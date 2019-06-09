17-Year-Old Kaylee McKeown Becomes 4th Fastest Aussie 200 IMer All-Time

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

17-year-old Kaylee McKeown just threw down a powerful, statement-making performance at the 2019 Aussie World Swimming Trials, manhandling the 200m IM field in Brisbane tonight.

After establishing herself as the top seeded swimmer of the morning heats in 2:14.60, the USC Spartan simply exploded in the final, crushing a time of 2:09.94 to dip not only under the 2:10 mark for the first time of her young career, but also under the 2:11 mark for the first time ever.

Entering these World Championships Trials, the younger sister of Olympic finalist Taylor McKeown held a personal best of 2:11.04 in this women’s 200m IM event, a mark clocked just last month at the Sydney Open. Prior to that, McKeown owned a PB of 2:11.50 from the month before.

Flash forward to tonight, however, and the Youth Olympic Games medalist blasted a monster 2:09.94 to not only dip under the 2:10.45 Aussie-mandated QT, but also check-in among the Aussie greats in the vent. Her time tonight situates McKeown as the 4th fastest Australian performer ever in the women’s 200m IM event.

All-time Aussie women in 200m IM:

#1 – 2:07.03 Stephanie Rice 1988 Rome 26.07.09

#2 – 2:08.15 Alicia Coutts 1987 London 31.08.12

#3 – 2:09.93 Emily Seebohm 1992 Irvine 21.08.10

#4 – 2:09.94 Kaylee McKeown 2019 Brisbane 09.06.19

McKeown suddenly sits as the 6th fastest swimmer in the world this season.

2018-2019 LCM WOMEN 200 IM Katinka HUN

HOSSZU 2 Sydney

PICKREM CAN 2.08.61 3 Yui

OHASHI JPN 2.09.14 4 Shiwen

YE CHN 2.09.24 5 Rika

OMOTO JPN 2.09.91 6 Madisyn

COX USA 2.10.27 7 Siobhan-Marie

O'CONNOR GBR 2.10.34 8 Seoyeong

KIM KOR 2.10.35 9 Melanie

MARGALIS USA 2.10.41 10 Runa

IMAI JPN 2.10.61 View Top 26»

The teen placed a remarkable 4th in the women’s 200m back 2 years ago at the 2017 edition of the World Championships. She is slated to take on that race, as well as the 100m back, 100m free and 200m free, if she holds all events.