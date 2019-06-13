Evie Pfeifer Drops 200 FR To Defend Top 400 IM Prelims Seed in Clovis

2019 CLOVIS PRO SWIM SERIES

Contending for the top women’s 400 IM spot is Texas Longhorn Evie Pfeifer, foregoing her 200 free #6 seed to fend off Canadian record-holder Sydney Pickrem.

This morning, Pfeifer swam the fastest prelims time with a 4:46.86, over a second ahead of Pickrem’s 4:48.06. Looking at splits, Pfeifer and Pickrem appeared to be even with Pickrem fading off in the last 50 of free. Also in contention is Hpc-Vancouver’s Emily Overholt, who finished third in prelims with a 4:48.16.

Scratching their other finals events to focus on the 400 IM is #5 Dart Swimming’s Tara Halsted, bowing out of the 100 fly, and #6 Mexico’s Monika Gonzalez-Hermosillo, opting out of the 200 free.

After placing 10th in the 200 free, Cardinal Aquatics’ Kelsi Dahlia scratched her B-final swim to race in the women’s 100 fly. The top 3 seeds in the event are separated by four-tenths, with Dahlia sitting in third with a 58.61. Head of Dahlia are Team Elite’s Kendyl Stewart (58.56) and top seed Trojan’s Louise Hansson (58.22).

Mallory Comerford is the fourth seed in the event with a 59.55, but will be coming off her 200 free A-final where she is the #2 seed behind Leah Smith. Also scratching her 200 free B-final swim to focus on the 100 fly A-final is #5 Texas Longhorn Lauren Case.

Other Top 16 Scratches: