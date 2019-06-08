Manuel, Ledecky Highlight Day 3 Prelims In Santa Clara

2019 SANTA CLARA SWIM CLUB INTERNATIONAL MEET
- June 6-9, 2019
- George F. Haines International Aquatic Center
- Santa Clara, CA
Reigning Olympic champions Simone Manuel and Katie Ledecky were both in action this morning at the Santa Clara International meet, both claiming the top seed in the women’s 50 and 400 free respectively.
Manuel threw down a season-best in the 100 free during the heats on Friday before scratching the final, while this was Ledecky’s first swim of the competition as Stanford students are currently midway through their finals.
Manuel clocked a time of 24.40 in the women’s 50, her fastest of the 2019 calendar year by .01 (was 24.41 at the Bloomington PSS). She sits sixth in the world for 2019 with that swim, while her 24.39 from the U.S. Winter Nats in November ranks her seventh for the 2018-19 season.
Abbey Weitzeil, who won the 100 free last night after Manuel scratched, qualified second for the final in a time of 25.28, and her Cal teammate Katie McLaughlin was third in 25.35 (0.16 off her lifetime best).
The three of them were also the top-three qualifiers in the 50 fly, and all hit personal best times. Weitzeil led the way in 26.42, followed by McLaughlin (26.59) and Manuel (26.66).
Ledecky produced the top time of the morning by over 11 seconds in the 400 free in a time of 4:02.44, with teammate Ella Eastin second in 4:13.57. Ledecky sits second in the world this year with her 3:59.95 from Bloomington (trailing Ariarne Titmus‘ 3:59.66). Eastin’s swim was a new PB, improving on her 4:14.08 from the 2018 Indianapolis PSS.
OTHER EVENTS
- Zoe Bartel (2:29.63) and Allie Raab (2:30.71) both put up season-best times for the top two spots in the women’s 200 breast.
- Swim Ontario’s Eli Wall qualified first into the men’s 200 breast final in 2:17.75, followed by Brody Lewis (2:18.97) who was just over two-tenths off his lifetime best from 2017 (2:18.74).
- Nate Biondi of Cal narrowly missed his best time by .05 in the men’s 50 free, putting up the top time of the session in 22.98.
- Cal’s Keaton Blovad was the top qualifier in the women’s 100 back in a time of 1:01.49, leading last night’s 200 back runner-up Erin Voss (1:02.36). Blovad was a season-best 1:00.97 at the Speedo Grand Challenge a few weeks ago.
- Alto Swim Club’s Johannes Calloni, who also scratched last night’s finals session after putting up the top prelim time in the 200 back, leads the men’s 100 back this morning in 55.80. That crushes his old best of 56.72 set in April at the Italian Championships.
- Lleyton Plattel of the Pleasanton Seahawks leads the men’s 400 free in 4:00.82.
- Kyler Van Swol of Santa Clara topped the men’s 50 fly field in 24.43, his fastest swim since the 2014 U.S. Nationals.
