/27/2018 Ryan Murphy
  • U.S. Open Record: 24.24 7/27/2018 Ryan Murphy
  • World Jr Record: 24.00 – Kliment Kolesnikov
  • PSS Record: 24.68 – Michael Andrew
  1. Michael Andrew (Race Pace)- 24.94
  2. Grigory Tarasevich (Cardinal)- 25.16
  3. Jacob Pebley (Team Elite)- 25.30

Winning an event double and another 50 back PSS title this year was Michael Andrew, the only swimmer under 25 seconds. Moving up to #5 in the world was Grigory Tarasevich. Taking third in a #8 time was Jacob Pebley.

Taking the B-final was Corey Main (26.16) of Gator Swim Club.

WOMEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS

  • World Record: 2:01.81 – Zige Liu
  • American Record: 2:04.14 – Mary Descanza
  • U.S. Open Record: 2:05.87 – Hali Flickinger
  • World Jr Record: 2:06.29 – Suzuka Hasegawa
  • PSS Record: 2:06.76 – Cammile Adams
  • Trials Cut: 2:14.59
  1. Hali Flickinger (Athens Bulldogs)- 2:07.10
  2. Megan Kingsley (Athens Bulldogs)- 2:10.91
  3. Charlotte Atkinson (Great Britain)- 2:11.34

Retaining her Knoxville title and improving her top time in the world was Hali Flickinger, dominating the field by over 3 seconds. Improving her own Knoxville time to #7 in the world was Megan Kingsley, another Athens Bulldog swimmer. Charlotte Atkinson and Emily Large (2:11.64) represented Great Britain as they finished 3rd and 4th respectively.

Fellow Brit Amy Bell won the B-final with a 2:15.20.

MEN’S 200 FLY – FINALS

  • World Record: 1:51.51 – Michael Phelps
  • American Record: 1:51.51 – Michael Phelps
  • U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20 – Michael Phelps
  • World Jr Record: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak
  • PSS Record: 1:55.29 – Li Zhuhao
  • Trials Cut: 2:01.19
  1. Alex Kunert (UN-Queens)- 1:57.80
  2. Mack Darragh (Hpc-Ontario)- 1:58.64
  3. Luiz Melo (Pinheiros)- 1:58.98

Toppling the Americans was Alex Kunert, who swept the field away with a 1:57.80. Improving from his Knoxville 3rd place-finish was Mack DarraghLuiz Melo took third place over Americans Gunnar Bentz (1:59.80) and Justin Wright (1:59.87).

Jan Switowski of Gator Swim Club won the B-final with a 2:00.64, dropping 3 seconds from prelims, which would have placed 6th in the A-final.

WOMEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS

  • World Record: 3:56.46 – Katie Ledecky
  • American Record: 3:56.46 – Katie Ledecky
  • U.S. Open Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky
  • World Jr Record: 3:58.37 – Katie Ledecky
  • PSS Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky
  • Trials Cut: 4:16.89

MEN’S 400 FREE – FINALS

  • World Record: 3:40.07 – Paul Biederman
  • American Record: 3:42.78 – Larsen Jensen
  • U.S. Open Record: 3:43.53 – Larsen Jensen
  • World Jr Record: 3:44.60 – Mack Horton
  • PSS Record: 3:43.55 – Sun Yang
  • Trials Cut: 3:57.29

Pvdh

According to the prelims threads…swimming careers are defined by March meets in Des Moines. This one’s for all the marbles.

Vote Up200Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Random123

maybe 48.7 will appease them

Vote Up50Vote Down Reply
57 minutes ago
spectatorn

I am glad that he got himself to B Final, so fans like myself can watch on usaswimming.org. LOL

Vote Up90Vote Down Reply
47 minutes ago
Taa

A “professional swimmer” would do what it takes in the morning to make the A final. Its total amateur stuff to show up and give a B final performance in the morning and miss out on the 1st place money cause you have some stupid tradition to swim prelims in your brief. Seriously everyone who downvotes me should think first how stupid this is.

Vote Up10-25Vote Down Reply
52 minutes ago
ArtVanDeLegh10

Who cares? It’s a meet in March that doesn’t matter. If he fails to make a final at a qualifying meet/Worlds/Olympics, then it’s amateur stuff. But it doesn’t matter right now.

Simon Burnett once broke the NCAA in the 200 Free in the B Final at a mid season meet. I wouldn’t consider it amateur hour. He later went on to win NCAAs later that season too.

Vote Up5-1Vote Down Reply
45 minutes ago
tttbek

Uhhhh hey dad, what’s this guys deal?

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
44 minutes ago
Sfdke

One of the top “professional swimmers” doesnt need to make the A final at these meets because they are actually humble and believe in themselves. And money isnt everything. He does what he wants. I guess 50 point in a brief and 48.7 is amatuer? I’d love to see you show him how its done since you clearly are the better swimmer!

Vote Up5-4Vote Down Reply
44 minutes ago
Pvdh

p R o F e S s I O n a L

Vote Up2-2Vote Down Reply
42 minutes ago
Ragnar

TAA I wonder how many national teams you’ve been apart of, and how often you’ve been the man in the arena. It’s not the critic that counts

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
13 minutes ago
Papa

As someone who is in college and does not pay for cable, I am begging a kind soul to let me use their account so I can see Caeleb’s jackedness dominate B-Finals plz. I’ll pay you in ramen and paper towels

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Random123

B finals are shown on usaswimming.org

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
55 minutes ago
Pvdh

So basically Caeleb knew most of us wouldn’t be able to watch him if he swam in the A finals so he threw us a bone. What a lad

Vote Up230Vote Down Reply
50 minutes ago
Papa

That coach Troy is one devilishly smart individual

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
45 minutes ago
Zanna

Dressel 48.71. Was he in his brief or suit?

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
58 minutes ago
Wow

Suit

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
56 minutes ago
Zanna

Faster than the winner of A final.

Vote Up20Vote Down Reply
55 minutes ago
monsterbasher

Basically a giant middle finger to all the haters in the prelim page who said his time was slow.

Vote Up9-1Vote Down Reply
45 minutes ago

