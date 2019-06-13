2019 Pro Swim Series- Clovis: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES

Heading into day two of the heated Clovis PSS stop, Evie Pfeifer will contend in defending her top prelims spot against Sydney Pickrem in the 400 IM. The pair was separated by a second in prelims, but tonight will swim lane-to-lane.

In the men’s 100 fly, four-tenths separates top seed Giles Smith (52.31) and 17-year-old Luca Urlando (52.71). Also separated by three-tenths are top two 50 back seeds Justin Ress (25.14) and Matt Grevers (25.44). The women’s 100 fly top three are also tightly bunched, with four-tenths separating top seed Louise Hansson (58.22), Kendyl Stewart (58.56), and Kelsi Dahlia (58.61).

Keep an eye on 30-year-old Brandon Fischer, who led the men’s 100 breast prelims with a lifetime best of 1:01.06.

With Leah Smith and Mallory Comerford in a tight battle heading into the 100 mark, it looked to be a great showdown. But meters into the final wall, Smith turned it on and slowly accelerated past Comerford. Into the final 15 meters, Smith established a half body-length lead while Emily Overholt challenged Comerford.

At the finish, Smith won with a new season best time of 1:57.40, remaining #26 in the world this year. Comerford also set a new season best by a few hundredths. Overholt was just off her season best of 1:57.26, which ranks #22 in the world this year.

Florida swimmer Trey Freeman established an early lead in the men’s 200 free, with the rest of the top 3 changing throughout. Heading into the finish, Townley Haas came charging towards Freeman. However, Freeman was able to hold off Haas for the win.

Freeman won with a 1:47.86, setting a new season best. Freeman’s time is also 0.16s off his lifetime best of 1:47.70 from last year’s nationals. Haas settled for second with a 1:48.02. Also taking a last-minute charge was Luca Urlando, rounding out the top 3 with a 1:48.58.

