Aussie Teen Ariarne Titmus Answers Ledecky With 3:59.35 Of Her Own

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

Last night in Santa Clara, American swimming icon Katie Ledecky bumped Aussie Ariarne Titmus out of the top spot in the season’s world rankings in the women’s 400m freestyle, registering a time of 3:59.38. Titmus had held the top spot previously with her 3:59.66 clocked at Aussie Nationals this past April. That time in itself tied the same mark she put up for silver behind the American at the 2018 Pan Pacs.

Tonight, while competing on the first finals session of the 2019 Australian World Swimming Trials, teen Titmus answered Ledecky’s Cali swim with another monster sub-4:00 outing of her own of 3:59.35.

Titmus’ mark sits just .07 outside of Ledecky’s 3:59.28 from yesterday, but, more importantly, easily punches a ticket for the St. Peters Western star to take on Ledecky once again in person in Gwangju at next month’s World Championships.

As a further exclamation point on Titmus’ swim, her time tonight checks-in as a new personal best, Australian National Record and Commonwealth Record, hacking .31 off of her own lifetime fastest of 3:59.66 mentioned above.

Splits for Titmus include the following. Also of note, runner-up in tonight’s race in Brisbane, Kiah Melverton of TSS Aquatics, also earned a World Championships berth in 4:05.30, while 17-year-old multi-medalist at the Junior Pan Pacs last year, Lani Pallister, rounded out the top 3 in 4:06.57.

1 TITMUS, ARIARNE 18 STPET 4:09.72 3:59.35C 964 r:+0.80 27.76 57.26 (29.50) 1:27.54 (30.28) 1:57.67 (30.13) 2:27.99 (30.32) 2:58.42 (30.43) 3:29.06 (30.64) 3:59.35 (30.29)