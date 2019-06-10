King Kyle 1:45.7 200 Free, Larkin Fastest 1Back Since 2015 At Aussie Trials

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

WOMEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

Despite entering this 6-day meet as the top seed and veritable shoe-in for a slot on the Gwangju roster in both backstroke events, World Champion and Olympic medalist Emily Seebohm finished way back in 4th in the women’s 100m back tonight.

Establishing herself as the 2nd seed in a time 1:00.26, Seebohm missed breaking the minute mark tonight, despite having done so more than an almost unfathomable 60+ times in her career. Seebohm wound up hitting the wall in 1:00.29 in the final here in Brisbane.

Taking the meet title was her 19-year-old teammate in Minna Atherton, the 50m back World Junior Record holder who has been making steady improvements over the last year. Atherton took gold tonight in 59.20, slicing .14 off of her previous lifetime best of 59.34 hit just this past April for the Aussie national title, with her outing this evening bumping her into the #3 slot among all-time Aussies in the event.

Atherton’s time clears the 59.82 Aussie-mandated QT needed to make the World Championships roster, as does runner-up Kaylee McKeown.s mark of 59.28. This 100m back is 17-year-old McKeown’s 2nd event for Worlds already, as the teen already nailed qualification in the 200m IM on night 1.

All-Time Aussie Women Performers in the 100 Back

58.23 Emily Seebohm 1992 London 28.07.12 58.75 Madison Wilson 1994 Kazan 04.08.15 Minna Atherton – 59.20 59.25 Kaylee McKeown 2001 Tokyo 09.08.18 59.29 Belinda Hocking 1990 London 30.07.12

Seebohm’s situation echoes the fate of Mack Horton in the men’s 400m free from night 1, as the Olympic champion missed qualification in that event. Seebohm still has the 200m backstroke event to contest here in Brisbane.

Of note, finishing in 6th in the race was 15-year-old Mollie O’Callagh of St. Peters Western. With her time of 1:01.12 tonight the young swimmer becomes the 4th fastest backstroker ever for her age.

MEN’S 100 BACK – FINAL

Just 1 man made the mark in the 100m back tonight, but it was a big one. 2015 double World Champion Mitch Larkin crushed his fastest time since that year, hitting the wall for gold tonight in 52.38.

That time easily clears the 53.76 needed to make the World Championships roster, as well as puts Larkin only behind China’s Xu Jiayu in the season’s world rankings.

Post-Rio, Larkin dabbled around in different training groups, first landing on Simon Cusack, then at Commercial, prior to returning back to St. Peters Western to give Dean Boxall a try. Boxall has been making magic happen for freestyle ace Ariarne Titmus and the, by all accounts, unconventional coach has been helping Larkin get back to form.

Larkin was already 53.73 at Aussie Nationals where he took home yet another title, but tonight’s sub-53 mark is a terrific indication of what we may see from the 25-year-old in the 200m IM as well.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINAL

The women’s 100m breaststroke field couldn’t keep the World Championships qualifying streak alive, as winner Jessica Hansen fell shy of the stiff 1:06.81 qualification mark set by Swimming Australia.

Hitting the wall tonight in 1:07.06, Hansen shaved .25 off of her morning effort 1:07.33, but well off her personal best of 1:06.20 logged in Tokyo last year for Pan Pacs silver. Her fastest thus far in 2019 was the 1:07.48 that earned her silver behind Abbey Harkin at Nationals in April.

Harkin’s time there in Adelaide was 1:07.83, while the St. Peters Western athlete touched the wall in 1:09.08 to claim the 5th seed this morning. She wound up taking bronze this evening in 1:07.93.

22-year-old Bond athlete Jenna Strauch, the woman who snared bronze at Nationals in a time of 1:07.79, a lifetime best, tied that outing this evening for silver.

Both Georgia Bohl and Taylor McKeown were well off the podium in positions 5th and 6th, respectively, in tonight’s final. Bohl has proven she’s capable of that QT type of time, holding a PB of 1:06.12, although it was from the 2016 Nationals.

She wrangled up bronze last year on the Gold Coast at the Commonwealth Games, but mustered just a 1:07.22, a mark about a half a second outside the QT needed for Gwangju. Bohl most recently was 1:08.59 in April for 4th at Nationals.

MEN’S 200 FREE – FINAL

The men’s 200m free lived up to its billing, with a thrilling battle between Australian National Champion Kyle Chalmers of Marion and Clyde Lewis of St. Peters Western.

This morning, King Kyle produced an easy morning swim of 1:46.35, splitting 51.95/54.40 to claim the 2nd seed in 1:46.35. Tonight, King Kyle threw down the 2nd fastest outing of his young carer, blasting a mark of 1:45.76 to qualify for next month’s World Championships in both the individual event, as well as a member of the Aussie men’s 4x200m free relay.

Chalmers’ splits tonight include 52.06/53.70. His time inserts Chalmers into the season’s world rankings at #7 this season, with runner-up Lewis right behind in slot #8.

1:46.30 is what the Marion Olympic champion threw down for the Aussie National title back in April, one of four he would win in addition to the 100m free, 100m fly and 50m free there in Adelaide.

Versatile Lewis swam the race of his life tonight to claim the 2nd individual roster spot. Entering this meet,the 21-year-old’s personal best rested at the 1:46.54 established at Pan Pacs last year, so tonight marks his first time ever under 1:46.

This morning it was 24-year-old Alex Graham who surged to the top of the prelims pack in a mark of 1:46.14, a new personal best for the Bond athlete. Graham finished 6th in this event on the Gold Coast at the Commonwealth Games, finishing with a mark of 1:47.01 in the final.

Tonght Graham earned bronze in 1:46.25, just .11 off of that aforementioned PB.

4th place this evening went to Jack McLoughlin in 1:46.82, which means that both Olympic medalist Mack Horton and reigning World Junior Record holder Elijah Winnington are shut out of relay spots.

WOMEN’S 1500 FREE – FINAL

GOLD – Maddie Gough 15:56.39 *Worlds QT

SILVER – Kiah Melverton 15:56.46 *Worlds QT

BRONZE – Lani Pallister, 16:06.84 *Worlds QT

The top 5 women all cleared the 16:20.98 World Championships qualification mark set by Swimming Australia but all eyes were on the top 2 swimmers tonight as Maddie Gough and Kiah Melverton drew the almost 16-minute race down to the touch.

Gough got the victory in 15:56.39, while Melverton hit the wall just .07 behind in 15:56.46. Both times check-in as personal bests for the pair, with the duo also shaking up the all-time Aussies list.

All-Time Women’s Aussie Performers in 1500m Free:

15:52.17 Jessica Ashwood 1993 Kazan 04.08.15 Maddie Gough, 15:56.39 tonight Kiah Melverton, 15:56.46 tonight 16:00.14 Kareena Lee 1993 Adelaide 30.06.18 16:01.53 Melissa Gorman 1985 Irvine 21.08.10

Gouth now ranks 3rd in the world, while Melverton moves into the 4th slot. Gough originally committed to swim for the University of Wisconsin, but decided to stay home and train under Chris Nesbit at TSS Aquatics, a move that seems to be agreeing with her.

Additionally, 3-time Junior Pan Pacs gold medalist Lani Pallister of Cotton Tree became the fastest 17-year-old Aussie ever in the event, hitting 16:06.84 to clear the previous Age Record of 16:10.11 set by Janelle Elford way back in 1987.