Aussie Distance Star Jack McLoughlin May Cut The 1500 FR in Gwangju

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

After sweeping the 400/800/1500 free events at the Australian World Trials this week, Jack McLoughlin may cut his home country’s beloved 1500 free from his program.

The past week in Australia has been full of surprises, one of them being Olympic champ Mack Horton getting shut out of his best events and a spot on the upcoming World Championships roster. Looking to take his spot, however, was McLoughlin. The 24-year-old upset Horton in both the 400 and 800 free events, adding those to his Gwangju line-up.

However, according to a recent article, McLoughlin may be considering dropping the 1500 free to focus more on the 400 and 800. Looking into Australia’s Olympic history in the 1500 free, the country won eight golds since 1924, including 4 consecutive wins from 1992-2004 by Kieren Perkins and Grant Hackett.

Just as Horton did with the event to focus on the 200/400 free, McLoughlin may be headed down the same path. Looking into the world rankings, McLoughlin sits at #4 in the 400 free, #6 in the 1500 free, and #7 in the 800 free. His 1500 free time from Thursday of 14:52.83 is nearly 15 seconds behind Gregorio Paltrinieri‘s world-leading time of 14:38.34.

In his past 1500 free performances, McLoughlin was the 2018 Commonwealth Games champion in the event. Later at the 2018 Pan Pacs, McLoughlin snagged bronze in the event while adding another 800 free bronze and a gold medal in the 400 free. At the 2016 Olympics, McLoughlin finished 9th overall in the event.