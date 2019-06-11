2019 Aussie World Trials: Day 3 Finals Recap

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

WOMEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL

GOLD – Emma McKeon , 1:54.55 * Worlds QT

SILVER – Ariarne Titmus , 1:55.09 * Worlds QT

BRONZE – Shayna Jack, 1:56.37

As you can read more about in our specific post here, 25-year-old Emma McKeon busted out her best 200m free time ever, clocking 1:54.55 to deny Ariarne Titmus her 2nd event win here in Brisbane. Instead, McKeon took her 2nd gold of these Trials, doubling up on her 100m fly World Championships qualifying effort from night 1.

McKeon split 55.35/59.20 to beat out even the 1:54.92 that earned her the bronze in this 200m free at the 2016 Olympic Games, making this her fastest performance in 3 years. She now moves into the 2nd slot in the season’s world rankings, only behind Titmus’ 1:54.30 newly-minted National Record she produced in April at Australian Nationals.

Shayna Jack missed out on individual qualification in this race, but put up the best time of her career in a bronze medal-worthy swi m of1:56.37. That hacked .4 off of her previous best ever of 1:56.77, a mark established as lead-off on on the St. Peters Western women’s 4x200m freestyle relay that won gold at Nationals.

Finishing 4th tonight for a relay spot in Gwangju was 23-year-old Western Australianer Brianna Throssell, the former fly specialist who finished 8th in the Olympic 200m fly final in Rio. Since, Throssell has been turning on the jets in the freestyle events, in addition to keeping up with fly, churning out a new personal best tonight.

Throssell’s 1:56.62 marks just the 2nd time ever the UWSC athlete has been under 1:57, giving Australian another powerful weapon in its 4x200m freestyle arsenal.

Shaking up the all-time Aussie list, Jack now enters the ranking as the 5th fastest ever, while Throssell now becomes the 7th fastest Aussie in history.

Fastest Aussie Women Performers All-Time in 200 Free:

1:54.30 Ariarne Titmus 2000 Adelaide 09.04.19 1:54.55 Emma McKeon TONIGHT 1:55.25 Bronte Barratt 1989 Rio 09.08.16 1:55.73 Kylie Palmer 1990 Sydney 04.04.11 1:56.37 Shaya Jack TONIGHT 1:56.60r Stephanie Rice 1988 Beijing 14.08.08 1:56.62 Brianna Throssell TONIGHT

MEN’S 200 FLY – FINAL

GOLD – David Morgan , 1:55.26 * Worlds QT

SILVER – Grant Irvine , 1:55.89

BRONZE – Matthew Temple, 1:56.58

Things looked a little bleak after this morning’s prelims of the men’s 200m fly, with the fastest mark sitting 2 seconds off of the World Championships QT of 1:55.58. But, the men turned it on in the evening, led by Olympian David Morgan of TSS Aquatics.

Morgan earned a morning swim of 1:58.55, but hacked over 3 seconds off of that mark tonight to take gold in 1:55.26. That cleared the Gwangju QT set by Swimming Australia of 1:55.58 and punches the 25-year-old’s ticket to next month’s World Championships. His outing checks-in as a new personal best, beating the 1:55.63 he notched back in 2016 at his nation’s Olympic Trials.

His quickest in the past 18 months was the 1:56.36 he put up on the Gold Coast for Commonwealth Games silver, so the man threw down when needed to make it happen in tonight’s final.

Fellow Olympian Grant Irvine was right there with him, but ultimately finished just outside the Worlds QT in a still-solid 1:55.89. That’s within range of his 1:55.32 PB from way back in 2013 and crushes the 1:56.91 he produced last year on the Gold Coast for 4th behind Morgan at the Commonwealth Games.

Matthew Temple of Nunawading dipped under the 1:57 threshold for the first time of his career, nailing a new PB of 1:56.58 for bronze tonight.

Irvine now sits as the 6th fastest swimmer in the world this season.

MEN’S 800 FREE – FINAL

GOLD – Jack McLoughlin , 7:46.79 * Worlds QT

SILVER – Josh Parrish, 7:54.94

BRONZE – Mack Horton, 8:01.30

Taking control of the men’s 800m free and never looking back was Olympian Jack McLoughlin, the 24-year-old Chandler standout who busted out the fastest time of his career tonight for the win.

Entering the meet, McLoughlin’s season-best was the 7:55.81 he produced at the Sydney Open meet last month. His fastest ever was the 7:47.31 he punched in Tokyo at the 2018 Pan Pacs for bronze.

As such, his mark tonight dips under the 7:47 threshold for the first time ever, crushing next closest competitor Josh Parrish, who registered 7:54.94 for silver, while Olympian Mack Horton missed another qualification opportunity with an 8:01.30 for bronze. Horton was 7:53.42 last year at Pan Pacs, for perspective.

McLoughlin’s time keeps hi as the 5th fastest Aussie performer in history, while he moves into the current world rankings at #7.