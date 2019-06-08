Manuel, Ledecky Highlight Day 3 Prelims In Santa Clara

2019 SANTA CLARA SWIM CLUB INTERNATIONAL MEET

Reigning Olympic champions Simone Manuel and Katie Ledecky were both in action this morning at the Santa Clara International meet, both claiming the top seed in the women’s 50 and 400 free respectively.

Manuel threw down a season-best in the 100 free during the heats on Friday before scratching the final, while this was Ledecky’s first swim of the competition as Stanford students are currently midway through their finals.

Manuel clocked a time of 24.40 in the women’s 50, her fastest of the 2019 calendar year by .01 (was 24.41 at the Bloomington PSS). She sits sixth in the world for 2019 with that swim, while her 24.39 from the U.S. Winter Nats in November ranks her seventh for the 2018-19 season.

Abbey Weitzeil, who won the 100 free last night after Manuel scratched, qualified second for the final in a time of 25.28, and her Cal teammate Katie McLaughlin was third in 25.35 (0.16 off her lifetime best).

The three of them were also the top-three qualifiers in the 50 fly, and all hit personal best times. Weitzeil led the way in 26.42, followed by McLaughlin (26.59) and Manuel (26.66).

Ledecky produced the top time of the morning by over 11 seconds in the 400 free in a time of 4:02.44, with teammate Ella Eastin second in 4:13.57. Ledecky sits second in the world this year with her 3:59.95 from Bloomington (trailing Ariarne Titmus‘ 3:59.66). Eastin’s swim was a new PB, improving on her 4:14.08 from the 2018 Indianapolis PSS.

