Olympic Champion Mack Horton Misses 400 Free Worlds Qualification

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

After this morning’s heats, the men’s 400m freestyle appeared to be a battle between Olympians Jack McLoughlin and Mack Horton, the latter of whom had won the event at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

But 23-year-old Horton couldn’t match pace with McLoughlin, as the Chandler freestyle ace surged to the wall comfortably in first in a mark of 3:44.34. That time easily dips under the Aussie-mandated QT of 3:46.14, punching McLoughlin’s ticket to Gwangju. Horton, however, missed the mark, settling for silver well behind in 3:46.47.

The pair finished in the same sequence at last year’s Pan Pacific Championships, proving that McLoughlin’s win there in Tokyo was no fluke.

McLoughlin simply out-swum the competition tonight, leading wire-to-wire. His time of 3:44.34 checks-in as the 2nd fastest mark of his career, with the aforementioned win in Tokyo sitting as his quickest ever in 3:44.20.

As for Horton, the Melbourne Vicentre swimmer’s time of 3:46.47 is well off his 3:44.31 from the aforementioned race, but also indicative of how the Olympic gold medalist has fared in the last year or so. Horton hasn’t cracked 3:50 in 2019, with his last outing in that territory happening at Pan Pacs.

With his absence, Horton represents a medalist from 2017 World Championships who will not be racing in the same event in Gwangju.

Horton still has a chance to qualify for Worlds in the 200m and 800m free, if he can shake off this misfire and re-focus.


            
        

        

        
              
        
