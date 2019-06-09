Ledecky Blasts World-Leading 400 Free On Night 3 In Santa Clara

2019 SANTA CLARA SWIM CLUB INTERNATIONAL MEET
- June 6-9, 2019
- George F. Haines International Aquatic Center
- Santa Clara, CA
After putting up a quick 4:02.44 in the women’s 400 free prelims this morning, reigning Olympic and World Champion Katie Ledecky put up the #1 time in the world in tonight’s final at the Santa Clara International Club Meet.
Ledecky powered her way to a time of 3:59.28, with 200 splits of 1:58.52/2:00.76, to move past Australian Ariarne Titmus (3:59.66) for the top time in the world this year. Ledecky, the world record holder in the event with her 3:56.46 from the Rio Olympic Games, previously sat second in the world with a 3:59.95 at the Bloomington PSS.
Titmus will notably swim the event in just a few hours at the Aussie World Trials.
With the #2 seed from this morning Ella Eastin scratching, Kennedy Goss of Swim Ontario picked up second in 4:13.44, just off her season-best of 4:13.26 from the Canadian World Trials in April.
Also putting up a season-best time tonight was Simone Manuel, who won the women’s 50 free in 24.34. Improving on her 2018-19 season-best of 24.39, Manuel now sits sixth in the world (and fifth in the 2019 calendar year).
In second, Abbey Weitzeil broke 25 seconds for the first time this year in 24.90, and Katie McLaughlin chopped .03 off her prelim time for third in 25.32.
In the women’s 50 fly, it was Weitzeil coming out on top in 26.35 followed by McLaughlin (26.45) and Manuel (26.55). All three improved on the personal best times they set this morning.
OTHER EVENTS
- 22-year-old Claire Beaty topped the women’s 200 breast in a time of 2:31.75, shattering her best time set in prelims of 2:33.43.
- Eli Wall of Swim Ontario defended his top seed in the men’s 200 breast in 2:15.72, using a big back half to take out Brandon Fischer (2:17.52) and Brody Lewis (2:17.64). The swim for Lewis was a new PB.
- Albert Gwo got himself under 23 seconds for the first time in the men’s 50 free to win in 22.93, with top prelim seed Nate Biondi adding two-tenths from the morning for second in 23.19.
- Gwo followed up at the end of the session with another win in the 50 fly, clocking a new best of 24.24 over Kyler Van Swol (24.48).
- Keaton Blovad of Cal won the women’s 100 back in a personal best of 1:00.72, with Alto’s Erin Voss (1:01.86) the runner-up.
- Christopher Staka exploded for a lifetime best time in the men’s 100 back, clocking 54.73 to edge out his 54.80 from last summer’s Nationals.
- Calvin David (3:59.09) edged Lleyton Plattel (3:59.35) to win the men’s 400 free.
