Hear How Mitch Larkin’s Practices Help Fuel His Fastest Time In Almost 4 Years

2019 AUSTRALIAN WORLD SWIMMING TRIALS

Sunday, June 9th – Friday, June 14th

Brisbane Aquatic Centre

LCM

Live Results

Day 2 of the 2019 Australian World Swimming Trials brought fierce performances across the board, including a 4-year best time from 2015 double World Champion Mitch Larkin. The 25-year-old St. Peters Western athlete put up a winning 100m back mark of 52.38, beating even the 52.43 he produced in Rio for 4th place.

Larkin’s time tonight checks him in as the #2 swimmer in the world and also registers as a new All Comers Record (the equivalent of a U.S. Open Record in the States), slashing .10 off of the previous time of 52.48 also held by Larkin, from 2016.

Below, hear how grinding out tough sets in practice has been contributing to his output in the pool as Larkin describes himself as being in ‘great shape.’

Video courtesy of Swimming Australia.