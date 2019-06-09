Olympic Champion Mack Horton Misses 400 Free Worlds Qualification

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS
- Sunday, June 9th – Friday, June 14th
- Brisbane Aquatic Centre
- LCM
- Swimming Australia 2019 World Championships – Selection Policy
After this morning’s heats, the men’s 400m freestyle appeared to be a battle between Olympians Jack McLoughlin and Mack Horton, the latter of whom had won the event at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.
But 23-year-old Horton couldn’t match pace with McLoughlin, as the Chandler freestyle ace surged to the wall comfortably in first in a mark of 3:44.34. That time easily dips under the Aussie-mandated QT of 3:46.14, punching McLoughlin’s ticket to Gwangju. Horton, however, missed the mark, settling for silver well behind in 3:46.47.
The pair finished in the same sequence at last year’s Pan Pacific Championships, proving that McLoughlin’s win there in Tokyo was no fluke.
McLoughlin simply out-swum the competition tonight, leading wire-to-wire. His time of 3:44.34 checks-in as the 2nd fastest mark of his career, with the aforementioned win in Tokyo sitting as his quickest ever in 3:44.20.
As for Horton, the Melbourne Vicentre swimmer’s time of 3:46.47 is well off his 3:44.31 from the aforementioned race, but also indicative of how the Olympic gold medalist has fared in the last year or so. Horton hasn’t cracked 3:50 in 2019, with his last outing in that territory happening at Pan Pacs.
With his absence, Horton represents a medalist from 2017 World Championships who will not be racing in the same event in Gwangju.
Horton still has a chance to qualify for Worlds in the 200m and 800m free, if he can shake off this misfire and re-focus.
